Dozens of Celine Dion fans picketed the New York offices of Rolling Stone last week because she was omitted from the magazine’s list of 200 greatest singers of all time.
Near, far, wherever they are, the message was yelled in both official languages – don’t ever snub a classically-trained pop singer from La Belle Province.
Celine has the voice of an angel, she probably belongs on that list. How big of an oversight is this? Gene Simmons is upset.
Celine’s fans missed the point – it’s a list, an opinion piece and marketing tool. That cover story would sell a lot of copies on the newsstand had Rolling Stone not stopped publishing a print copy years ago.
Rolling Stone qualifies their selections with a lengthy judging and voting criteria which puts figure skating to shame. But it’s still an opinion. Celine didn’t make it, nor did Tony Orlando, Falco or any of the Spice Girls.
Is Celine Dion a better singer than Barbra Streisand? Really, it’s a matter of personal preference. Streisand, arguably, had better producers and songwriters.
There’s an old saying among journalists that nothing sparks debate quicker than a list. I’m no longer sure.
For a time, the Daily Courier and Herald were running a weekend feature where we offered the Okanagan’s top 10 of just about everything. The opinion feature lasted 52 weeks. It never created the letters to the editor or water-cooler debate I had anticipated or hoped for.
Then West Kelowna mayor Doug Findlater felt Westside Days belong on our best festivals list. One of our "10 best elected officials" used the plug in his campaign literature. (He was re-elected.) J.P. Squire’s top-10 hiking trails in the valley, I’m told, was posted on many bulletin boards of outdoor enthusiasts.
Maybe the lukewarm interest in this feature was because top-10 lists are now overkill. They’re oh-so 1980s.
This week alone our Penticton office received press releases where Penticton was ranked 22nd by UHaul among favourite Canadian cities to move to and the Okanagan Granfondo was chosen as one of the 10 best on the continent. Some in the newsroom didn’t realize there were actually 10 Granfondos in all of North America.
The internet – YouTube especially – is flooded with top-10 lists by fans.
In 1977, two journalists and a historian wrote a New York Times best seller, The Book of Lists which was, for the time, innovative. It spawned multiple sequels, even a Canadian Book of Lists.
The original featured mostly factual lists - the 10 Commandments (a clever way to conclude the book, along with an illustration of composer Franz Liszt), the world’s highest waterfalls, most popular dog breeds, the world’s largest cities.
In subsequent editions, far more liberties were taken and it bordered on the absurd. The greatest pro football players of all time according to opinion, not yardage or pass completions. The 10 favourite movies of Orson Wells. (I hope he included Citizen Kane.) Ten famous people who died while having intercourse. (Honestly, I’m not making this up.)
With sporting lists, historians say it’s unfair to compare eras. LeBron James was never in the NBA at the same time as Wilt Chamberlain. Hockey was different during Gordie Howe’s era. Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr played different positions. Many great pitchers never faced a designated hitter.
Turning to the arts, the new Avatar movie is smashing box office records. Forget that when Gone With the Wind was released in 1939, it cost 23 cents to go to the movies. (Popcorn and a soft drink were probably $9 each.)
Lost in all of the Celine Dion hysteria ... why was Bob Dylan ranked 15th overall, two spots ahead of Elvis Presley who checked in at No. 17?
Now that’s stinky.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: James.miller@ok.bc.ca