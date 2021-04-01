The District of Summerland announced the receipt of a $625,000 grant from the federal “Build Back Better” fund presented in the fall Economic Statement 2020.
The grant is to be used to hire a consultant to find a better way to pave roads rather than using asphalt. Asphalt is not environmentally friendly as it is petroleum based.
Summerland has the largest number of potholes in the valley because it has the greatest number of kilometers of roads per capita making it the ideal recipient of the grant money. Road conditions are so bad, when former Mayor Peter Waterman attended RDOS meetings, he was affectionately referred to as “Pothole Pete.”
Giants Head Mountain is a volcanic plug. It is the core of an extinct volcano. On the southwest corner of the mountain is a deposit of pumice-like material which may make a suitable paving material.
The material would have to be strip-mined, which would leave a large flat area to be reclaimed.
Unfortunately, the grant comes with conditions. In order to have a suitable number of potholes available for testing, Summerland is not allowed to repair any potholes until 2025.
Also, part of Giant’s Head Park would have to be rezoned from Park to Mining-2. The District does not see this as a problem, as Penticton is rezoning Skaha Park from Park to Liquor-1.
A senior District employee who was not authorized to speak publicly said, “Every time council or staff has a progressive project such as painted pride crosswalks, a solar array or skate park, disgruntled columnists and letter writers complain the money would be better spent on filling potholes. Now the district has a policy with a timeline to not fill potholes until 2025.”
The employee went on to say, “We will have a hard time to find a consultant to research the asphalt project as typically, we propose a solution and find a consultant willing to reach the same conclusion.”
Coun. Richard Barkwill, in a letter to the Herald (it was not printed as it was found to be too full of obscure numbers and internet citations for the public to understand) suggests the project would generate more greenhouse gases versus traditional paving methods.
Coun. Doug Holmes was just happy to take other people’s money. Although other councillors declined to comment, citing it was unethical to talk to the press outside of council chambers, they promoted the idea of affordable housing on the reclaimed mine site.
When asked to comment on the project, MLA Dan Ashton deferred, citing his policy not to comment on inane municipal items.
MP Dan Albas asked readers to please send their opinions to: aprilfools@opinions.gc.ca.
—
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland. This column is satirical and intended as an April Fool’s prank (although the parts about too many potholes is 100% accurate.)