All Canadians are making sacrifices during the pandemic.
I sympathize with everyone — seniors who can’t hug their grandchildren, people who died alone, working-class folks who lost their jobs or businesses.
Often forgotten is the demographic that’s sacrificed perhaps the most — high school students.
On a personal note, my high school experience was mostly positive. I didn’t particularly enjoy most classes, but loved the social aspects and extracurriculars, especially in my junior and senior years. I had great teachers.
When I cover a high school event, it brings back memories, a sense of deja vu.
Not this week.
I visited Penticton Secondary School Thursday for an interview with three music students. Although everyone remains upbeat and optimistic, it’s certainly not the graduating year I would have liked when I was a student.
Hallways were silent. It reminded me of exam week when there’s no activity. Usually by 8 a.m., there’s a flurry of activity. It’s loud. Real loud. Kids hurrying to be in class by the final bell, teachers juggling a briefcase and hot cup of coffee, VPs greeting everyone with a friendly, “good morning.”
This year, the high school musical will be presented on YouTube. Friends and family are unable to attend due to COVID.
Student athletes are limited to drills and skills development. Competing against other schools won’t happen, at least not this year. Jocks dream of being the starting point-guard in their final year of high school, leading their team to the Valley championship. Gone.
High school classes are longer, which works well for subjects that require time for set-up and take-down. For students with short attention spans — as I was — it must be grueling.
Out-of-town field trips have
vanished.
Last year’s traditional graduation was scrapped and replaced with smal groups. Dry Grad became a drive-thru event.
With students limited to pods of 16, they’re not able to expand who they can hang out with during breaks and between classes.
For the Grade 12s, this is two years in a row of a lousy high school experience.
High school is supposed to be the best years of your life.
Student leaders, teachers and administrators have become extremely creative, utilizing all benefits the internet has to offer.
Had COVID been around say, when I graduated in 1984, none of these things could be done.
Ironically, it’s a good thing COVID hit during this time in history. Teachers and students are able to connect thanks to technology. This wouldn’t have been possible even 20 years ago.
What’s incredible is the resilience of young people. I realize COVID has caused added stress and many teens are suffering anxiety.
Still, I don’t hear a lot of complaining. They have accepted mandatory masks. They are respecting social distancing.
The COVID deniers are middle-aged people. Young people respect science. Young people respect their community.
To all the Grade 12 students, thank you for your sacrifices. You are the ones who are being leaders. As adults, we can learn from you.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.