I was visiting a friend in hospital on the weekend. A piece of equipment he was hooked up to, was randomly beeping and failing. The medical staff attended and eventually fixed the apparatus. They not only had to attend to patients, they had to be technical repair experts.
Two teachers I know have caught COVID twice. Their husbands once.
On the way home from the hospital, I heard on the car radio, a professional golfer won $4 million USD at a start-up LIV tournament funded by the Saudi Arabian sovereign fund. The last-place golfer received $120,000. (I could golf way worse then him for that amount of money.)
Not bad for three days effort.
The World Bank denotes extreme poverty as surviving on less than $1.90 a day. Numbers for 2018 indicate 8.6% of the world does just that.
The good news is, this number was 42.6% as recently as 1981. That golfer could feed more than 2 million people with his winnings.
What is wrong with this picture? In poor countries people are starving, in rich countries important workers are not valued. Meanwhile performers and athletes make millions by entertaining.
Voters in the United States supported Mr. Trump as he falsely promised to take care of them and end the inequality they felt oppressed by. One of Trump’s first actions was to give tax breaks to the rich. Disparity in the U.S. is prevalent for two reasons, a regressive system of taxation and a mis-taken belief everyone is born with an equal chance of success, so few social programs.
Research has shown we do not mind the super-rich such as Misters Bezos and Musk, although we do not like it when they rocket off into space at great expense.
CEO pay in Canada is 191 times more than the average worker’s wage. That being said, we are more offended when “others” in our community are doing better than us. We are jealous of the new cars and nicer homes we see in our neighbourhood, especially when they are owned by people who do not look like us. They seem to be doing better as we are left behind.
That is why Trump and his likes are dangerous.
Clever politicians exploit this feeling by promising to support “hard-working Canadians.” How often have we heard that phrase?
As the cost of living and government spending are out of control, most of us are left behind. How do we fix it?
Is the capitalist system broken beyond repair or just in need of some tweaking?
Redistribution of wealth is the obvious answer, but it will never happen.
The failure of every attempt at true Communism has failed, as it should. No single country is willing to reform the system for fear that “capital” will leave.
Canada in particular is at risk, due to our proximity to the U.S..
As long as the rich are powerful and the powerful are rich, inequality will prevail.
Next week, Tax reform.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.