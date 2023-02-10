Patio extention to 11 p.m. unreasonable
Dear Editor:
As residents of the Lakeshore Towers we would like to address our concern regarding extended hours of the patio attached to the Yellow Dog Brewery.
First, we very much support the recent acquisition of the Bad Tattoo Brewery by Yellow Dog and welcome them to the neighbourhood.
We do not, however, support their application request to extend their hours of operation on the outdoor patio from 9 p.m. to the proposed time of 11 p.m.
This is a residential area.
Compromise is an issue we live with in the hub of a tourist destination. It does appears that Yellow Dog has neglected to do their research in the neighbour demographics. We are all in favour of folks havinga grand old time in Penticton, but not at the expense of our solitude.
We have no issue with the number of patio patrons expanding.
We do implore council to seriously reconsider the request hour extension to 11 p.m..
I would bet that they would be less enthusiastic were it in their neighbourhood.
Deborah Millar
Robert Jervis
Penticton
Nursing burnout caused by long shifts
Dear Editor:
I trained as a nurse in a large hospital in London, UK, in the 1950s. We didn’t need a university degree. Our training was basically an apprentice style. We learned on the job. We still had academic instruction every few months. It was four-year program and served me well for future employment in Canada.
I feel that a large problem with nurses’ burnout is the 12-hour shift. They were brought in the 1980s and I think it was a big mistake.
Something I would like to add. Why do doctors have to do so much paper work? The job is looking after people, not secretarial work.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
More focus needed on war in Ukraine
Dear Editor:
Are our priorities are wrong?
All attention is now focused on Turkey/Syria as thousand of civilians are dying as a result of Russians war mongers. Watch out, the war may come to your country. Earthquakes are a natural disaster. Russia is a global threat!
Byron Berry
Penticton
Development needed for city to grow
Dear Editor:
I watched the council meeting on my cell phone on Tuesday and I was not impressed with Coun. James Miller’s decisions. He is always turning down building applications.
Does he think developers are in the business of supplying affordable housing? If he loves Penticton like his Facebook page says, he will make decisions to see Penticton grow instead of stagnating.
He made a mistake going into municipal politics as he does not have good logical common sense decisions. Penticton has lost a great reporter, but there is hope he can resign and work for the Chamber of Commerce and promote Penticton as he is good at that, a social butterfly. Look at him.
Daren Red
Penticton
Get out of business of selling alcohol
Dear Editor:
Recent news reports are advising us that alcohol causes cancer and that consumers need a warning label to advise of the risk to our health.
As consumers of alcohol, we are not surprised by the news that alcohol presents a risk to us. We have known all along that addiction is a risk. It is alarming that warning labels on bottles of alcohol are being advocated to warn us about the risk of cancer. Given the risk level and the desire to post a warning, two things come to mind for me.
The first is, governments should abandon their involvement in the purchase, distribution, and sale of alcohol given the new perceived health risk.
The second thing that comes to mind is that there are a myriad of health risks of daily living. For example, driving a vehicle can result in a motor vehicle accident that can cause injury or death. Given this risk, lets put a bold sign on each passenger window of a vehicle that driving or being in a vehicle as a passenger involves a risk of being injured or death.
Yes, I agree that is ridiculous notion. But, let’s recognize that living involves many risks to our good health and safety.
I am not advocating for prohibition. It generates more adverse effects than attempting to deny folks a beverage that is a part of our lives and that of our ancestors for thousands of years.
If is true that alcohol causes cancer, then governments should get out of the business and avoid any financial gain from the consumption of alcohol.
It is duplicitous to tax plus manage a commodity along with a health warning. Government already plays a role to protect us through the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in the products that we consume. Alcohol should not be any different.
Jacques Pelletier
Peachland
This new holiday costly to business
Dear Editor:
B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains says he is both proud and humbled to be part of what he considers a historic step, as a British Columbian to follow the introduction of a holiday to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
I wonder if Bains ever considered the cost to employers, in the sum of multimillions of dollars to fund yet another holiday.
Many businesses are still struggling to overcome some very difficult years and now the uncertain financial climate of the future. This one extra statutory holiday will cost my medium-sized business over $35,000.
Do I just absorb this cost, or do I try to pass it on to customers? Could we have not just observed the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation without declaring it a holiday?
Tim Hackett
Brentwood Bay
Price gouging? Not with these cookies
Dear Editor:
Supermarkets are using many excuses as to why food prices are rising. We have heard them all.
Here is an interesting case. Six years ago, and maybe before that, a local supermarket chain was selling Dutch-produced Speculaas cookies for $4.99 a package.
About a year later they lowered the price to $3.99. Today, five years later, the price is still $3.99!
How do these cookies get here? Are they not affected by fuel costs, carbon taxes, etc? Is the baker not having to pay more for ingredients or labour? As stated, they come from Holland and are not baked domestically.
I am certain the supermarket didn’t have six years in stock. If they did, they would raise prices.
The whole talk of gouging comes to light in this example.
Now, when you go to buy your Speculaas, don’t be surprised if the price has suddenly shot up. It’s my fault.
William Jesse
Victoria
Family doctors vs private surgery clinics
Dear Editor:
Primary care delivery in B.C. having been structured with overly burdened family doctors running small businesses on a shoestring is not an argument for outsourcing surgery to for-profit clinics for the benefit of faceless investors and spending half of their incomes on marketing and executive salaries.
Everyone is screaming overhead: waste, fraud and abuse. And yet precious health-care dollars being spent on glossy brochures touting the advantages of one for-profit surgery clinic over another is being sold as somehow ameliorating B.C.’s health-care crisis.
Surgery clinics marketed like day spas for the luxury demographic and paying lavish salaries to CEOs whose specialty is golf have no place in a single-payer health-care system.
Bill Appledorf
Victoria