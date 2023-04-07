Well done council on art gallery vote
Dear Editor:
I would like to applaud the Penticton Council for reversing their decision to defund the Penticton Art Gallery. Hurrah!
I was also surprised to learn that they did not receive an automatic grant like other facilities in Penticton. So congratulations to all for this consideration.
Arts and cultural events are important for helping residents feel a part of their community. The Art Gallery is a drawing card for visitors from around the valley because of the extraordinary exhibits, shows, lectures, concerts and workshops, not to mention the shop which sells exquisite works by local Artists. I have attended many fun events there: the art auctions and sales and the famous and delicious Soup Bowl evening should not be missed
This gallery thrives in no small part to the tireless and imaginative direction of Paul Crawford. The Ignite The Arts Festival may become one of those festivals for which communities become famous. This is in no small part because of the vision and tireless work of the one and only Paul Crawford.
Congratulations City Council for responding to your community.
Linda Beaven
Summerland
The correct use of the words ‘duct tape’
Dear Editor:
Re: “Royal Family has too little and too much” (Herald letters, April 4)
The name for heavy duty tape in U.K. is not duct tape.
It was called gaffer tape long ago — maybe because the boss or the foreman ( called the gaffer) on a particular job kept a hold on it so it was not wasted as it’s quite expensive to buy.
Latterly it began to be called technical tape along with insulating tape, for many different jobs and to assist with electrical work.
I don’t think the British Royal family would use it much because they would not actually do any repairs, etc.
And as for their wealth (money) that’s an interesting field to be researched if you have time to spare.
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
Saving the planet is costing us dearly
Dear Editor:
I had very low expectations that the Liberal/NDP federal budget would slow this train wreck of inflation that middle class Canada is suffering through.
Guess what? My expectations were met, with another massive deficit, mortgaging the standard of life, for many future generations. The budget is more about, virtue signaling, saving the planet rather than saving Canada’s middle class.
While lower income Canadians (formerly middle class) get thrown a crumb of $500 per household to help with runaway inflation, the increase in the carbon tax alone for gasoline and home heating will be more than $1,000.
So it’s best not to think about how the escalating carbon tax will increase the price of everything we buy, yet again.
But hey, why make life more affordable when you can save the planet with another $80 billion of taxpayer dollars going to Green tech?
Sure Canada’s population only makes up .48% of the world’s population but apparently we are responsible for 1.5% of the world’s GHG emissions based on the convoluted formula which is nothing more than a guess.
Add the new Green spend to the already $120 billion plus, this government has spent over the past seven years and think about what $200 billion might do if invested in health care, infrastructure and bringing Canadians out of poverty.
Do I think climate change is real? Yes. But I also know that “heat domes” used to be call high pressure systems and “Atmospheric Rivers” used to be a Pineapple Express. I know that throughout history, extreme weather had it’s casualties.
The “Save the Planet” cult is in control of our government and it’s costing us dearly.
Yes, we need solutions and we need to be better with our environment, but we also need some common sense in our governance and a government that works for all Canadians and not the IPCC.
Andy Richards
Summerland
