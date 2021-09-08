Along with benefits come responsibilities
Dear Editor:
I am beyond disgust at the demonstrations against the COVID-19 vaccination, pandemic regulations, the vaccine card, etc. especially when directed at health care workers.
These latter are the people whose dedication and skills are essential to preventing massive death rates from COVID, never mind treating the countless other ills we humans experience.
Targeting them is deeply unfair and troubling. My gut reaction isn’t printable, but more delicately put, the protesters’ behaviour is obscene, mindless, completely self-centered, and hypocritical beyond belief.
One is either a member of society or not and along with the benefits come responsibilities. Ignoring this basic tenet, these people seem to consider it their right is to decide for themselves whether or not they get vaccinated against this virulent and resourceful virus and be required to prove it. (Of course I am not speaking of the very small number of people who genuinely can’t be vaccinated.)
Never mind that deciding not to has potentially very serious repercussions for others and for our society/world; never mind that this decision has been made, on the basis of rather obvious misinformation and a belief in toxic individualism; never mind, apparently, that their inaction could endanger their own families..
At the same time, I very much doubt that many adherents to this kind of wonky thinking would hesitate to call an ambulance or turn up at their local hospital’s ER if they had an accident or became seriously ill. Given the statistics from across the country indicating that the vast majority of COVID sufferers arriving in hospitals have not been vaccinated, they clearly expect the same care as those who take responsibility for the effects on others of their actions, or inaction, and get vaccinated, agree with a vaccination card, and so forth.
So, if you want full (as one person phrased it) “autonomy of the body,” at least exercise a modicum of consistency and do not expect help from the society you spurn. When you get ill or are injured, refrain from calling 911 for help, do not expect medical care (which, oh horrors, might include procedures or drugs to keep you alive, but which you didn’t authorize), and continue to exercise your “right” to be completely self-centered by removing yourself from all other benefits of the social fabric.
Who knows, you might gain posthumous fame as a well-deserved candidate for the Darwin Awards!
Eva Durance
Penticton
Cult of ignorance spreading in Canada
Dear Editor:
Some years ago, Isaac Asimov said, “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
This cult of ignorance is spreading, and is well established in Canada.
Our society needs people with specialized training, certification, and relevant experience. Heart surgeons, pilots, electricians, and a host of other people have specialized training, credentials, and experience that surpass anything we can learn on Facebook University.
If I need the services of a person with specialized knowledge, I will usually find them at well-established institutions that have some form of government regulation and recognition. They know much more than I do, and any attempt on my part to operate in their sphere can have disastrous results.
When accessing information, just as with my doctor, pilot and electrician, I rely on trained, experienced people associated with reputable institutions: journalists.
Having a cell phone, a camera, a Facebook account, or a website does not turn one into a journalist, or a credible source of information.
Pulitzer Prize-winning media can generally be relied on for quality coverage. Most highly regarded media sources can be relied on for calm reporting on world events. They tend to be more politically neutral. If one encounters an article somewhere which has a powerful emotional effect, one needs to suspect that they are being manipulated.
An author’s credentials, biases, sources, the age of their material, and how the material was reviewed and edited all matter. The source, amount and quality of evidence provided matter. Discerning between news articles and opinion articles matters.
It helps to be able to spot errors in reasoning. As I study different media (especially social media), I find many different missteps. They include personal attacks, switching topics, black-and-white thinking, slippery slope thinking, hasty generalizations, and others. Many different websites offer guidance in spotting logical fallacies.
In the face of increasing passion and decreasing reason in public discourse, the Latin phrase, “Caveat emptor” — let the buyer beware — is more and more critical. Learning how to exercise due diligence in one’s consumption of media requires clear thinking, time, and a little effort.
It is well worth it. Vaccine resistors and “my rights” defenders, please take note.
Linda Pedy
Penticton
Military assault rifles were banned in 1977
Dear Editor:
The mainstream media’s talking heads went a little crazy after last week’s French language leaders’ debate over Erin O’Toole’s statement that he will uphold the ban on military assault rifles.
The media referred to the Conservative Party of Canada’s platform, page 90 wherein it’s stated the CPC will overturn the May 1, 2020 undemocratic Cabinet decision to ban over 1,500 variants of rifles the Liberals called military “style” rifles.
Did O’Toole mislead Canadians? Did he change his mind? He did neither then.
What most Canadians and clearly the media don’t know is that Canada banned true military assault rifles in 1977. This is the ban O’Toole will uphold as these rifles have no place in our society except in the military. O’Toole announced on Sept. 5 that a review will be conducted of the Liberals’ May 1, 1920 ban.
I personally believe that the Trudeau Liberals used the April 18, 2020 tragedy in Nova Scotia purely for political gain and not for any real or meaningful public safety measures when they announced their sweeping ban on May 1, 2020..
In fact, this ban has done nothing to stop the increasing criminal use of illegal guns almost all of which are handguns smuggled into Canada from the U.S.. Something the Trudeau Liberals and specifically Public Safety Minister Bill Blair have done little to address.
Of course, Trudeau as desperate as he is has immediately attempted to create a wedge issue stating that O’Toole will allow assault weapons in Canada. This is patently false.
Furthermore, the Trudeau Liberals have reduced sentences for violent offenders who use guns in the commission of crimes.
The Trudeau Liberals are soft on crime and hard on your liberties and freedoms.
The O’Toole Conservatives, on the other hand, will get tough on crime and do the hard work of reducing gun violence in our cities.
For this reason and many others is why I support the Conservative Party of Canada and our local candidate Helena Konanz.
Doug Tarbet
Penticton
COVID protesters: as low as you can get
Dear Editor:
Hopefully this letter is read and passed on to all protesters who made the personal choice to not get vaccinated.
To protest and verbally abuse health care workers who are trying their best to save lives is about as low as a person can get.
I think many people who ultimately preferred not to get vaccinated did, simply to avoid confrontation and the hassle everywhere they go.
I believe if these non-vaccinated holdouts go with the flow, get the jabs, they will have a far better chance of saying “see I told you so” if indeed the COVID-19 and variants are still alive and kicking after all is said and done.
Life is tough and is a lot different from yesterday for all people around the world with millions having no choice at all on whether they get vaccinated or not.
All I have left to say, it looks like a continuing rocky road ahead with no end in sight.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
NDP politician with a very short memory
Dear Editor:
It really annoys me to hear federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh badly criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for calling a selfish summer election and also during the COVID-19 pandemic (Herald, Sept. 4).
Didn’t the premier of our province — who happens to be from the same party as Jagmeet Singh — just do the same thing several months earlier?
Maybe Singh just forgot or was hoping the voters in B.C. forgot about that.
Stop bastardizing each other and just tell us what you are going to do — not what the other did or didn't do, we already know about that.
Gloria Basham
Peachland
Disappointed with MP’s performance
Dear Editor:
Although I realize there are many responsibilities and commitments of our local MPs, we the taxpayers who elect and pay their salaries should feel we are able to voice our concerns and have the support of our elected leaders. This is where I personally feel let down by Richard Cannings.
I reached out to Richard Cannings’ office on Feb. 19, 2020 via email requesting his aid in helping Cystic Fibrosis patients gain access to a new life-saving drug therapy currently unavailable in Canada.
My 10-year-old daughter has CF.
By March 3, 2020, I had not received a reply so I sent a follow-up email inquiring whether my first email had been received. Shortly after, his assistant made arrangements for a meeting with Mr. Cannings which took place on March 17, 2020.
At that meeting I explained further what CF is and the numerous daily treatments required of all CF patients to maintain their health as best they can.
I explained how truly life changing this drug has been to the thousands of other patients who currently have access in other countries. At that time, I also presented Mr. Cannings with a petition he said he could present during Question Period and address our federal health minister with along with explaining to her the urgency of CF patients gaining access to this medicine, especially in the midst of a pandemic that could potentially have major long-term health effects on CF patients being as it’s primarily a lung disease.
I walked away feeling positive and confident we had his support and he stated he would be in touch with an update.
Even though I’ve reached out, I have yet to receive any response from Mr. Cannings a year-and-a-half after our meeting.
My communications with Mr. Cannings office were not harassing, I literally waited weeks, sometimes months for a reply. I am simply a mother who loves her daughter more than the world and will always work tirelessly to help make her life and fellow CF patients lives a little easier.
I wasn’t asking for much, just another voice that I thought may be able to make a difference.
Going forward, I have no further questions or requests of Mr. Cannings. Rather I bring to my fellow taxpaying citizens attention the clear lack of compassion and concern Mr. Cannings has displayed in my instance to the people he is being paid by to represent.
Debbie Robinson
Penticton
Teachers and staff must be protected
Dear Editor:
All teachers and staff in our schools and colleges must be protected from the real danger of COVID-19.
Students and others entering school buildings should be double vaccinated and show proof. They should be masked and stay distanced.
When rooms are too small and poorly ventilated, the colleges must allow for remote learning and not expose professors to the risk of a pandemic virus.
Forcing teachers to teach in person in small rooms where people can’t distance and where the virus can spread through aerosols is unconscionable and against public health guidelines.
Okanagan College and all other institutions have to allow teachers the right to protect themselves, their families, and their students from this virus.
Get them out of the classroom while this major outbreak is underway and allow them to do distance classes.
Lori Goldman
Penticton