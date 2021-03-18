Many of us are captivated by the bizarre political drama currently playing out below our southern border.
As a passionate Canadian who grew up in the United States, I do have some skin in this game. Despite our many similarities, Canadians are distinctly different from Americans.
I want to emphasize some of those important differences, ones we should recognize, be proud of, and build upon.
America has a two-party system. You are either Republican or Democrat; nothing else counts. Here we have four major federal parties, and a host of provincial parties of different stripes. There is more oxygen in our politics, and more compromise.
Our campaign finance laws are not ideal, but they do prevent the criminally extravagant election-buying that occurs in the U.S..
What about gerrymandering?
I am convinced our federal ridings were designed by deskbound bureaucrats with no knowledge of local geography, but there is no obvious realignment of riding boundaries for partisan political reasons. In the U.S., gerrymandering is rampant at all levels. Increasingly, U.S. politicians are choosing their voters, rather than the other way around.
I wish I could say that the percentage of people who get out to vote federally is higher in Canada than the U.S., but sadly, the numbers are about the same, hovering between 60 and 70 percent of eligible voters. That is downright embarrassing.
As for voter suppression and the notion of voter fraud, do correct me if I’m wrong, but both of these concepts are totally foreign to Canada, but they are alive and well in the U.S.. What happens to a democracy if some groups are barred from voting, and election results are not trusted? The consequences are seismic, and perhaps irreversible.
On the social/cultural side, exceptionalism is foreign to us. We Canucks tend to take a Bob and Doug McKenzie approach —low key, talk it out, crack a few jokes, have a beer. Come to think of it, we Canadians are exceptional, in a Bob and Doug kind of way. Guns and gun ownership are definitely part of our culture, but they are not intimately bound to our identity and masculinity, as they are for Americans.
We tend to welcome new immigrants: Americans shun them, even though their economy would collapse without them. I would like to say we are more open to multiculturalism, multiethnicity and gender equality than the Americans, but the jury is still out on that one.
In spite of these differences, we live under the massive shadow of American media in all its forms. Because of this, I believe we Canadians must collectively identify our key political and cultural differences, debate them, and find ways to strengthen them.
This is a new national task for us, and a crucially important one. As we undertake this job, a few jokes and some beers along the way will be a great help.
——
Don Gayton is an ecologist and writer who lives in Summerland. Visit: dongayton.ca