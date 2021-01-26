The basic concept of ‘Kiss the Ground’ is that CO2 is absorbed by plants from the atmosphere and deposited in the soil and healthy plants make healthy soil, resulting in soils retaining more water and resulting in increased food security.
This is reflected in the UN ‘4 per 1000’ initiative based on an annual growth rate of 04% in the soil carbon stock in the first 30 to 40 cm of soil. South and Central B.C. were covered in my previous column.
Farms in North Eastern B.C. are mostly grains, grass lands and ranching. Traditional tillage, particularly for annual planting of grains, dries out soils. Replanting grain crops with chemical fertilizers, chemical pesticides and chemical weed killers, kills soil microbes and weakens soil health.
Grasses for farm animals and other perennial plants will continually transmit CO2 into soils, and minimize tillage and chemical weed, pest and fertilizer inputs, thus allowing soils to be regenerated.
In North B.C. the application of “Kiss the Ground” to agricultural soils can be accomplished by such actions as:
• Low tillage for field grain crops is already fairly common but could be improved by more GPS systems that guide equipment to reduce equipment travel and efficiency.
The latest planting equipment with associated improvements in reduced tillage, and latest GPS to coordinate planting and harvest improvements will reduce the disturbance of the soil and prevent the soil from drying out.
The latest GPS to coordinate planting and harvest will also reduce chemical fertilizers, weed and pest control. The combination will add significantly to soil regeneration.
• Developing and promoting use of
natural and biological fertilizers, weed and pest control should be promoted.
• Where appropriate, changing grasslands usage and removing farm meat production from feedlots and buildings to progressive and fence-controlled grazing release systems (paddock grazing) will improve soil. The major problems with current grazing, particularly with hoofed animals is the destruction of the grasses by trampling. Staged movement in defined areas at appropriate times prevents destruction while resulting in distribution of natural fertilizer.
• Development and encouraged use of alternate crops will improve soil. Optimally crops would be perennial rather than annual, which could allow simple surface and efficient water control systems (less evaporation) and reduced farm equipment operation. Possible crops could include fiber crops for fabric and other wide fiber applications, and even possibly climate change friendly bio mass.
• One of the main ways to reinvigorate soils is to transition from grains to grassland which will also significantly reduce farm income risks from climate change weather events. Grasses are much less susceptible to hail, wind, drought and flooding. Drought and flooding may be reduced for grasses by appropriate grading of the land as part of the transition to grassland.
• Biochar has been proven of value in tropical areas and may be of value for improving soils for farming and gardens in B.C. rainforest areas on the west coast.
B.C. has great possibilities for the ‘4 per 1000’ initiative for forests including:
• Improvement of forestry practices from clear cutting and single tree type replanting to more sustainable processes.
• Replanting of many of the oil and gas rights-of-way, such as seismic, power, roads and pipelines, and production sites in North Eastern B.C. From my understanding this would also help in the survival of woodland caribou and many other species.
• While working on sewage treatment plants in the GVRD, I was disappointed with the lack of use of sewage sludge for improvement of soils. One possible use would be shipping it north by barge for use on timber cut areas of the B.C. coast.
• Biochar may also be of value as a part of sustainable forestry for the B.C. coastal area, including mixing with a sewage sludge program.
In beautiful B.C., we have many reasons for being inspired to kiss the ground.
—
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager residing in Penticton and aspiring author, “How WE Can Save the World.”