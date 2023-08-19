Ihave spent the last two summers living inside a construction zone. A year ago, a contractor installed a new water main down to one corner of my yard.
This year, starting in that same corner, the company to extended the line to the “village” some 400 feet down the hill to the lakeshore.
That corner of my yard has been ripped up at least five different times. I’ve lost a hawthorn tree, an Oregon Grape hedge, a house-sized plot of grass, and four irrigation spray heads.
Not that I’m complaining, mind you. As compensation, I gained a fire hydrant.
Still, it’s upsetting to come home from grocery shopping to find a 20-ton excavator parked on my petunias. Or an eight-foot-deep trench dug across the end of my driveway.
But they always filled the trench in before they quit work that night.
Judging by the news, one might think of construction sites as dangerous places to work.
A little over two years ago, a construction crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna. Four workers died while dismantling the 25-storey crane, when something went wrong.
A fifth man in an adjacent office building was killed by falling debris.
Two years later, the various agencies investigating the collapse and deaths still had not laid blame on any individual or company.
By some coincidence, two years also marked the time limit for bereaved families to file damage claims against the companies involved in the crash.
Such news stories leave an impression that construction sites can be dangerous places for workers, with corporations cutting corners on safety.
My life these last two summers of living inside suggests
otherwise.
I remember my first summer job, building a house. We had no safety equipment at all – no hard hats, no gloves, no reflective vests, no workie boots, no safety drills, no traffic controllers.
That wouldn’t happen today.
Sure, there have been inconveniences from the local construction. And there have been delays as million-dollar behemoths jockeyed past each other on the narrow road. But there have been no injuries – at least, none that I know of. Certainly no sirens, no ambulances, no fire trucks.
By contrast, hardly a day passes without emergency vehicles screaming through town to another highway accident.
And yet, even highway accidents are far less severe.
Crash tests, crumple zones, adaptable cruise controls, have made cars far safer than they used to be.
In fact, I’m alive today only because of seatbelts and airbags. We may rebel at seemingly endless regulations from petty bureaucrats, but in terms of safety, we’ve come a long way.
The original Canada Pension Plan, I’ve heard, was financed on the assumption that few recipients would live more than five years after retirement. But look at us now – the fastest growing age group in the country is centenarians!
In just 100 years, average life expectancy at birth for men has increased from 59 years to 80 years. During the same period, life expectancy of women increased from 61 to 84.
This is not a doom-and-gloom world, despite the nightly news about yet another crisis somewhere.
Sure, there are massive problems. Climate change is killing the oceans, scorching the land. In a vast swath of countries, authoritarian rulers limit women to being walking wombs. Billionaires amass wealth faster than they know what to do with it. Homeless people fry in makeshift shelters.
And after 86 years of squinting short-sightedly through spectacles, I now have 20/20 vision!
All of these beneficial developments tell me that we can do something about crises like climate change. Corrupt politics. Economic injustice. Sexual and racial prejudices.
I admit that I’m sometimes tempted to shirk responsibility. Given my age, I don’t expect to be around to see the worst predictions come true. But that’s no reason to sit back and let them happen.
The last 100 hundred years shows that incremental changes can make a large difference.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.