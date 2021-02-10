Priority: reduce greenhouse gas
Dear Editor:
At the July 13, 2020 Summerland Council meeting concerning the proposed Summerland solar project, I raised the topic of the environmental consequences of solar power versus hydro power and unfortunately council received misinformation and obfuscation.
Strong words, I know, but there is no other way to describe it.
Research reveals that solar power creates five times (50g CO2eq/kWh vs 8.5g CO2ew/kWh) more greenhouse gases than Summerland’s current and future electricity supply. Summerland’s consultant on the project has now acknowledged that the numbers he provided at that meeting were incorrect.
Furthermore, the Friday before this meeting (not in time for anyone to read and comprehend it), Council released a less-redacted version of the financial analysis, which showed that the net-present value of the solar project was negative $1,631,413.
According to this analysis it would cost $3,155,000 to produce $1,523,587 worth of power. And this is without considering the $2 million value of the land.
How is this justified?
Especially when solar power produces more greenhouse gases than Summerland’s current and future hydro electricity supply. Are not governments everywhere in a financial crisis due to the pandemic?
The last seven years have been the seven hottest years on record. This is due to greenhouse gases. How many people today doubt this? Should not reducing greenhouse gases be our first priority, not adding to them?
Some might argue that hydro has its own drawbacks but that is irrelevant because with Site C, B.C. has a surplus of power until into the 2030s.
Others try to claim it adds resiliency or is a distributed- energy-generation system which sounds like a good thing. The fact is a solar system that could only supply power for a few hours during a sunny day to a few buildings that were specially wired in provides no practical redundancy.
Nor is it a distributed-energy- generation system. These are premised on providing power at either a lower cost or with lower environmental damage than other sources.
The problem is that solar has an aura of being cool and environmentally friendly.
Coal produces about 1,000g CO2eq/kWh and natural gas about 500g CO2eq/kWh so when it displaces those power sources, it is obviously much better, but not when it is displacing hydro.
If you do not support this project, please email, and let Council know. If you do support the project, please also let us know. I am interested in knowing what justifications could possibly outweigh the cost and environmental damage this project would have.
Richard Barkwill
Summerland
Queen is unqualified to judge character
Dear Editor:
Re: Letter of the day on Feb. 3 scribed by young John Thompson of beautiful quiet Kaleden
Whilst I am in total agreement with his condemnation of Ms. Julie Payette the female tyrant from the far east, I must totally disagree with his suggestion that her Majesty the Queen of England (and a few other places), would be a better judge of character using her powerful insights.
Could I possibly remind him of certain knighthoods dished out by our most gracious Queen, Sir Jimmy Saville, Sir Rolf Harris to name but two, plus there are quite a few more mortals with less than savoury lifestyles knighted and revered, and let’s not forget his most royal highness the Grande old Duke of York, none other than her own son Prince Andrew, now the subject of an FBI investigation for his allegiance to none other than the late Jeffery Epstein.
The writer suggested that Her Majesty was neither fooled or pleased with our prime minister’s suggestion of Payette.
Hmm. I would argue that her Majesty despite having the advice of past and present prime
ministers has made her share of mistakes, and No. 1 being she has never been able to let go of silly, historical royal traditions — traditions that have played a big part in keeping the “firm” well entrenched in the dark ages.
Significant to notice her jet-setting grandson and his audacious wife have chosen to flee the firm in anticipation of a better life.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
America needs a lot of fixing
Dear Editor:
It is going to a monumental task to correct the damage that Donald Trump has wrought and the ensuing slide away from being the world’s greatest democracy. A reset is definitely needed in the worst way.
As an interloper, I have no business in castigating operations of foreign governments, but hey someone has to do it as they seem paralyzed to bring about the changes needed to better systems. If anything noteworthy has emerged from Trump’s tumultuous presidency, it has demonstrated clearly where the flaws are in current structures which lead to constant disruptive political direction.
In no particular order I offer up the following:
• It would seem that America has an over abundance of people who just fell of the preverbal turnip truck. The stupidity and ignorance of a good chunk of its citizens is incomprehensible. In a country that large you might expect a certain percentage of idiocy but half of voters going for Trump is a “base” for dissension.
• State autonomy is a major contributing factor. Voting uniformity would go a long way to eliminate disorder.
• The repeating partisan war between the two parties, limits accomplishment. A three-party system is bound to contribute to sincere government.
• The monkey business of the Electoral College is a blue print for disaster. Why subject the population to such a futile exercise?
• Midterm elections lead to a continuous onslaught of electioneering, dulling the senses.
• A review of presidential powers should be in order. It would seem obvious that having a leader with exclusive power to grant judicial appointments and pardons is another breeding ground for corruption.
• Delay in transition of power is an enormous opportunity for meddling and interference.
• Barefaced nepotism generates bias and inefficiency.
Makes nothing but sense to correct the noticeable silliness and I could stop yelling at the TV.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Development harming planet
Dear Editor:
Because the world is waking up to the damage that we humans are inflicting on our planet, we are seeing everywhere plans to develop in ways that lessen the harm to ecosystems.
Unfortunately neither Canadian Horizons, nor planning city staff, seem to be in tune with what smart planning really means. They are proposing to build a sprawling subdivision on the hillsides above the Navaratra Bench on a property just north of the Penticton Landfill. The short sighted plan is to cram 308 homes as tightly together as possible on what is arguably one of the most ecologically sensitive hillsides in the South Okanagan.
Currently the land is zoned Country Residential. The older 2017 Bylaw states Country Residential as .4 hectares (.988 acres) and the newer 2019 OPEC states CR as 1 hectare (2.47 acres). Canadian Horizons and the city keep referring to the 2017 bylaw. What Canadian Horizons wants, though, is to rezone so that they can build much more densely, and if they don’t get there way they threaten to build a 120 unit mobile home park and houses on one acre lots, to spite those who oppose there plans.
What they don’t share, though, is how this land is a very threatened and vibrant habitat for a variety of plants and wildlife. It has been deemed in the top 4 of Canada’s threatened wildlife habitats. The region is pristine and reflects the natural beauty of the Navaratra Bench (which is also an economic engine that contributes $100 million to our economy), and has a special natural appeal that should not be destroyed.
Hans Karlow
Penticton
Invest more in B.C.’s parks
Dear Editor:
Winter is in full swing, and people are heading outside to stave off boredom amid travel and gathering restrictions.
When I’m out in British Columbia’s provincial parks, I meet people of different backgrounds, skills and experience levels.
Unfortunately, years of chronic underfunding has created bottlenecks for the crowds who are eager to get out this season.
While the B.C. government has made promises to improve and expand parks, trails and campgrounds, I see an immediate need for this in my local and favourite parks.
We need more than promises.
We need a real investment that’s going to help us not just build back a better parks system, but also keep it running for years to come.
This winter, we’ve heard warnings from Avalanche Canada about underprepared adventurers heading to the outdoors, sometimes with tragic outcomes.
North Shore Search and Rescue say they, along with many of their partner organizations around the province, have had their busiest winter ever.
An investment in B.C.’s parks can help keep people safe and healthy now and after the pandemic.
I hope that Premier John Horgan’s government will turn the tide for B.C.’s beloved but beleaguered parks.
Lucinda Prevost
Kelowna
Kudos, good karma for Roger
Dear Editor:
On Monday, I went shopping for a small number of items at one of the local stores. I have some health and mobility problems and though I usually use a cart, none were available so I grabbed a basket and tried to shop with a cane only.
While picking up one item, another rolled off to the floor. I was futilely trying to pick it up when a gentleman behind me said, “Here, I’ll give you a hand with that”. I thanked him and proceeded onward to pick up the final items.
He then offered me a spot on his “buller” cart and we both got into the checkout line. Once we got called up to the cashier, I took my basket and unloaded my items. Once my items were through, I bagged them and waited for the clerk to give me my bill total. Here the gentleman said, “I’m looking after this.” Not wanting to make an issue over an issue, I thanked him profusely but waited by the exit since he was following momentarily.
When he approached, we exchanged first names but regretfully I did not ask his surname. I thanked him once again but I want to publicly state that I will pay it forward. Kudos and good Karma for Roger.
Ken Dannish
Penticton
Poor record on riparian areas
Dear Editor:
Approvals for Summerland’s new Oasis Luxury Residences, being built on the shores of Okanagan Lake, continue to be puzzling.
Years ago, British Columbia’s Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource (FLNR) identified this area as the prime habitat for the Rocky Mountain Ridged Mussel. The government described this mussel as “one of the most endangered groups of animals on earth.”
“The highest concentrations are found in Okanagan Lake off Summerland.”
Threats to this mussel’s habitat, “foreshore/riparian development” are listed as the top threats by the government.
Mussel protection was emphasized during tours of our foreshore during annual Earth Weeks. Environmental tours of our foreshore, for our students, described the endangered Rocky Mountain Ridged Mussel.
On Jan. 27, 2015, Council heard the B.C. Ministry (FLNR) describe the importance “to mitigate or remove the potential threats” to the Rocky Mountain Ridged Mussel habitat.
I reviewed future foreshore development with the manager of planning, Dave Pady and I enquired whether protective fencing could be placed between the public walkway and the riparian zone.
New developments require a Riparian Area Regulation Report. This development’s report (May 1, 2019) did not even mention the endangered mussel. Zero environmental concerns were identified, allowing width of the riparian zone to be reduced.
The “qualified environmental professional” must provide Council with the reason for not mentioning one of the world’s most endangered animals.
The development’s promotional drawings show a tiny riparian zone and zero indication of native riparian vegetation. The drawings indicate a shoreline public walkway; not permitted inside riparian zones.
Summerland’s record of riparian protection has not been great. Riparian vegetation along the James and Mary Gartrell Trail was removed, creating sandy beaches. The Oasis development’s current plan threatens the habitat of this endangered animal. Will our Council act?
David E. Gregory
Penticton
Auxiliary police potential solution
Dear Editor:
The RCMP has warned city council repeatedly that the RCMP is overworked while crime rate danger to police rises.
In a report last April, Supt. Brian Hunter said 22 more police officers are required in Penticton to keep up with crime.
Council’s reply has been that we cannot afford that.
I guess not! Ways must be found to maximize resources.
In a Safety and Security Advisory Committee survey conducted in the Industrial area from Dec. 8 , 2020to Jan 17, 2021: The feedback was clear business owners were angry and fed up coping with crime that had grown exponentially. One business owners stated: “I do regret relocating my business here, it has been nothing but problems, obstacles and expense… I have never been a victim of crime until I relocated here and have been in much larger cities...”
The industrial area is the one area of our city that consistently provides high paying jobs in Penticton. Moving Compass House close to the Industrial Park was a bad mistake and a way must be found to mitigate this mistake.
Coun. Katie Robinson agreed that the crime rate in the area has skyrocketed after Compass Court supportive housing facility opened on Main Street. The facility was approved by council in 2017 and opened in May of 2019.
A huge part of this problem can only be attributed to prolific offenders and the revolving door system in the court. Release of offenders has increased during the COVID pandemic.
The courts have consistently put the police and the citizenry on a merry-go-round. Police are kept busy chasing repeat offenders that the courts have leniently returned to the streets to victimize innocent citizens again and again and again.
In April, Supt. Hunter said that in the first three months of the year there were seven flights from the police and three police vehicles were rammed. The previous years there were zero flights from the police. Guess who foots that bill?
Hunter is correct in believing more funding must be put into rehabilitation and mental health issues. That is a federal and provincial responsibility.
The new initiative to provide Community Impact services to the Court shows promise.
More needs to be done. The RCMP and city council need to ensure that all community resources are used such as reintroducing the auxiliary police force to stretch thin resources over a wider area. Active police presence deters crime.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Sink cruise ships in Victoria
Dear Editor:
I realize this might not be a popular view with the Victoria businesses, but I am very glad not to see those huge cruise ships come in to Ogden Point and disgorge their thousands of tourists.
I have only been on one cruise to Alaska and I felt very differently about the towns we visited. They were spoiled by the tourists and not what I had read about Alaskan towns at all.
The cruise ships have become too big and too many, and they spoil all the cities and towns they visit.
What can be done with them? Sink them for divers to explore? Any other suggestions?
Jocelyn Steedman
Victoria