A recent Aljazeera.com climate change document, “There are grounds for concern about solar power” presented some aspects of solar power of which I was not aware. These solutions are essential if the attempt to reach carbon neutral by 2050 is going to be successful.
The amount of solar energy reaching the earth each year is sufficient, at the world’s current rate of consumption to provide sufficient energy for 7,000 to 8,000 years. Solar energy is free, clean and green and is generally viewed as a perfect solution for all our energy needs.
However, solar power is so space hungry that the amount of space required frequently impacts other space required for essential needs. Also, only a small amount of the available space is in the locations where the greatest needs occur. The greatest need for green energy in B.C. is in the Greater Vancouver Regional District where significant available local space is required for food production and the carbon absorption of forests.
Location of solar energy production on mountains above the tree line exist but costs of maintenance and access need to be considered. You may think all the roof tops in Vancouver would meet the need, but the areas of cities that are needed for essential infrastructure such as roads, parking lots and parks means the available space does not meet the large demand.
The high demand for solar power includes at least some portion of the current carbon fuel energy in the city, including all current internal combustion engines. In addition, because peak solar energy is not available at the same time as peak energy demand, space and cost for storage must be considered in decisions about where solar energy production should be located.
This situation exists in many B.C. locations.
The best B.C. locations for appropriately large solar production are the high temperature desert areas of the southern Okanagan and Fraser River areas near Ashcroft. Power transmission lines will be needed from these locations of solar production to the locations of the needed solar power.
Central and southern Europe, including Britain, with their high-density land use and large populations present an even greater problem with the separation of the locations with high solar power needs, and possible locations for the required significant levels of solar power production.
For Europe, the best location for large solar power production would be Sahara Desert locations. This separation raises even larger issues that need to be addressed including international agreements, Hugh transmission requirements and facility security concerns.
To avoid delays in implementing climate change actions which are already in danger of failing to meet the requirements, it is essential that all climate change plans follow the following procedures as soon as practical.
These procedures are followed by all project engineering firms for time critical projects and are essential for all national climate change plans to avoid failure:
1. Estimate the required amounts of the various green energy required. This is easier than many realize if initiated based on replacing all or most of the carbon fuel energy currently being produced including all internal combustion engines. This would also require a best current estimate of the split between green energy sources. These needs would be adjusted as best sources are finalized.
2. Establish appropriately staged schedules for the completion of all climate change actions including green energy production.
3. Review and confirm sites for green energy production and associated infrastructure and complete required associated agreements.
4. In the interim proceed with all green energy development at sites that are obviously appropriately in ideal locations such as city roof tops.
If you or your friends are concerned with climate change, please promote this initiative widely.