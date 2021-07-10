Craig Henderson is one of Naramata’s greatest ambassadors. A resident of the village (population: 1,800) for nearly 25 years, he loves its history, beauty and the people who live there.
His little “Naramata Roadshow” radio show recently celebrated its 100th episode on Peach City Radio, the community radio station in Penticton.
“The Roadshow is a program of light morning entertainment with a focus on Naramata’s current events, people, culture and stories from the past,” said Henderson, a realtor and former broadcaster, who began his career at age 16 with CKOK in Penticton.
“I enjoy telling stories about the community,” he said of the show’s origins which date back to February 2019.
“This is non-profit community radio, all volunteers and our show is reflective of Peach City Radio. I wanted to come up with something I’d enjoy doing and there was nothing better for me than Naramata. I like talking with the people, the history and all the goings on.”
His weekly one-hour segment is driven by conversation, but he includes about 10 songs, some by Okanagan artists who would not ordinarily be featured on commercial radio.
For the 100th show, he included guest co-host Alexandra Paproski, a member of the Naramata Choir.
Except for a special toast at the conclusion of the program, it was similar to all the other episodes.
Naramatians are proud to have their own little show.
“We don’t have any statistical data or subscribe to ratings, but I’m constantly surprised by the overwhelming support it receives. When I’m at the general store, people often stop and will comment on the latest show, which is very gratifying.”
Everyone in the Interior has heard of Naramata — thanks mostly to the wineries and Nut Brown beer — even if they’ve never stepped foot in the place.
“Certainly one of the biggest things that makes Naramata unique for its size is the generosity within the community,” Henderson said when asked what people don’t know about the village.
“They were able to raise $1 million from individuals and corporate money as a community contribution towards the purchase of the beach at the Naramata Centre. For some, it was $10, for others $150,000, but people took ownership of that.”
He believes it’s a story that will be told for generations to come.
As for who Naramata’s most famous son or daughter is, Henderson hums and haws, saying there are many, but finally settles on Sandy Wilson, whose “My American Cousin” was shot partly in Naramata. The film won six Genie Awards — Canada’s equivalent of the Oscar — including best picture of 1985.
“Naramata Roadshow” airs live on Thursday at 8:05 a.m. on 92.9 (FM) with a replay Saturdays at 10 a.m. All episodes are archived and available online at: cfuz.ca.
James Miller is editor of The Penticton Herald. To contact the writer: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.