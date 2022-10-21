I have been on a leave of absence for the past five weeks and during that time my friend and former colleague Dawn Storey organized a reunion of former Daily Courier staffers.
Even though I was in Kelowna for a relatively short period of time (two-and-a-half years), once a Courier employee, always a Courier employee. Due to the pandemic, many of us hadn’t spoken to one another for several years.
It was great seeing random faces coming in the door, many who were with the newspaper for decades.
I’ve never been to a high school reunion. Our Class of 1984 has never had one, or, if they have, they purposely didn’t tell me. This was the closest I’ve ever been to a reunion. It was short, but a lot of fun.
You can’t make old friends.
————————————
It’s only Oct. 21 and the Toronto Maple Leaf jokes have already started.
————————————
Nothing creates more hard feelings within a political party than a leadership contest.
Anjali Appadurai of the BC-NDP, who was disqualified Wednesday, is just the latest.
The only contest in recent memory that didn’t seem to upset the apple cart was the 2013 federal Liberal race where Justin Trudeau won with 79% on the first ballot. The Liberals, at least at that time, seemed to be united.
————————————
Trivia question: Who is the only artist to have No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 (U.S.) as both a lead vocalist and instrumentalist? Keep reading.
————————————
Congratulations to retired vice-principal Sandra Richardson of Penticton on winning the Premier’s Award of Excellence for teaching in Victoria this past weekend.
I was honoured to be invited to participate in a video shoot prepared for the presentation in my role as editor of the Penticton Herald.
Among Richardson’s many accomplishments was being veep when Princess Margaret was named B.C.’s top school (public or private) in 2016 by B.C. Sports. (Also on the administrative team that year: Terry Grady and Trevor Robinson.)
——————————
Trivia question hint: The vocal single was released in 1968, the instrumental in 1979.
——————————
If you’re looking for a good Oktoberfest party, check out the Penticton Lakeside Resort’s Brew HaHa, tonight (Oct. 22). The $20 ticket includes live music by The Beer Barrels (love em!), an extremely entertaining oom-pah-pah trio from the coast. This event is an unofficial replacement for the long-standing Penticton Oktoberfest festival.
————————————
The Penticton Vees are off to a 10-0 start in their BCHL hockey season. It’s probably too early to predict, but could this be a replay of 2012 when they set a North American junior hockey record for 42-consecutive victories?
Not to jinx anybody.
————————————
If you missed the made-in-Penticton comedy “Drinkwater,” it has been held over at Landmark Cinemas in Penticton for an additional week.
————————————
Trivia question hint No. 2: The vocal song was co-written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, the instrumental prominently featured a trumpet.
————————————
Trivia answer: If you said Louis Armstrong, that’s a great guess — close, but wrong. The correct answer is Herb Alpert — “This Guy’s in Love With You,” and “Rise.” The former was one of Herb’s rare vocal efforts, but what a classic.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. To contact the writer: james.miller@ok.bc.ca