Canada’s Monarch is now up for bids
Dear Editor:
King Charles III, age 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, age 75, are embarking on a new demanding job even with the rest home in sight.
Understandably they may downsize and secede as Canada’s head of state, informing Canada it’s time to flutter out of the nest and form their own or put the vacant office of Canada’s Monarch up for bids.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
How does one become so anti-government?
Dear Editor:
Isn’t it interesting that some people who have lived off the public purse for most of their lives, such as ex-military or career politicians, are so vociferously anti-government.
Could it be that their ideological biases overwhelm any sense of the societal benefits of common purpose to the extent that they resort to name-calling, misinformation and worse to promote their political agendas?
Peter Benson
Naramata
What are electrical reserve funds for?
Dear Editor:
Council, during budget deliberations, you increased the electrical dividend by $740,000.
This amount is the same as the amount required to repay the interest-free loan to the electrical fund for bike lane construction, Point to Point Intersection, Galt Ave. and Kinney Avenue closure for the next 10 years.
Council, is it your intention to use the electrical fund reserves in a roundabout way, to repay the electric construction loan that the electric fund gave to the general fund?
What was the reason that Council decided to increase the electrical dividend in 2023 budget deliberations?
Council, as a taxpayers my brain plays tricks on me as is get older. Hopefully, it is not Council that is playing a trick on taxpayers and electrical users.
In future, taxpayers should consider sending all Freedom of Information requests directly to Council and avoid staff members altogether. We need to change the freedom of information rules. Council, your co-operation is greatly appreciated on this matter.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Keep it real: former mayor, Campbell
Dear Editor:
Re: “Former mayor says, ‘do the right thing,” (Herald letters, May 2).
Well said Beth Campbell. Your letter in the Herald — keep that bike lane nonsense away from South Main Market — in other words, keep it real. Thank you.
Donald Ross
Penticton
Canadians need a strong military
Dear Editor:
You could say that I get most of my exercise these days from shaking my head in disbelief. There has been a lot of comment lately on our dear leaders barefaced effrontery to NATO. He has essentially told them to belt sand by stating Canada has no intention of living up to our commitments to this very necessary organization.
Like his Dad, he apparently sees no need for a strong military and that sunny ways will get us through. Heaven help us!
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Attacks on politicians becoming too personal
Dear Editor:
Re: “Trudeau drops ball on Sudan evacuations,” by Marjorie Montgomery (Herald, May 2).
What on earth does the “Wonder Boy’ prime minister’s hair colour or hairstyle have to do with anything? These childish, ignorant remarks have become too prevalent. Sadly, she is not alone in this.
By all means, criticize policies, laws, tenets, but these stupid personal attacks on politicians which too often extend to their families are harmful to us all.
Melanie Mark resigned as a cabinet minister after seven years of abuse. There was an uproar in Parliament last week because of these kinds of attacks.
How can we attract good people to run for civic office? How many will put themselves and their families out there to serve their communities? Enough of this.
Lorna Dawkins
Penticton