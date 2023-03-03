The Lutheran Church comes in many flavours. You can’t generalize about them. During the 15 years I edited a clergy magazine, I sensed that n Lutheran denominations, every article, sermon, or policy, had to cite Martin Luther, somehow.
If Christ is the foundation of all Christian churches, Luther is the foundation of all Lutheran churches.
Which can lead to some difficulties for the more progressive Lutheran churches, who preach God’s unconditional love for all people, everywhere, regardless of their race or religion. Because Luther himself was vigorously anti-Semitic.
His attitudes must grate uncomfortably against America’s unconditional support for the state of Israel.
Of all Lutheran denominations, the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod (LCMS) is probably the least progressive.
Wes Morgan defined them in the Daily Kos online news service: “The LCMS is a staunchly conservative denomination. They are not welcoming to LGBTQIA+ folks, women are forbidden from leadership roles, they’re loudly anti-choice, and they adhere to Biblical inerrancy and literalism. They don’t participate in ecumenical groups, and they don’t make common cause or share fellowship with conservative Christian denominations outside the Lutheran sphere.”
Morgan summarized: “The LCMS is not anywhere close to what we name the Religious Left.”
If Morgan is right, the Missouri Synod must find me as heretical as I find them hidebound.
So it came as a pleasant surprise to hear that the president of the Missouri Synod had denounced, without equivocation, what he called “Christian nationalists.”
You know who they are. They’re loud. They have guns. And strong opinions.
And in defence of those opinions, they will deliberately drive a truck into a crowd of protesters. Or shoot up a mosque-full of Muslims. Or storm the Capitol in Washington.
According to a Religious News Service story, LCMS President Matthew Harrison said he was “shocked to learn recently that a few members of LCMS congregations have been propagating radical and unchristian ‘alt-right’ views via Twitter and other social media.”
Harrison didn’t back away from naming the “horrible and racist teachings of the so-called alt-right.” He cited advocacy for “white supremacy, Nazism, pro-slavery, anti-interracial marriage, women as property, fascism, death for homosexuals, and genocide.”
RNS stated that Harrison “noted far-right members were causing “local disruption” for congregations and alleged that LCMS leadership and deaconesses had fallen victim to online threats, some of which he described as “serious.”
“This is evil. We condemn it in the name of Christ,” Harrison wrote in a Feb. 21 letter to all churches in his denomination.
He called for excommunication – normally associated with the Roman Catholic church – for the unrepentant. While rarely used, excommunication would bar far-right agitators from participating in anything that could shape LCMS policies.
Although the Missouri Synod does not have a disciplinary system that could
control its members or congregations, RNS noted, “Harrison intends to use his bully pulpit as LCMS President to purge these noxious voices from LCMS churches.”
Let’s be clear, though – this is not just a U.S. issue. Canada has its own “Christo-fascists,” as Wes Morgan called them.
Some may be Lutherans. Judging by their placards and news quotes, though, I’d guess that they’re more likely to belong to the spectrum of evangelical churches, most of whom hold similar pro-Bible, anti-gay, anti-feminist, anti-abortion, anti-newcomer views.
Also anti-vaccine, anti-mask, and anti-Trudeau.
And they wrap it all in the Canadian flag.
Personally, I oppose excommunication. I don’t believe in exclusion; I don’t think Jesus did either.
I’d rather make the far right feel so uncomfortable in congregations and communities that they voluntarily go
somewhere else. Not by rejecting them, but by rejecting their opinions. Until they shrink themselves out of existence.
It won’t happen quickly, if it happens at all. Society moves slower than glaciers – although glaciers shrink faster these days than they used to.
Racism in the U.S. goes back to Confederate slavery. Racism in Canada was formalized by the Indian Act of 1876, which consolidated an already existing patchwork of laws and policies subordinating Indigenous peoples.
Recent discoveries of what may be unmarked graves of children who died – or were murdered, or were victims of nutritional experiments in Residential Schools – prove nothing.
Except the callous assumption that indigenous families didn’t need to be notified when one of their children died.
They were natives; therefore they didn’t care; so why bother notifying parents and families?
“White nationalism” shaped the Indian Act. It still lurks in Canadian policing, government, and culture.
And a significant portion of Canadians still hold those prejudicial views.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author, freelance journalist. He can be reached at: rewrite@shaw.ca