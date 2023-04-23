With a British prime minister once saying that “democracy is the worst form of government – except for all the others”, the wreckage of every municipal election provides the opportunity to make it just a little bit better.
Attempts to bring about what reformers perceive to be a more democratic or effective system for choosing our leaders have a long history of failure in British Columbia, but the arguments of change, putting aside the transaction costs of a switch, are fundamentally sound.
General complaints have traditionally fallen around the supposed “groupthink” around the council table, where many similar voices seem to agree on similar issues, amounting to a consensus approach that rarely deviates far from the status quo.
Some turn to wards, where councillors would be elected on, presumably, the most popular platform for a plurality of voters in their neighbourhood.
But if electing a variety of viewpoints in tune with their broad level of popular support is the goal, along with professionalizing the field so that ideas matter more than name recognition, reforming the current plurality block-voting system to a STV ranked ballot may be the stronger choice.
STV allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference and ensures that seats are allocated in a way that reflects the preferences of the voters.
It was once used in 24 American cities, including New York City, before being discontinued.
However, FairVote Canada argues that this was likely due to the system working too well, as it succeeded in throwing party bosses and career insiders out of government. To this day, the entirety of Scotland, Portland, Oregon, and numerous other jurisdictions use the method.
Essentially, voters are asked to rank candidates in order of preference.
They can rank as many or as few candidates as they wish, with a quota for a successful candidate determined by the total number of valid votes cast and the number of seats available in the constituency.
The quota is the minimum number of votes required for a candidate to be elected. being 11.11 percent of first or next-choice preferences for the eight seats available..
The first preference votes are counted, and any candidate who receives enough first-preference votes to reach the quota is elected.
If a candidate receives more votes than the quota, their surplus votes are transferred to the remaining candidates based on the preferences of the voters who supported the elected candidate.
If no candidate reaches the quota, the candidate with the lowest number of votes is eliminated, and their votes are transferred to the remaining candidates based on the preferences of the voters who supported the eliminated candidate.
This process of distributing votes and eliminating candidates continues until all seats are filled.
STV ensures that the seats are allocated in a way that reflects the preferences of the voters.
It provides greater representation and accountability than other voting systems and allows voters to have greater control over the outcome of the election.
With STV, voters can express their preferences for individual candidates rather than just voting for a slate.
One of the main advantages of STV is that it can produce more balanced councils, where minority opinions that may never reach the council table otherwise still have a chance of being heard.
It also directly leads to debate and differentiation at the council table without the parochial NIMBY, or not-in-my back-yard anti-housing tendencies that wards can empower.
Opponents of STV argue that it is too complicated and that voters will not understand the system.
This may be true, but it cynically implies that voters cannot be trusted to make an educated decision, which begs the question of elections in the first place.
In the spirit of producing more representative and heterogenous city councils, reducing the influence of special interest groups, and encouraging more positive campaigning, provincial parties ought to ponder the idea before the municipal elections of 2026.
David Bond is on assignment.
Today’s guest column was written by Davis Kyle.