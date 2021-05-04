Music, Arts education provide life-long benefits
Dear Editor:
Re: “Music vital in education” (James Miller column, Page 1, April 30).
I’m curious.
Why, when budget cuts roll around in the education system, are Music and the Arts considered superfluous?
Year after year, budget after budget the Music and Arts programs shrink and shrink in importance. My gosh, the first time I dropped into the new Princess Margaret School I couldn’t believe they didn’t have a proscenium stage in the gym any more. These music and drama courses are now lumped into the “multi-purpose” concept.
Of all the “unnecessary” programs offered through my school years, the Music and Dramatic Arts courses were the ones that prepared me the most for my working future. Whereas, with sports, my inability to high jump hasn’t affected my career path one bit.
To be able to communicate fluently in society is education’s purpose. To have confidence and poise in public situations is what Drama courses teach you. To have the ability to work as a group toward a common goal is what Music teaches you.
For the unconvinced in the audience, watch this three-minute video about a program to help dementia patients with music. The Story of Henry — Music & Memory iPod Project:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgNLLelQYwI
This video demonstrates the enormous untapped potential for finding new ways of communicating through music.
Watch the faces or these wonderful people and tell me again how music isn’t important.
For more on how Music and Memory helps elderly residents and facility patients go to: www.MusicandMemory.org
Kyle Anderson
Penticton
People think rules don’t apply to them
Dear Editor:
Regarding Sharon Henderson’s random act of kindness letter (Herald, May 1), I’m thrilled that they could go and meet their friends from Peachland and Vernon in Kelowna.
What I find totally appalling is that there is a government request that people don’t travel as there’s a health pandemic of COVID-19.
It boggles my mind that she feels this is OK so if there’s six people in your group. How many people have you touched? The reason this pandemic gets worse is because people think the rules don’t apply to them.
So while I stay at home not visiting my friends, I wish you would do the same
Mary Ferrier
Penticton
Confused by status of city, world, province
Dear Editor:
First quarter 2021 results for COVID deaths approximate 542 and toxic drug deaths pushed 500. Now with only so much empathy available, you can bet where my sympathies lie.
What on earth possesses folks to gather in mass to jump up and down and endanger their lives at such events as the Hajj pilgrimage and the Lag BaOmer? Beats me.
Why does Patrick Longworth have such a mad on for city council.
I am so confused.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Importance of the riparian areas
Dear Editor:
Along the northern edge of the Trout Creek delta in Summerland, north of Landry Crescent, lies a stretch of lakeshore riparian habitat that remains undeveloped other than a walking trail close to the water.
In the summer, this habitat explodes into frog song that is so loud, it can easily be heard over the buzz of vehicles on Highway 97. In a world where amphibians are fast disappearing, it is a rare and amazing thing to behold.
I am worried, though, that without immediate action this habitat is at risk. The upland portion of the land is zoned Medium Density Residential and is listed as for sale.
Recently, some trees have been removed from the property, suggesting it may be on the verge of being sold. The area just to the east along Landry Crescent has been developed in recent years, providing us a clear portrait of what we will gain versus what we will lose if we fail to protect this last remaining stretch of wild lakeshore.
I urge everyone who reads this to go and take a look at the site, and then to get involved. It is Summerland Council’s responsibility to oversee the implementation of riparian regulations and unfortunately, I don’t think this issue has been a priority as of late.
The existence of another proposal to sell publicly owned lands in the riparian area eastward on Landry Crescent (Summerland Review, May 22) is a clear indication of our current failure to understand the importance of the riparian areas in our community.
I would like to see Council pause the current process and allow us all to come together to better understand what needs to happen to protect our environment.
Katie Sardinha
Summerland
Pedestrians on Main causing safety issues
Dear Editor:
I have decided to avoid driving down Main Street, especially the block south of Industrial Avenue. The reason is that the residents of the homeless shelter (formerly a motel) across from Burger King run, walk or bike across Main Street day or night without any consideration for their own safety, even if the street is filled with traffic in both directions.
Personally, l have had to slam on my brakes because someone walked right in front of my truck on two separate occasions. The first person just stopped and looked at me.
The second had a big blanket wrapped around himself and just casually crossed right through the traffic without even checking to see of it was safe.
And the third was during daytime and he simply rode his bike into traffic (in the wrong lane and headed toward the shelter.)
The poor driver in the west side lane looked shocked, but of course it all happens so quick you almost don’t have time to react.
My concern is not only for the person going into traffic like that without any regard for their own safety, but also for us drivers who must make a split-second decision to avoid hitting that person. It would take less than a minute to go to the crosswalk at Industrial and Main, push the “walk’ button and safely cross the street like any person should and would do.
Does this shelter now expect the City to provide a crosswalk right outside their entrance? What is the cost of a crosswalk and what cost would a driver suffer if he or she killed or injured a homeless person, to have that on their conscience for the rest of their life?
I realize our RCMP are overloaded with way more important matters everyday. So l guess until this becomes more of a major problem, it will sit on the back burner. However, maybe the bylaw officers could monitor the situation to see what kind of results they see with this jaywalking habit.
Marilyn LaFortune
Penticton
It’s personal choice to get vaccinated
Dear Editor:
Re: “The rest of us have rights too,” by Jim Taylor (Herald column, May 1).
I feel bullied by his journalism and that it was his personal opinion reflected. Yes, we all have rights and should always have the freedom of choice and speech, especially when it comes to our own health.
I do not believe I am “simply wrong” in my opposition to vaccinations. I am a mother of three adult children and a grandmother of three. I have studied holistic health and immunization for about 15 years.
I am not a scientist or a health practitioner. With the mass vaccination rollout for COVID, my choice is not new, just reinforced. I am a Christian, but I have never used the bible to support my decision, it really doesn’t have anything to do with religion for me.
To refuse a jab is about conscience for me. I believe in the power of my own immune system, to support and strengthen it.
COVID is real, no denying that. H1N1 and the Norwalk Flu are also real and have killed a lot of vulnerable people. We have to learn to live with viruses in our society. We all have different perceptions of risk (fear) and how we want to protect ourselves.
If you choose a vaccine to feel protected — that’s your choice. If you decide the risk of the vaccine is as great as the risk of the virus, then that’s also your choice. I understand you can still be a carrier of any virus once vaccinated.
I don’t believe this is a “one-size-fits- all” solution as we all have different health situations, existing illnesses and immune responses. I don’t believe Taylor can compare the choice of refusing a COVID vaccine to the lobby for killing Jews, racism, speeding or even small pox and polio. Good grief!
I guess I will be exposing myself, to all viruses, and if I become ill, I believe I will recover with true, long-lasting immunity. Yes, it’s a risk, but I am not going to rely on evolving science, pharma, or any powers that don’t support my conscience.
Shelley Eberle
Penticton
Penticton should focus on kindness
Dear Editor:
Dear Editor, and as importantly, Penticton as a community.
This letter serves as a gentle reminder that we in ourselves hold power and potential for the outlook of our community and its integrity.
This past year ‚ and then some — has provided us with more adversity, trials, and hardships than I believe most of us have felt in a lifetime. We as a community, are constantly overwhelmed with alarming negative statistics, whether it be the politics of homelessness, the opioid crisis, the lack of support for mental health, or an all-around forlorn feeling of support.
I encourage you to (from a safe distance) say “hello” to a neighbour, support your local pub, allow yourself to be apart of something new, commit to your passions, and appreciate that, comparatively, we are doing alright. Our expectations of our City should be moderated by compassion.
We often see or hear how we are doing by negative comparison. What are you happy about? What are you proud of?
Please remember in this incredibly trying time we are all doing just that. Trying.
This is still one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. Penticton is still full of hope, potential and opportunity. Sometimes we need a loving reminder to see the kind, compassionate and gentle side of life.
I’m asking you, Penticton, to find something you’re confidently proud about in this community. We deserve it.
Liane Abbey
Penticton
Politician should discuss real issues
Dear Editor:
Some things never change.
The Conservatives seem to go out of their way to challenge issues that have the least priority in times of national distress.
The Conservative Environment Critic has recently raised the issue of the Liberal plan of tree planting in Canada. Apparently, the Conservatives believe this is a priority issue at this time. Really?
It is necessary for critical thinkers to be able to compartmentalize, but when this turns to categorical thinking then fact differentiation is lost. Categorical thinking results in boundaries — and the “big picture” is lost. One ceases to think “outside the box.”
No government is perfect, and all parties have shortcomings. But one has to look at the “big picture” to appreciate the accomplishments of governments — and not just criticize compartmentalized issues.
One should acknowledge the accomplishments of the current Liberal government in the areas of: child poverty, support to seniors, support to the poor, support to the environment, wildlife issues, legalization of marijuana and related criminal records, support to veterans, support to the Coast Guard, support to the military, NAFTA renegotiation, significant CPP improvements, and on-and-on.
Informed people can easily research the aforementioned issues to which I refer, although I believe most will not take the time — and that is their prerogative.
So the question is: How would the Conservatives prioritize these issue during this COVID pandemic? Would they prioritize support for the unemployed, support for businesses, vaccine issues, etc.? Or would tree planting be at the forefront of their program? If not, why do they not acknowledge what is really important during this crisis?
Is politics to remain about attack and criticize, or is it possible for politicians to come together as adults to address real current issues?
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Two sides to having to wear masks
Dear Editor:
I shall be sorry when I am no longer required to wear a mask. For the past year, I have not had to take time every day to apply makeup or even to redden my lips. What a relief.
But best of all, I have been able to hide the wrinkles that have been developing as I’ve aged. In fact, even after I’ve had my two vaccinations and eventually become COVID-free, I’m tempted not to let on and continue covering my face. Until, instead of being criticized for not doing so, I may be ostracized because I look foolish.
Just goes to show there are two sides to every story.
Patricia Mortimer
Victoria