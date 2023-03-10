History began with Wallis Simpson
On Valentine’s Day, when picking up prescriptions at the local drug store, decorations and displays of candies and perfumes rekindled memories of celebrating this special day with my late wife throughout our almost half-century of marriage.
Passing the magazine section en route to the pharmacy counter, just couldn’t avoid noticing a whole rack of books with the picture of a somewhat puzzled and gormless-looking young man on the cover.
It was Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare,” selling for $47 plus Canadian taxes, and more memories were rekindled. I began to wonder how Harry’s world would be, if an act of true love had played out differently almost 90 years ago. That’s when his great uncle King Edward VIII, abdicated the throne of England in 1936, declaring that he was unable to reign without the support of the woman he loved.
That would be Mrs. Wallis Simpson who was an American divorcee, and deemed unfit to marry the King Of England by the Establishment, by the government, by the Church of England, and by British media.
Long before television, internet or social media, rabid, rambunctious, rancorous, ridiculous, risible rumours spread like wildfire back then.
For instance, Edward’s mother Queen Mary was apparently told that Mrs. Simpson had used practises and techniques learned in a Chinese brothel to alleviate her son’s supposed sexual dysfunction, nonsense that was backed by the highest ranks of the Church of England.
All these thoughts ran through my head on Valentine’s Day, looking at that somewhat befuddled and forlorn face on the bookrack.
Had Edward never had to abdicate to live in France, where he married Mrs. Simpson, his brother Bertie would never have become King George VI, and no record-breaking reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
The same Princess Elizabeth Windsor would have merely been a minor society figure, maybe tasked with handing out trophies at Wimbledon every so often.
The world would never have heard of Harry, who coincidentally married an American divorcee with great pomp and circumstance, not too long before he abdicated his Royal duties and wrote this book.
Yet today he becomes an international celebrity, simply because his great uncle Edward was a fan of true love and Valentine’s Day.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Life is too short, we don’t need to live in the fast lane
Why do some people want to live in the fast lane when lifetimes are so short.
There is talk again about a high speed rail service between Vancouver and Seattle. Perhaps the trip by rail would get you to your destination quicker than trying to get through with a local phone call.
Highway signs are there for a reason: “Slow down and live to enjoy the scenery.”
Leave speed to the Superman who can outrun any ribbon of steel but can’t get through on the antiquated telephone or perhaps his doctor.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
A new day has dawned for faith-based schools
What has happened in Canada to the great Christian traditions of handing on to children and youth the pathway to peace and joy: the Ten Commandments and the consciousness of sin and redemption?
Today childhood has a short life. Plagued by questions of sexual identity, bullying, pornography and peer pressure, they are old at age 12. Now the myth of good overcoming evil is no longer guiding people’s lives. Evil is alive and well, triumphant and unchallenged.
Today violence and cruelty have become entertainment issues. And the biggest victims are children, offered a life lacking any sense of mystery.
When dead bodies come down the river, someone usually explores where they are coming from. From where is the constant flow of young Canadians onto our streets coming from?
Many of them are deeply confused in their ideas of human dignity. We have a constant flow around our church building and it is impossible to communicate with them.
Their behaviours are absurd. Reason has been eliminated. Could this human tragedy have been prevented by the good education system. Is it the fruit of a system that no longer deals with the great question: what does it mean to be a human being?
Religious schools are alive and well, intentionally facing the real questions of life and are determined to give a soul back to all of society.
I am convinced that a new day has dawned for faith- based schools. Our failures are well documented but our successes have always carried us forward. The B.C. government supports us to the tune of 50% of what it costs to educate a student in the school district. In this system we actually save the Province millions of dollars.
Our teachers are paid less but their hearts are in it. Our schools assist our faith communities in offering their families an education on the great dignity of each person as presented to us through the church’s understanding of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth.
In that we welcome and respect members of other faith traditions and we honour them by making them partners with us in building a united world; with everyone and for everyone.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
After decisions like this, we will all need cocaine
After reading the announcement that Health Canada authorized the production and sale of cocaine in B.C., I checked the date to see if it was April 1.
Still only March, I tried contacting Health Canada to talk to someone. After seven calls to five different numbers, always being respectful I gave up and just banged my head against the wall.
I might need some cocaine to numb the pain.
Gerald Marantz
Parksville
Government knew he would turn 65
I applied for old-age pension in August 2022. Hadn’t heard anything, maybe I’d made a mistake or something got lost, so I recently made an inquiry.
No issues, I was politely told, it usually takes four to six months. Really, I was born in this country, they had 65 years to get ready.
Something or somebody isn’t working.
Frank Buruma
Colwood
