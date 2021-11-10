High prices keeping Osoyoos couple away
Dear Editor:
My wife and I travel from Osoyoos to Penticton about six or seven times per year.
Mainly we come for shopping at the big retailers, for the availability of products and pricing. We have an older RV that allows us to bring our family of four-legged children. The RV was purchased before we were both on pension.
The amount that an RV site wants to charge seriously cuts into what we save and what we buy. It is also an outing for us. Remember, COVID stopped us from travel for almost two years, we didn’t receive any extra money to help with added expenses, except the meesely amount that Justin Trudeau gave us.
Penticton council is now making it increasingly difficult for us to save a few bucks. My hope is there are enough other travellers who have the wherewithall to send in letters, like mine, and cut into enough store’s bottom lines as to allow people, like my wife and I, to continue to make our one-night forays. We won’t be shopping in your windy city anytime soon.
Tom Kirk
Osoyoos
There’s an easier way to recruit more doctors
Dear Editor:
The provincial government keeps saying that they will increase the numbers of doctors and nurses, but they don’t say where they expect to find these people.
Perhaps they could manage to poach a few from other jurisdictions, but all this achieves is to transfer part of the problem elsewhere. It takes several years to train new doctors and nurses so this would not be an immediate solution.
As always, bureaucracy is standing in the way of a partial solution. We have a significant number of refugees and immigrants who are qualified doctors and nurses, but they are not allowed to practice because either they have no documentary proof of their qualifications or the government is unable to verify the authenticity of their documents because the country they fled from refuses to co-operate.
It should be relatively easy to assess the competency of these people. For those who speak reasonable English or French, a simple series of practical tests should enable qualified professionals to assess an individual’s level of competency (which may be lower than the Canadian standard, depending on the standards of their country of origin.)
Once this has been determined, additional training to bring them up to Canadian standards would surely be quicker and cheaper than training a new doctor or nurse from scratch.
Likewise, if necessary, a short course focused on medical terminology could bring their language skills up to scratch. In the meantime, if this training is carried out on the job, their existing skills could be utilized to assist hard pressed existing staff.
Instead, these at least partly trained persons are forced to drive taxis or perform menial tasks such as cleaning or dish washing. What a waste!
Brian Butler
Penticton
Timmins St. project is not affordable housing
Dear Editor:
Re: “Timmins Street project will benefit students,” (Herald, Nov. 2).
In response to Brian Hughes’s letter regarding student housing on Timmins Street, I wholeheartedly agree with him that our youth and our college need to be leaders in our community. They are our future and we have yet to tap the enormous potential.
As a visionary, it frustrates me the narrow vision City Hall has and continues to have. This summer, I heard from one of City Hall’s employees that council allows developers to build and deals with anything that didn’t fit at the beginning (parking issues) by ignoring residents’ concerns.
Will this development have the same results? Council not hearing the public? Words said, but not kept?
In 2018, when Radec Group proposed the same development, it was said that some of the units were supposed to be tagged for students. When I queried city planner Blake Laven on who would monitor that it was actually students using these premises, his reply was no one would.
We were led to believe that some of the units would be built for students. City officials answer remains the same with this new proposal… no one is going to monitor.
Radec Group has invested millions into this project, they will be forced to sell each unit accordingly to recoup their investment and also to make a profit.
These units are not affordable housing.
Let’s not get confused when City Hall touts how grand it is that we are helping people by building housing for them. With units selling for $400,000-plus. Affordable to whom? Helping whom?
People who will live in them for two months? Will they be summer rentals only?
Until something can be written that would ensure that it is in fact students using these units, I urge people to connect with city council (council@penticton.ca ) to ensure the developer’s plans are built as promised.
From experience, what is promised and what actually is, are often very different and what can we do after the fact? Nothing!
As for the importance of bicycle use, I agree, but again, in reality, this development is having underground parking for cars along with the individual units having garages for cars.
This housing project in fact, does not support affordable living nor does it fully support bicycle use. It is not too late to work with council on ensuring they are closely monitoring what has been promised is in fact real.
Karen Brownlee
Penticton
The problem is the earth is overpopulated
Dear Editor:
World leaders and such have been flocking to the UN’s Conference of the Parties on climate change. They could have all saved time and precious energy if they had read Jim Taylor’s perceptible column (Herald, Nov. 6) on what the real problem is with understanding anxieties over climate change.
Taylor is spot on with what should be obvious to us all and that there is entirely too many people in this world. In 30 years, total world population is forecasted at 9.73 billion, a number which is just not supportable by Mother Earth.
Roman Catholic and other church doctrines need to be reformed. Boneheads in conservative governments (see: Texas) need to be herded away from foolish platforms.
Not wanting to sound conspiracy theorist here, it would seem logical that our time on Earth is limited, “unless we can deal with endless increases in consumption and population growth.” Why is it that this realism cannot sink in? Greta has it correct. There is just too much blah, blah, blah.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Young Greta doesn’t offer any solutions
Dear Editor:
Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg is at it again spouting off with her own tiresome blah, blah, blah.
It’s so rude to make a childish noise calling educated people a bunch of no-nothings, even if she’s right.
It would be nice to hear that Greta Thunberg contributed toward a climate solution, instead of the childish blah, blah, blah she offers.
Greta offers nothing except for more hot air by adding more fuel toward eliminating the dreamy attempt to correct this world-wide problem. I have an extra sock that may help stifle the negative sound of blah, blah, blah. When a person has nothing to contribute, use the sock.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Do we remember on November 11?
Dear Edtor:
“Lest we forget.” I think the more important question is, “Do we remember?”
I believe that for most of today’s generation and a few past generations it has been something that happened long ago. We’ve been lucky. Looking back at history and at the World Wars, we should come to realize these wars were fought for the freedoms and liberties we enjoy today.
Most wars start because of disputes over resources and land, or a government’s desire to increase its influence and power.
The First World War was basically trench warfare. The troops occupied dug out trenches for weeks on end in deplorable conditions.
They were exposed to unrelenting bombardment of enemy fire and unsanitary conditions from constant exposure to wetness.
Diseases such as dysentery, cholera, typhoid fever, trench foot and trench mouth were rampant. Many soldiers suffered from “shell shock” — known today as PTSD.
Rats were prevalent throughout the trenches feeding on the decay.
About 40 million people died in this war.
The Second World War saw double the fatalities world wide with a majority of them being civilians. Tens of millions died from genocide, starvation, massacres and disease. The Second World War was the most destructive war in history and by the end of it much of Europe looked like a moonscape thanks to the air raids, rockets, parachute drops and resistance sabotage.
Wars cause nothing but death and destruction.
I believe we need to remember all those who have served, not only in the World Wars, but in subsequent battles. We need to recognize and honour them because they were willing to endure hardships for our freedoms and they risked their lives so we could live in peace. Lest we forget.
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Council should have consulted with lawyers
Dear Editor:
I watched the full hearing regarding BC Housing and the approval of the rehab development on Skaha Lake Road (Herald, Nov. 3).
I have taken part in many negotiations and court agreements. Coun. Campbell Watt and Mayor John Vassilaki had it bang on over the vague legal language in this agreement. Whoever agreed to this from city staff should be fired. This should have all been handled by experienced lawyers.
Why was there not a city lawyer at the hearing to explain the legal position of the city? Why would you have inexperienced civil servants drawing up the language?
You are going up against highly-trained government lawyers who have created a laughable unenforceable agreement.
Listening to Couns. Julius Bloomfield, Frank Regehr, Judy Sentes and Katie Robinson praise the city staff for this garbage was nauseating.
Why was there not a prior meeting held between the councillors and city lawyers going through all possible outcomes?
It is highly apparent that these four councillors who voted “yes” did not obtain a legal opinion to protect the interests of the citizens.
These four are incapable of legal due diligence. We, the citizens, demand a copy of the agreement so we can forward it to highly-skilled lawyers.
Mr. Mayor you should forward a copy of this agreement to corporate lawyers you know. Ask them to review the language and enforceability of this agreement. I then ask you publicly report the findings.
Your duty Mr. Mayor is to the citizens not to defend the incompetence of councillors.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
MP Albas smacks of ‘whataboutism’
Dear Editor:
Re: “Albas keeps watch for Canada,” (Herald, Page 1, Nov. 6).
MP Dan Albas has earned a reputation in his riding as a hard-working, conscientious MP, but his suggestion that it is wrong, in the middle of the climate crisis, to put a cap on Canadian oil and gas emissions, is perplexing.
It is especially so since in June, the five largest Canadian oil producers set a goal of reaching net zero by 2050. If it is OK for oil and gas emissions to remain high, as Albas appears to suggest, what other sector does he think should have to compensate for the resulting shortfall so that Canada can reach its international commitments?
Albas’s suggestion that emissions caps are unfair because Canada already imports oil from other countries that lack caps smacks of whataboutism. It is a diversionary argument. Canada is a player in the international fight to bring down fossil fuel emissions and production world-wide.
The simple truth is that the Paris Accord sets out the principal that each country will be held accountable for its own emissions, and Canada needs to act now and act swiftly to bring emissions down.
Ian Pooley
Kelowna