No to bike lanes, downtown parking
Dear Editor:
I am an unhappy taxpayer of Penticton.
I would like to ask city council if they would readdress the expansion of their very expensive bike lanes project along with the installation of all the parking meters.
These ugly parking meters that stand like military soldiers all over our city are an eyesore. They do not help the small businesses that depend on shoppers to survive, especially now with the cost of living at 5.7%. These small business are trying to compete against the economy and malls with free parking and other small businesses that are lucky enough to own their own parking lots.
How pleasant it is to visit Summerland and enjoy free parking throughout. To be able to go for lunch or simply make a quick visit to a business without plugging a parking meter.
Another choice, not quite as drastic, would be for Penticton to have two-hour free parking everywhere and all the new bylaw officers that we’ve hired could still have a go at those tardy individuals parked for more than two hours without contributing to the city coffers.
Months ago, I personally delivered a letter to city hall addressed to city council asking to help sustain our small businesses in light of an uncertain financial future at this perilous time.
I have had no acknowledgment of who read it or if it even escaped the trash bucket. Since then, council has raised the taxes for small business, made it difficult for small business to keep their customers by installing parking meters and are still continuing on with installing more bike lanes throughout the city.
None of these projects have been put to referendum and, like a teenager with a credit card, a ceiling limit should be placed on such expenditures when there is not a referendum and the majority’s consent.
A lot of damage can be done over a four-year period that citizens of Penticton will continue to pay for, even when the council is no longer in power due to the unpopularity of their choices.
Council, please reconsider some of these choices you have made without consulting the quiet majority.
Bonnie Snyders
Penticton
Customer never wins with a monopoly
Dear Editor:
I’m asking if anybody else is getting burned with the cost of heating with natural gas?
I made a huge error in judgment by switching from a wood-burning fireplace to a brand new gas furnace and free-standing gas fireplace at the cost of nearly $10,000.
Dec. 10, 2021 = $128.96
Jan. 7, 2022 = $151.46
Feb. 12,2022 = $300
(The utility company said the meter wasn’t read on account of COVID-19 — there would be an adjustment.)
March 12, 2022 = $178.21
(The utility company again said no meter reading on account of snow, yet mail was delivered and garbage picked up as usual.)
April 8, 2022 = $130.19
Guess work stinks but whenever there’s a monopoly, the customer never wins.
Getting screwed is now a way of life as I just filled up one P.U. tank with gasoline at the cost of $100. What does the future hold?
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Pope Francis: a universal pastor
Dear Editor:
The meting this week with Canadian Indigenous leaders is a particularly important and key moment, in which God is calling us to be able to remain in the trial of the harsh reality which has come into light.
We cannot escape, nor can we look the other way, even if we know that over many decades the Catholic Church, has not only had the experience of abuses on the dignity of Indigenous people, but has also experienced self-giving from missionaries.
As well as the shock, humiliation and the suffering brought about by failures to love, Pope Francis is newly determined to condemn unreservedly all actions that are contrary to the principles that animate our church and are totally incompatible with the most basic rules of respect for the integrity of the person.
Pope Francis, is not cut off from suffering people. He has visited the Island of Lesbos, Greece, on two occasions and his description of the migrants can make us tremble.
“Think of the way they are denied the most elemental rights; to hygiene, to food and of how these refugee camps turn life into torture chambers.”
The Pope at 85 has also been to visit another centre of suffering humanity in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where 600,000 Rohingya refugees, expelled from Thailand, have been received by their Muslim brothers and sisters. They want to work and raise their families, yet are not allowed to do so. Here is an entire population cornered and corralled in a poor country.
Could a substantial and grace-filled meeting happen in Rome this week, leading to a new working together; making both sides partners in cultivating a new springtime between the church and Indigenous people in Canada?
CBC TV and Radio, organizers of the public conversation on this issue can leave more room for the opportunity to meet the real Pope Francis, the universal pastor.
He knows that his church of 1 billion Catholics is in a time of crisis and already outlined a massive reform process.
Our world, going through difficult times, needs someone to give us more hope. We are all part of the world. Pope Francis is more than a personality. We believe he is Peter. He can give us actions and reasons not to lose hope, to look to the future with enthusiasm and courage.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Electric vehicle owners should pay their share
Dear Editor:
I am fine with the rebate to people with gasoline- or diesel-powered cars.
Why would all electric vehicle owners like the Tesla/Leaf owners get the rebate?
They pay nothing for road maintenance or road construction, like petroleum-fuelled vehicles do every time they fill up. Let’s level the field and get them paying their fair share as well.
Bill Hinds
North Saanich