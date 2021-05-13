NDP gymnastics
Dear Editor:
Jagmeet Singh and the NDP are so fickle. It’s a love-hate relationship with the Liberals. One day it’s over, and the next they’re back in bed with them. It’s like a domestic dispute turning mellow when the cops show up.
The NDP is atrophying. In 2011 they had 103 seats and were the official Opposition. The Liberals started eating their lunch in 2015 when they dropped to 44 seats. In 2019 it was 24.
They’re enablers for the Liberals who’ve pirated their entire platform and more. Why would people vote NDP when they have a better shot at getting free stuff by voting Liberal?
The NDP holds the balance of power for Justin Trudeau’s minority government, and want to use this to keep themselves relevant. But is preserving the political fortunes of the NDP worth the damage that the Liberals are doing to the country?
Singh legitimizes propping up the Liberals by claiming he’s saving Canada from a COVID election. But he’s keeping the NDP on life support while chiseling more irresponsible spending out of Trudeau. Trudeau needs no encouragement for this.
The NDP portrays itself as the voice of reason and responsibility in the midst of this gong show. Are they the paladins of progressivism or just struggling to stay in the game?
COVID has changed everything, and we need an election to clear the air. The Liberal budget shows that the worst is yet to come. We’re slaved to servicing a massive government debt at unpredictable interest rates for years to come. The Liberals and their NDP boosters shouldn’t be allowed to mortgage our country’s future for short term political gain. Trudeau’s legacy will be a fractured and impoverished country, and legal pot shops.
Trudeau talks enthusiastically about our participation in the Great Reset, a product of self-appointed elitists at World Economic Forum, which would deliver us into a re-engineered political, economic and social lifestyle using the pandemic for legitimacy. This is all about control, not freedom. Canadians never voted for any of this. A minority government shouldn’t be allowed to implement such radical changes.
People like simple solutions for complex problems. Catchy slogans, hollow promises and reckless spending can be very persuasive, but they’re no substitute for competent leadership.
The NDP could do more good for the country, and probably themselves, by helping to stop harmful overreaches of power by this irresponsible minority government.
John Thompson
Kaleden
A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away
Dear Editor:
On May 11, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, facing ouster from her leadership post for speaking out against Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, said, in part:
“This is not about policy. This is not about partisanship. This is about our duty as Americans. Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence, while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.”
If this were a “Star Wars” movie, I can imagine the opening crawl on the big screen:
“A short time ago in a galaxy not far away....”
(Cue the Star Wars Main Theme!)
“Episode MMXXI: A Newer Hope
It is a period of civil war. The Rebel leader, striking from the House floor, has won her first victory against the evil Trumplactic Empire.
“Before the battle, Rebel spies managed to steal secret plans to the Empire’s ultimate weapon, the Big Lie Star, a legion of far-right TV networks with enough power to destroy an entire democracy.”
“Pursued by the Empire’s sinister agent, Darth McCarth, Princess Elizabeth returns to her hidden office base, custodian of the stolen plans that can save her people and restore freedom and rule of law to the Republican galaxy…. “
David Buckna
Kelowna
What big secret is PDSCL hiding?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Secretive society doubles down on Victory shelter,” by Joe Fries (Herald, May 11).
The situation with the province is getting out of control.
The province pays millions of taxpayer dollars to the Penticton and District Society for Community Living each year.
PDSCL operates only on government, public money (a quasi public organization). Now they are hiding and being evasive when the public (via media) wants basic information. If they truly believe in the community, why then are they hiding simple answers? Are they mismanging the organization? What is next?
Media, keep holding the province, BC Housing, Interior Health and PDSCL accountable. They are doing a terrible job which is ruining our community. And the province seems to be encouraging and allowing it!
Georgia Miles
Peachland
Bell your cats before they head outside
Dear Editor:
As an animal lover in general and a cat lover in particular, I found the recent letter about the little hummingbird mauled by a cat very upsetting (Herald, May 12).
Cats are hunters by nature, and while it’s distressing to see the results of their marauding, they cannot be held responsible for their natural instincts.
If you “own” a cat, you are responsible for both its actions and its well-being. Statistics show that keeping a cat indoors can prolong its life, protecting it from disease, predators, traffic accidents and warped human beings. The huge bonus is that keeping a cat indoors helps protect our wildlife.
If you insist in letting your cat go outdoors, at least put a bell on its collar and give the poor little birds a fighting chance. Oh, and make a donation to Wild ARC. Your cat may be creating work for them, so the least you can do is help defray costs.
Pat Jackson
Victoria
A cat named Cleo needs to be free
Dear Editor:
A letter-writer’s heartrending story of her rescue of the one-winged injured baby hummingbird and her assumption of blame to her neighbour’s cat?
Maybe so, but the most ferocious marauders of fledgling birds are the ravens and crows. When next you hear the alarm calls in nesting season, watch and grieve for the winged savagery out there.
Our old cat “Cleo” has never bothered the birds and keeps close to home. We often rescue and relocate feral cats dumped by heartless kitten collectors. There is no denying cats’ natural instincts are a problem, more so if they are not belled.
The towers of glass being built nearby don’t help bird survival but our garden is a safe sanctuary in their shrinking world.
Cleo helps in keeping the rats and mice at bay but we worry if she gets a bad rap and wanders too close to the road. Some will not be too careful about her safety.
It’s a cruel world, but Cleo and her kin spread a lot of love even when some of her kind are less than perfect.
Have a heart, be kind and don’t make us lock up our dearest friend Cleo.
Russell Thompson
Victoria
Bill C-10 won’t target individuals
Dear Editor:
In a rant against Bill C-10, Erin O’Toole claims Canadians will lose their freedoms. But free speech is not being stifled; Bill C-10 does not prevent individual Canadians from uploading their “uncle’s cat video.”
Bill C-10 modernizes the Broadcasting Act and would subject online streaming platforms operating in Canada to the Broadcasting Act under CRTC supervision.
Bill C-10 targets the “curate” — the organizer who looks after the online collection and commission of music and video content and professional series, films and music — not the posts made by individual Canadians.
Where content uploaded by individuals is curated by a platform and is deemed significant, then the platform, not the user, is subject to the Broadcasting Act.
Bill C-10 doesn’t allow for government or the CRTC to do content moderation, determine topics, or subjects published or remove content based on Canadian content requirements.
But the CRTC will have certain latitude to implement its new powers and it is this undefine latitude which feeds fears over freedom.
The NDP support stronger regulation of misinformation and hate speech on social media platforms. The Bloc MP Martin Champoux say, “Conservatives concerns over free speech are overblown and they should stop spreading lies about the bill which delays work.”
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna