Dear Editor:
I was glad to attend the International Overdose Awareness Day event at Gyro Park this past week. I was impressed with the number of agencies that were there.
I was able to wander the booths and speak to a number of people who are on the front line of this situation. There were also a number of speakers that shared their stories. These were very impactful and I greatly appreciated them taking the time to share with the crowd.
Congratulations to the organizers for a job well done.
On another frontline are the firefighters working selflessly to combat the fires in our region. I met a number of them at Save On Foods on Sunday. They were fresh off the fire line at Blue Mountain.
They may have been soot overed, but they were smiling and pleasant. The crew I met were from 100 Mile House with some extras like Amish from Lake Cowichan. Remember to take the time to thank these brave men and women.
There was a lovely lady, Lauralei, with the crew.
Gratitude is the attitude we all need to display.
Lynn Kelsey
Penticton
Was this a news story or a plea for gas money?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Masked and doublevaxxed to ‘Rosie Convoy’” (Herald, Page 1, Sept. 3)
I suppose the article regarding Judy Martens was meant to be a news item but in my estimation it was a pledge for gas money.
Many people work to earn a living rather than attend rallies on someone else’s money. You reap from what yow sow lady.
I truly am sorry to hear about your father.
Gloria Basham
Peachland
Proportional system is the best way forward
Dear Editor:
The BC Liberals and the federal Conservatives have something in common.
They will never form another government until they bury their contempt for democracy.
Forums and polls across the country have been telling them for literally years they want proportional representation (PR), a truly democratic political system like the one New Zealand adopted almost 30 years ago, and still embrace.
The BC Liberals are considering changing the name of the party, hoping people will forget a history of costly and insensitive decisions made by their party leaders:
Former Premier Gordon Campbell changed the land-use legislation, whereby mobile home park owners could sell those properties and give tenants only 12 months to vacate, with no financial compensation and nowhere to park their homes.
About 250,000 mobile home owners are affected by this legislation, and are still being evicted, while we are desperate for affordable housing.
Campbell also eliminated the requirement for compulsory certification for 12 trades, opening the doors for building contractors to use less qualified temporary foreign workers.
Former Premier Christy Clark pressed the start button on B.C. LNG, which has become an unbelievable disaster, proceeding without closure on claims for rights, lands, and compensations.
She also gave the green light for Site C dam, which has become a massive financial disaster.
When the BC NDP government conducted a referendum on whether the people want a proportional ballot, former BC Liberal party Leader Andrew Wilkinson conducted an extremely aggressive campaign, and managed to defeat that referendum.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper did not like the democratic ambitions of the Reform party, and finally managed to merge with the Conservatives, but those democratic sentiments are still alive and well, looking for a new home.
A multi-member proportional system would open the doors wide for our migrant immigrant society and help them build a party system that embraces all cultures and ambitions.
Proportional representation is also the political solution to the Indigenous people who will be able to pursue their ambitions under federal and provincial political banners in our Parliament and provincial legislatures, and the Bloc Quebecois Party would no longer be constrained by provincial borders.
Our colonial political system was designed to produce consecutive majority governments, real and fake, promoting aggressive and divisive divide-and-conquer tactics that have given our party and political leaders powers of dictators, while it is tearing our beautiful country apart at the seams.
PR is the only political system that will stop this mindless destruction.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna
Thanks to the staff at KGH for all its help
Dear Editor:
I have to write a note of praise to the staff at Kelowna General Hospital.
All the staff.
I know there have been some very candid (and heartbreaking) stories about the morale — it was brave of those employees to speak up and shine a light on the dark side of healthcare in B.C.
Having said that, you are all doing an amazing job of hiding your frustration, fatigue, and disillusionment from your patients and their families.
Our family has always received incredible care at KGH, including this Friday (on a long weekend) when I had to bring a family member in for emergency care.
Every single nurse, doctor, administrator, we met brought their positive energy to his bedside. We never felt forgotten; we were confident he was getting the best care possible.
He’s now on a surgical ward and still receiving efficient, yet compassionate, care.
We’ll find a way to thank all the professionals who helped us over this rough patch after the dust settles, but I felt like the staff at KGH needed a solid shout-out.
We appreciate you. You’re doing a tough job in even tougher conditions and we see your effort.
Thank you.
Sara Grady
Kelowna
Many different ‘isms’ affecting employees
Dear Editor:
Some are upset about national anchor Lisa Laflamme being let go by CTV and attribute this to sexism.
She is a high-profile woman and thus her plight attracts attention and, perhaps, rightly so.
However, “isms” are all around us and affect many people with a lesser profile. I was let go at age 47 because of “I don’t like you-ism.”
I had in excess of 1,000 applications out but got no takers in Canada because of “age-ism.”
I had to first start a business in the U.S., but later found employment in Switzerland. Everything turned out all right in the end, but it was hard on the family.
Even if legislation exists that prohibits discrimination on the basis of this or that, good luck trying to prove it.
So let’s not worry too much about LaFlamme in particular: I’m sure she’s fine. Rather, let’s have our politicians think about how to prevent employers from screening potential employees on the basis of sex(ual orientation), creed, marital status, race, disability, gender and age and how we can lower the burden of proof of discrimination.
Appointment of an ombudsperson would be a good start.
Gerry Stuurop
Cobble Hill