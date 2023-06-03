Recovering patient thanks Cottonwoods
Dear Editor:
I wonder if the people of Kelowna are aware of the first-class institution in their midst. I speak of the short-term care area of Cottonwoods on Ethel Street.
It was a life saver for me.
At the tender age of 97, I had a knee replacement on March 14 at Kelowna General Hospital. The operation went well but to be up and walking at 97 required some extra time to recover. I was aware that the short-term care at Cottonwoods had an excellent reputation for physiotherapy and that was the place to begin for me.
As I discovered, it is a well-run place with dedicated staff. All residents must go to the dining room for their three meals a day. The meals are nourishing and varied and it is there that you receive your medications – efficiency and encouragement of patient mobility combined.
Cottonwoods short-term care has a quality asset in their physio department. The physio staff were quick to discern how to begin my recovery and after a few days had me up on my feet. From there, it was progressive but not easy – it was so difficult to walk that many times I felt I could not continue. But the physio staff never gave up and eventually I could see and feel improvement until I was ready for discharge on April 20.
I am also lucky that I live in Northwoods, another great place with good food and wonderful, caring staff that have aided in my continuing recovery to full mobility.
I am aware that much of our health-care system is weakening and not sufficient for many, but there are bright spots and we have one right here in Kelowna.
Let’s celebrate it.
Sybil Wahl
Kelowna
Poilievre stance echoes U.S. right
Dear Editor:
The expert crypto currency economist, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, has the perfect prescription for debt and inflation.: Keep ’em poor from the cradle to the grave and they won’t be, as he famously said “chasing too few goods with too much money.”
This, advocating the road to recession, from someone who has been on the government dole his entire life. Fascinating.
No universal healthcare, no child benefit, no dental program or daycare assistance, no COVID-19 benefits, no CPP adjustment – except of course, after the Harper government had taken a $13-billion surplus to a $56-billion deficit, even before the 2008 recession, and needing a cash cow. So he hiked the CPP, in order to milk it before the 2015 election.
But no government debt. Oh, wait. The Conservative decade cost millions in self- promoting advertising , a job creation plan and action plan that didn’t exist, while instituting temporary foreign workers instead.
Curse these Liberals. Fewer deaths per capita from a once-in-a-century pandemic; millions of Canadian children lifted out of poverty; an economy that has performed better in terms of inflation, credit rating and job recovery than any other G7 country.
We can’t have that. It doesn’t fit the playbook. The “You won’t recognize Canada when I’m done with it,” as per former prime minister Stephen Harper.
Therefore, Canadian terms such as public healthcare must be substituted by state health monopoly. “Investing tax dollars” becomes “spending tax payers’ money,” and “budget surplus” described as “the amount Canadians were overtaxed.”
The Conservatives, singing from the U.S. Republican song book, assume we are all too stupid to defend our Canadian values.
When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Canadians, daily, throughout the pandemic, the Conservatives derisively mocked him as “coming out of his cottage.”
Contrast that with Poilievre’s “five questions only” from media, mimicking Harper.
What you hear today is Poilievre determined to finish recreating the the Republican-style agenda, with his rallying cry.
Zoltan Lawrence
Kelowna