A loud boom interrupted my sleep as I woke up yelling, “the girls,” initially thinking that our two-year-old twins had fallen out of bed, simultaneously.
But the red bricks of our English house built in 1847 kept shaking. It was Sept. 22, 2002 at 23:53 and I was experiencing the great Dudley earthquake, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale and widely felt throughout England. In fact, it was the largest earthquake onshore in the UK since 1990.
The Christian community is feeling the shockwaves of Dr. Bonnie Henry’s announcement. Church websites are full of announcements that “church is back.”
Pastors stand in front of their iPhones recording short social media clips, the eager, smiling faces finally making the long-awaited announcement, “Church family, it’s time to return, we are open!”
By return, they mean the doors are open; you can walk into your place of worship with no restrictions, and participate in your act of worship while reminding one another to use COVID common sense, respect, and common decency towards each other.
But, will the strike-slip fault of diverse opinions bend and twist the church community?
A strike-slip fault occurs in an area where two plates are sliding past each other. Concerning the ground surface, the slip involves sideway movement. Simply put, those who were once aligned have slipped apart through the pandemic — with many views creating friction.
I hear a constant range of opinions.
“The government should not have closed churches, this is all a grand conspiracy, our freedoms have been violated, we need to work with the government and honour authorities. They have mistreated the church; the vaccine is necessary; I will not have the vaccine; make sure you watch and listen to this article.”
The opinions are enormous in my circle of close friends alone where people fall on either side in varying degrees.
But as we gather again, and pastors feel disoriented, as I did on that September morning in 2002. Let us gather with our opinions doused in divine humility and love, let us extend each other grace and kindness and let us celebrate being together.
The doors of the church closing has been unprecedented, with 16 months of separation, loneliness, and distance.
In the words of Steven Covey: “The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.”
The main thing of the church is to be good news people and share the good news with the world; our region needs vibrant churches, a beautiful patchwork, a crazy quilt of God’s love.
Consider the words of Paul.
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things, there is no law.”
—Galatians 5:22-23.
Against such things, there is no room for a fault line in the body of Christ. Enjoy your Sunday together.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.