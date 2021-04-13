Governor General vacancy needs filled
Dear Editor:
I cannot, for the life of me, comprehend how Canada can possibly continue for another day without a Governor General to lead us, and to represent us to our gracious and noble Queen, over in jolly olde England.
It has been some time since Julie Payette left in disgrace after the equally disgraceful lack of proper vetting her by our prime minister. (Just one of many examples of his poor judgement.)
Payette, we can only assume, now spends her time on a difficult task: how to possibly spend the huge pension that we taxpayers have gratefully bestowed upon her.
Yet somehow, some way, poor little colonial Canada has chugged along without a Governor General to guide us. Even in a pandemic.
Rumour has it that Justin Trudeau offered the position to Prince Harry, but he declined, preferring instead to look after Meghan’s chickens.
I do hope ‘Boy Wonder’ will appoint someone to the crucial position soon, before Canada goes completely off the rails, and because we apparently have Governor General salary dollars that need to be spent.
Clearly we have no better way to spend that money, and our national debt is not a problem.
Bryan Snider
Penticton
That’s what His love looks like
Dear Editor:
Re: “Message gets buried in pagan symbols” letter (Herald, April 6).
“Alexander, Caesar, Charlemagne, and I have founded empires. But on what did we rest the creation of our genius? Upon force. Jesus Christ founded His empire upon love; and at this hour millions of men would die for Him.” —Napoleon Bonaparte.
Since Napoleon, vast numbers of innocent men, women, children have met their death for holding their belief in Jesus. This is still the case in repressive countries throughout the world.
Jesus said, “The thief comes to steal, kill, destroy, but I have come that they might have life and that they might have it more abundantly.”
He also said “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life.” He surrendered His life for the ungodly, the powerless. “I owed a debt I could not pay, He paid a debt He did not owe,” describes the depth of His love for us. The Roman centurion standing at the base of the cross declared “Truly this was the Son of God,” as he observed His final hours. The justice of God and the love of God met here.
The empty tomb, the bodily resurrection of this same Jesus brought the hope of eternal life, “Oh death where is your sting, Oh grave, where is your victory?”
Jesus was always focused on His purpose for entering time and space when He came to walk among us. In time, his disciples gained that same focus when they beheld Him more alive than ever. When the skeptic Thomas felt the nail prints in His hands and the wound at Jesus’s side, he declared “my Lord and my God.”(Jesus did not correct him).
Many declare that today. He knows our deepest failures and all our struggles. He offers and extends forgiveness to any and all that come to Him humbly and transparently. We need never carry that load again. We need never go through life’s storms on our own.
“To as many as received Him, He gave the power to become the sons and daughters of God.” That abundant life continues past our life here on earth and to a future where pain and death do not exist.
That’s what His love looks like.
Sylvia Summers
Penticton
Victims are the ones without any rights
Dear Editor:
The story regarding the White Spot Restaurant, and the person who used the White Spot property for a toilet, is very bothersome (Herald, April 7).
Why is it that it seems OK to use the White Spot property as a toilet, yet when Mr. Al Mansfield, the owner/manager, returns the favour he is criticized and is put in a position of apologizing.
I have heard many times over the years that the victim has no rights and the criminal has all the rights,
This is yet another example.
Ernie Barthel
Penticton
City’s grab bag on Skaha Marina lease
Dear Editor:
Back in the day, some national chains developed a way to rid themselves of an overstock of items that did not sell well.
This was done in what was called a “Grab Bag” or “Surprise Bag” scenario. It was a way to get rid of over-ordered items that they thought would sell quickly, but didn’t.
All grab bags were the same price. They all had value. On the outside of each bag the words usually given were something along the lines of purchase one of these at “X” dollars and receive at least this value of items in the bag, maybe more. People bought them on the chance of getting the so called “lucky bag.” with some special things in it.
Where am I going with this, you may be wondering?
Simply that in June we may likely see a re-enactment of the “grab-bag scene” with the city’s ballot process. The City’s bag would make reference to Skaha Lake Park in a somewhat vague way, almost, secretive, as it would not tell us much about the proposal except for an unspecified time period dealing with park issues, implied but not truly stated.
This “City bag” might seem secretive in that:
Nothing has been said as to what an operator/managerial package would involve and might be involved or what that might look like (shades of Trio?)
Nothing has been said as to how much taxpayer’s money would be needed to facilitate this manager/operator’s involvement.
Nothing has been said about who would be responsible for maintaining the park after a selected lessee/manager became involved.
Nothing has been said as to the status of current stakeholders positions: Tickleberry’s and The Nautical Dog Café.
There are some other issues in that bag that have not been fully explained, i.e. that appear to be somewhat secretive or possibly implied.
The big ballot question here might be: “Do I want to take a chance on approving of what might be seen as a grab bag of sorts?”
If your answer is “yes,” be prepared to take what you get. If your answer is “no,” you will send the City a message that what they are proposing is not totally acceptable without the element of transparency.
The choice is yours either way.
I know that without clarification and transparency my vote will be a definite ‘No.”
What about you? If you vote “yes” are you prepared to take what you get? If you vote “no” you will be sending a message to the City that what they are proposing is not totally acceptable without the element of transparency.
Based on the aforementioned, how will you vote?
Ron Barillaro
Penticton