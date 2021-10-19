We are heading to a 3-day work week
Dear Editor:
The pandemic-inspired workforce vacancies may be directing society to a three-day work week and healthier lifestyle.
Of the remaining four days in a week, one could be used to rest, one to think and the last two to do some thing different and fullfilling.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
More cyclists are not using the bike lanes
Dear Editor:
Re: “Bike lane should become an election issue,” by Steve Brown (Herald, Oct. 15).
We are in totally agreement.
Spending millions of dollars on a “lake-to-lake” bike lane should have been voted on as a referendum in the next city election. The Penticton residents had no say in spending so much money for so few people’s use.
Our home is located one house behind the bike lane on Fairview Road. Since the bike lane has been opened here we’ve have seen a total of four people cycling on the bike lane. As a matter of fact, we’ve seen more people cycling on the other side of the road then on the bike lane.
The barriers have already been smashed down by a vehicle and now there are orange pylons in the place of the barriers. The roads have become far too narrow for truckers, seniors and cars, especially when turning at corners.
When there’s enough snow to be plowed how is the City going to remove the snow from the bike lanes? Where are they going to put the plowed snow? On the sidewalk? If the snow is poured on the other side of the road, where will people park?
No cycling events — like the Grandfondo — are going to use the bike lanes. Races need more space than a bike lane. So again, wasted space used by a very few people.
There are so many options for cyclists in Penticton. The KVR trail, the channel pathway, and the list goes on. The channel pathway should have been used as a “lake to lake” bike lane. It’s already there.
Penticton is now known for having one of the highest crime rates in Canada. We need to spend funds on more police officers not more bike lanes.
Who’s going to fight crime? Police officers, not bike lanes. Penticton is becoming an unsafe city to live in. As the mayor said, we need a larger police force to fight all the crimes that are happening here daily.
A referendum would show the city how many cyclists actually use the bike lanes. Why is the City afraid to have a vote on how our taxes are spent?
If we don’t fight the massive crime here, tourists won’t come two months out of the year to use the bike lanes.
Mattie and Nick Parsons
Penticton
Major company won’t accept responsibility
Dear Editor:
I purchased a lighter. When I went to light my cigarette, there was lighter fluid leaking from the bottom seam. The result was a fire which burned my hair and nose. Then the flame went to the bottom of the lighter at which time I threw it down.
This all happened very quickly.
I sent the lighter back to the company and they dismissed it. They said there was an outside fire source. I explained it was the lighter itself, but to no avail.
I find that a giant company should stand up to their responsibility with these lighters. I feel totally ripped off. I’ve been on fire before, and all the nightmares are back.
That cone of fire is embossed in my brain.
Tracey Beaugrand
Penticton
IH puts taxpayers in untenable position
Dear Editor:
Coun. Julius Bloomfield thinks Pentictonites should support Pathways with their tax dollars to replace funding previously supplied by Interior Health (Herald, Oct. 7).
Interior Health has put the taxpayers of Penticton in an untenable position by their failure to continue funding this group. The new Interior Health solve-all building has proven to be a poor substitute for the programming Pathways provides to the people in this area.
Bloomfield’s motion wants the City to explore a shared funding model. Now if that model includes the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen taxpayers on a cost-by-population basis the motion would become acceptable.
While Bloomfield sees the need as I am sure we do; Pentictonites must not be expected to pick up the costs.
Surely Pathways provides services to the entire community in the area. As such, it would seem to me that it is the responsibility of Council to ensure that the operating costs of Pathways is spread throughout the community on a population basis. People are drawn to a community that provides the services they need so area residents will come here for service.
Another project is the major review of public assets in Penticton; the destruction of Memorial Arena strikes at the heart of Penticton; the building of twin rinks to increase sports facilities.
Again these sports facilities are used by people living in the area. They are not for the exclusive use of Pentictonites. The twin rinks facility will also accommodate off-rink sport activities during the summer season. The building of any new amenities in Penticton should include RDOS taxpayers.
It is not acceptable for the people of Penticton to subsidize the taxpayers of the RDOS.
Get involved this is your city and your taxes.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Trump: "Greatest president ever to sit in White House"
Dear Editor:
A leading Catholic priest, Father Frank Pavone, recently spoke of Donald Trump as “the greatest president ever to sit in the White House.”
Horrified disagreeing voices repugnantly say, “nonsense!”
Before condemning Trump they might consider what Pavone says Trump did:
• Increased protection rights of all Americans
• More for the pro-life cause to protect the unborn
• More to advance religious liberty
• More to make America the most thriving and inclusive economy in U.S. history
• Eliminated more business regulations than previous presidents combined so small businesses could thrive and grow
• Through employment, raised the medium family income to highest in U.S. history
• Improved relationship with Israel
• More for peace in the world because he had courage to fight despots (holding Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and the Taliban at bay)
• Fiercely protected U.S. borders
• Dramatically strengthened the U.S.
military
• Unprecedented veteran support
• Rid the country of thousands of criminals, violent gang members and U.S. enemies who had entered the country illegally
• Saved many lives by seriously dismantling drug and sex-trafficking gangs
• Protected school children from sexual assault
• Valiantly fought for democratic freedoms
• Saved the nation from cowards and bullies
• Discouraged governments from taking the place of charities and services
• Proclaimed that people do not exist for the state, that the state exists for the people
Shall we compare Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Trump?
Read the list again to see what Trudeau has NOT done for Canada.
In addition, he wasted $600 million in the midst of a pandemic and horrific national debt crisis that he caused, desperately seeking a majority win to implement his draconian freedom destroying bills.
He has almost broken our nation, divided our people and ruined our country, yet we keep electing him! Is common sense lost?
Why do good people pray for freedom of religion, then elect a leader who wants to trample down religious freedoms?
Many hope for a free country then elect one who ignores our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Many hope for a wise and just leader and then elect one who is repeatedly proven unethical in court.
Many hope to increase their cash balance to pay their bills and then elect leaders who crucify the economy.
Why do freedom’s fools ignore corruption and deception and elect Trudeaus and Bidens?
Garry Rayner
Coldstream
Vaccine mandates deny fundamental rights
Dear Editor:
As a government employer, I am appalled at the utter disregard for the impact that the mandates are having on individual public service employees.
Most adults are vaccinated, and those few who are not hold strong and well-thought-out reasons for not receiving it at this time.
So, what are we telling them?
“Remember how you worked faithfully through the last year when no one was vaccinated, how you went the extra mile to serve our public, took no sick days and performed far above what was required? Well, none of that matters. We care so little about your mental health or that you may lose your home, your pension and your ability to provide for your family.”
What kind of employer does that?
Has anyone thought o f the kind of employee you will get after forcing a medication on them that they genuinely fear will exacerbate underlying health issues?
Has anyone thought of what kind of citizen you create when you callously deny their fundamental rights? Employers need a loyal workforce, but to achieve it loyalty must go both ways.
John Ranns
Metchosin
Don’t force vaccine on health-care workers
Dear Editor:
The powers that be are planning to suspend and/or fire health-care workers who have not complied with their mandated vaccine rule.
These are the same workers we praised as heroes just a few short months ago, who have given their all throughout this miserable, never-ending pandemic.
Now we are comfortable with having them punished?
We have constantly been told that the hospitals are understaffed and the staff is overworked, so suspending these health-care workers seems like a classic case of “cutting off your nose to spite your face” on the part of the government.
Regardless of where one stands on vaccination, according to our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, medication of any kind is a personal choice.
The choice should not be influenced by any form of coercion. For those who are concerned that it is the unvaccinated who are spreading the virus and therefore claim that these personal choices affect others, we now know from public health officials that vaccinated individuals can also be infected with COVID-19, carry similar viral loads as the unvaccinated, and also spread the virus.
So, rather than suspending or firing these special people on whom many have depended over these past 20 months, let’s applaud our health-care workers, give them our support, let them do their jobs, and leave them be.
Janet and John Ashton
North Saanich