Missing the point on 55-plus rules
Dear Editor:
So James Carter is upset and embarrassed with strata’s setting a 55-plus limit on occupancy (Herald letters, Feb. 1).
I am more than shamed and dumbfounded by a socialist regime fiddling with band aid approaches to housing issues.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Never neglect people suffering addiction
Dear Editor:
I’ve suffered enough unrelenting ACE-related hyper-anxiety to have known, enjoyed and appreciated the great release upon consuming alcohol and/or THC. Yet, I once was one of those who, while sympathetic, would look down on those who’d allowed themselves to become addicted to alcohol and/or illicit hard drugs.
Regardless, neglecting people dealing with debilitating drug addiction should never have been an acceptable or preferable political option.
But the more callous politics that are typically involved with lacking addiction funding/services tend to reflect conservative electorate opposition, however irrational, against making proper treatment available to low- and no-income addicts.
Tragically and appallingly, it’s as though some people, however precious their souls, can be considered disposable.
Even to an otherwise relatively civilized nation, their worth(lessness) is measured basically by their sober ‘productivity’ or lack thereof. Those people may then begin perceiving themselves as worthless and accordingly live their daily lives and consume their substances more haphazardly.
Sadly, many of the chronically addicted don't really care if they overdose and never wake up. It’s not that they necessarily want to die; it’s that they want their pointless corporeal hell to cease and desist.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Are the bike lanes really a done deal?
Dear Editor:
From the beginning, the idea of a bike lane either came from some former councillor or a special-interest lobby group. The jury is still out on this one.
To think that this whole issue is over is pure folly. This whole issue makes as much sense as going into a store; selecting something that you don’t need; paying for it and then leaving it on the counter and walking out empty handed.
This is the deal that the majority of taxpayers is expected to accept… like it or not.
With today’s rollercoaster economy, most of us would probably agree that we all have to be more prudent where our money is spent in order to get the best bang for our buck. Looking back over some of the past civic administrations, fiscal responsibility would seem to be a will o’ the wisp. Such things as redevelopment of Skaha Lake Park, the South Okanagan Events Centre and the pervasive bike lane are examples.
The local cycling association touts the fact that it has 2,500 members. This brings up several questions such as:
• What percentage can be shown to be regular riders through the calendar year?
• How many cyclists have chosen the bike as their main mode of city transport while leaving their cars at home?
• While driving through the city (I can hear the cyclists utter “perish the thought”), how often have you seen a glut of cyclists utilizing the bike lanes?
• If safety and climate are issues, why are some areas (Duncan and Fairview intersection, along with others), so poorly marked (if at all) along with several other areas?
• We are told that some outside grant funding was acquired. How much taxpayer money from the electrical reserve fund was used that we don’t know? Why?
All of the funds spent on the premise of promoting safety and climate change, based on the current bike lane plan would seem to indicate the use of taxpayer dollars for a lame duck set of reasons.
If, for no other reason, we as taxpayers, should feel that the package has been, or is being paid for, but has been left on the counter so to speak, hardly getting the best bang for our taxpayer dollars. These are dollars that could be put to far better use and be more beneficial to issues that address the majority of taxpayers concerns.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Food and shelter outrank phone bills
Dear Editor:
Re: “Huge cell phone bills,” by Dan Albas (From the Hill, Herald, Jan. 27)
We have high rental costs, food costs are soaring, our health care is struggling and MP Dan Albas focuses his time and energy on cell phone costs? Guess that will buy a lot of attention and votes, but is not the necessity that food and shelter are.
Although his priorities are disappointing, what can we expect when his boss, Pierre Poilievre, has never had a job other than professional politician. His “boss” also voted against raising the minimum wage, of course he has never had to work for this.
Poilievre can afford to buy crypto currency and other investments. Most of us do not have the extra money for such things. However, there was karma involved in his purchase and his recommendation to others to buy crypto currency.
A lot of investment money was lost, sadly though, many lost their life savings.
Judging by the letters to the editor, some people are angered by the Liberal government.
Remember, many of the social safety nets were chopped by the Conservatives, we need more, not less of these, if we are to have a healthy society.
Before you “support” this professional politician Poilievre, please look at the party policy, unless you are wealthy, you will not benefit by voting Conservative, sadly it has become almost as bad with the Liberals.
Sandy Hayes
Penticton
Ukraine lives matter
Dear Editor:
Re: “Russia has dug itself a deep hole,” (Herald letters, Feb. 1).
Accolades to John Greene of Penticton who wrote that Ukraine’s goal is to survive, countering the continuous stream of journalistic drivel we are entertained with in letters, once or twice every week. How many Canadians other than John Peter Christoff would deny that Ukrainian lives matter?
Fred D. Woodward
Kelowna
Already a tax to rescue a major event
Dear Editor:
Another sterling example of why claims of major events paying their own way are misleading.
Vancouver needs to impose a “temporary” (yes, so was British income tax in the 18th century) hotel tax in 2023 to rescue a 2026 event — three years away.
When will our politicians and events promoters recognize that we really don’t make money from major events such as the FIFA World Cup games, and get no lasting “bump” in tourism?
These events may be good for our egos, but are they worthwhile economically and is the inevitable disruption acceptable?
Roger Love
Saanich
Federal government must act on housing
Dear Editor:
It has been reported that Canada is expected to welcome 465,000 immigrants this year, 485,000 in 2024, and 500,000 in 2025 — nearly double the pace of a decade ago.
It has also been reported that there was a 23 per cent shortfall in the construction of affordable housing in 2022, and that there are not enough trades workers to build the number of housing units required. Many trades workers are retiring, or have retired already.
In view of the above, Canadians should demand that the federal government fund and construct enough new affordable housing units to house the 450,000 plus new immigrants that they plan to admit every year.
If the feds can’t do this, they should reduce the allowed immigration levels accordingly. Why should Canadian society collectively turn itself inside out trying to cope with unrealistically high levels of immigration?
Housing shortages, unaffordable rents, the health care crisis, more crime and violence in big cities, environmental degradation — all flow from too much growth, too quickly.
If this continues, this issue will be a big part of the next federal election.
Doug Lee
Victoria