The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in mid-March illustrates some critical features of the financial system in the U.S.
SVB, the 16th largest bank in the U.S. with assets of more than $240 billion, was under-performing relative to its peers. But its failure, like many in the past, was the result of a run on the bank. This run was precipitated because the bank’s management decided to sell $21 billion of U.S. government bonds at a loss due to the fact that these bonds were earning only 1.79 per cent while interest rates were steadily rising.
Then SVB chose to raise equity from a venture capital firm and also sell a convertible bond (bonds that can be converted to stock under defined conditions). These moves were meant to reassure investors but they had the opposite effect. The bank’s client base of venture capitalists directed their portfolio clients to withdraw their deposits en masse.
In response, the bank’s management completed the equity sale the next day but delayed the sale of the convertible stock, thereby giving time for investors and major depositors to withdraw over $40 billion in one day.
The bank’s assets were insufficiently liquid to meet that demand because the management bungled how it communicated its position to its customers and created a vacuum of confidence.
The government bonds it sold (because their return was low) had originally been purchased to hold to maturity and therefore the bank was not required to declare their present value. But when they sold them, the loss had to be recorded and that caused a lack of confidence in the financial stability of the bank.
The professionalism of the bank’s management is illustrated by the fact that on the day of the run, knowing things were leading to a failure, they decided to pay out management bonuses.
SVB deposits were insured up to a value of $250,000 for individual depositors, but anything above that was not covered. The larger depositors to SVB held about 97 per cent the banks deposits (much higher percentage than most banks of any size). The large depositors, in withdrawing their funds, sealed the fate of SVB. In short, failing to hold sufficient liquid assets put the bank at a high risk of failure when it faced a run.
After the financial disaster of 2008, when major banks were bailed out and after banking legislation had been reformed, failures like SVB were not supposed to happen. But in 2015, smaller regional banks with less than $250 billion in assets, had lobbied for the regulations to be relaxed, arguing that these smaller banks needed greater flexibility in order to compete with the large national banks. The rolling back of regulations has backfired, so Washington certainly deserves a share of the blame.
The sudden failure of SVB could have had a major impact on the high-tech sector concentrated in the Silicon Valley. The sector had reduced its labour force — but even meeting reduced payrolls, with cash deposits stuck in the failed institution, was a major problem. There was also a fear that SVB going down would spread to other banks causing a national crisis. These factors caused the authorities in Washington to realize they had a special case that needed immediate attention.
A package was quickly put together. First, the government took control of the bank and proclaimed that all deposits would be available in full on March 13. Second, the value of SVB shares would go to zero and the management of the bank was dismissed without severance pay.
The cost of the depositor bailout would be
carried by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation charging higher fees on all member banks and the Federal Reserve system would establish a $25 billion fund to help keep money flowing through the system. This fund will likely never be used; it was established to signal the determination of the central bank to establish confidence in the banking system.
These actions were swift and effective because the authorities recognized how quickly a panic could spread nationwide.
But many noted sourly that high-tech leaders, often vocal libertarians, now demanded a government bailout of their failure to diversify their wealth holdings.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who resides in Kelowna.