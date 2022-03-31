Bike lanes, housing priorities for the City
Dear Editor:
Re: “With all the challenges, City builds a bike lane,” (Herald, March 29).
I read with hilarity the letter from Mike Hawley in Tuesday’s paper railing on the bike lane construction.
I like James Miller and miss his locally- focused writing, but he has the will of the people?
What people? Miller didn’t support the 95% of respondents to the city engagement that deemed it important that the city support safe cycling routes.
But reading angry letters in his own paper is a better barometer.
Miller also wasted no time in voting against the addition of hundreds of desperately-needed infill homes to the city inventory in the middle of a housing crisis, which are by far the cheapest for the city to service.
There are recent examples in Penticton where 100 people are fighting for a single $1,500 per month one-bedroom basement suite like it’s the last VCR on Boxing Day. Do Miller’s people desire a $3,000 one-bedroom unit? We’re heading that way.
Census data for Penticton show many here can’t afford cars. What does millions in direct parking subsidy and the excessive public land use do for them?
Both our walking and biking environments generally suck and are chronically underfunded in favour of car parking. Now steps are being taken to encourage these cheap mobility forms.
City zoning bylaw entrenches us further via costly parking mandates, which have the same scientific basis as bloodletting and act as a fertility drug to more auto-centricity.
Why can’t parents in Penticton push a stroller and have enough room on the sidewalk to have a second adult human walk next to them? Why are sidewalks not wide enough for two people in wheelchairs to roll next to one another?
Why build sidewalks with mountable curbs and no boulevards, so that people must dodge truck mirrors to use said sidewalk? It’s because cars and parking.
How do car dominated environments help seniors on fixed incomes age in place? Talk to a senior scared to death of losing their drivers license at 80. I have.
Cities have somehow existed for thousands of years without these enormous fiscal, social, and environmental costs that car dependency brings.
Steps to reorient this is good fiscal policy.
Rest assured, nothing is more expensive or leaves more people behind than what we do now.
Matt Hawkins
Penticton
Area D needs to elect its own town council
Dear Editor:
I am surprised and disappointed at how many people have already established their positions regarding the possibility of incorporation in Area “D” Okanagan Falls, prior to the reports on this matter actually having been completed.
The human mind is very much like a parachute — it works best when open.
In a situation like this, very few things are guaranteed and it is difficult to actually project where the result is headed without establishing some goals and objectives, which I hope the consultants and/or the steering committee do at some point.
I have overseen corporate restructuring, administrative consolidation and amalgamation of municipalities during my career and the outcomes were never guaranteed until goals and objectives were set to guide the decision-making process.
The only guaranteed outcome, if incorporation occurs, is that the taxpayers of Area D will be able to elect their own council directly.
That council will be accountable to the taxpayers for the delivery of municipal services and taxation.
If residents are unhappy with either of those, they can toss the council out at the next election.
This model is far different from the regional district model under which we presently exist where we elect only one director to a board of 19 directors, many of whom have no interest in the wishes of the Area D community or its citizens.
It is possible to have cost-effective, resident-focused delivery of services to residents in an honest, innovative, creative and transparent way.
This can only be achieved if citizens are able to elect their own council which can then be held directly accountable for its decisions.
Douglas Lychak
Heritage Hills