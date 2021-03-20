Penticton has done its share, Eby hasn’t
Dear Editor:
We absolutely agree with our Penticton mayor and council. Enough already.
The City of Penticton has done its fair share for the homeless. Now it’s time for B.C. Housing Minister David Eby to do his.
Move the homeless to Eby’s place or Eby can open up Riverview in Coquitlam.
Shame on David Eby for being a bully. Let the court decide now. Thank you Mr. Mayor.
Larry Kowalchuk
Penticton
Save last endangered forests in B.C.
Dear Editor:
We need to provide interim protection for all at-risk old-growth within six months as called for by the Old Growth Strategic Review as soon as possible and no later than June 1.
And expedite engagement with Indigenous decision makers to implement all recommendations of the Old Growth Strategic Review, in line with the B.C. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.
Lastly, provide funding for Indigenous-led conservation solutions and transition support for forestry-dependent communities.
Time is of the essence.
Very few old-growth forests with big old trees are still standing across the province — and most of them are slated to be logged even though these forests help defend our communities from flooding and other worsening impacts of climate change.
We are entering a new era of climate emergency. We have an opportunity to transition to a more sustainable model of forestry and build more resilient communities.
However, time is running out, and these threats will only increase in magnitude with further warming and logging of intact forest.
Save the last endangered forests in British Columbia. and ensure the health and safety of communities across the province.
Peter Labanic
Kelowna
School punishments were often harsh in the 1950s
Dear Editor:
I can sympathize and relate to Don Smithyman’s experience at school, being unnecessarily chastised (Herald, Letters, March 18).
My experience was somewhat different to his, in a kindergarten run with a girls’ Catholic School; all teachers being nuns. I started there at only three-years old, as my mother found it difficult with a new baby and helping in the family business (we lived “over the shop” at that time). I probably was disobedient at times, but for other reasons you were punished any way.
You had to place your hands on the teacher’s desk, and she always turned them over, to hit your knuckles with a metal ruler and it hurt. I had to wear a notice pinned to my back, “She bites her nails” which didn’t stop the habit; my friend’s notice was, “She twists her fingers in her hair” and the ultimate was a little boy who only wanted to show us his new grey short trousers had pockets in the sides — “just like my Dads” — he had to take his books and pencils out to work in the porch.
“His hands are in his pockets”.. even in the cold weather.
For the annual Nativity play, I was to be the Angel Gabriel and the wooden halter for the wings hurt my neck and I said so, but the nun kept pushing it into place, so I kept quiet and the show went on.
Two days later, my mother took me to the doctor and he found I had swollen glands, but not before I had called the nun “you old bitch.” The letter to my father said, “it will be in the interests of all parties concerned if other arrangements could be made for Marjorie’s further education.”
My parents took me away, now aged seven, and I went to the junior section of what was then the forerunner of a girls’ Grammar School where I completed my education for 10 years.
No nuns — but we had discipline — either write lines or read a part of a Shakespeare or Dickens story and then write an essay.
The crime: Running in the corridor because you were late, but if you said, “Miss X kept me,” your punishment doubled.
I don’t remember our girls being punished, but at the Grammar School our son attended, punishments were to help the janitor/cleaning ladies after school — sweeping the yard, cleaning door knobs, etc. It was considered character building and probably was.
Years later, two of my children became teachers, one primary, one secondary, and they don’t seem to have much punishment now. A different world.
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
History of St. Patrick and Ireland
Dear Editor:
Ireland was the only country in Western Europe that became christianized without a single martyr.
St. Patrick with his holy tidings encountered a uniquely congenial temperament. In addition to this, St. Patrick had enormous respect for the existing culture with its holy wells, holy mountains and sacred Celtic traditions. His adaptation of Christian faith and culture to existing circumstances was unique.
Since 1961, Ireland has not succeeded in making the transition into the age of technology without losing something of its soul.
Now they experience the cultiavation of values that are only based on material usefulness and this has thrown many back into the wall of original sin where the name of the game is: set no limits on my human freedom.
Prior to 1961, the year I departed secondary school, what impressed visitors was the attitude towards death.
The wake (known from the title of Joyce’s last work) had been firmly rooted in Irish life for centuries.
Everyone prayed from childhood for the grace of a happy death.
Four years ago, I attended a simple west of Ireland funeral with no pretensions and the sacred atmosphere enriched my soul beyond measure.
Even the children present were joy filled for their deceased aunt.
The next striking aspect of my religious upbringing was cheerfulness. It would never have occurred to us to call attendance at Sunday Mass or Easter Confessions a duty. It was where people, young and old were united and saw the joy of abiding in the house of God.
It is interesting that Ingmar Bergman, the famous Swedish film director, in his film, “Cries and Whispers,” treats his own self- disgust, and his envy of those who have faith. It is a drama for our time too.
Anna, the servant in the house of a family bound together by a painful history, is the only one with faith in God and she prays each night for the soul of her dead daughter.
She moves silently and peacefully in the background as the family eats its own soul. Bergman, like modern Ireland is trying to lance the wound of his personal loss of faith and consequent suffering.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Staff should be more confident of vaccine
Dear Editor:
I am sure many of your readers share my anguish about the tragic situation at Cottonwoods that has rightly gained the attention of the national media.
Multiple cases of COVID-19 among the patients and staff with no clear evidence about the transmission source. But, I find it seriously troubling that one-third of the staff have apparently declined the vaccinations that have been offered to them.
As an educated person (BSc, MS, PhD), I am totallly confident about the safety of the offered vaccinations and I despair the false stories circulating on the internet and consequently among healthcare workers who are so very vital to the wellbeing of our ailing and aged population.
Public figures go to great lengths to supposedly assert the rights of these workers, but what about the patients who rely on the professional carepersons paid to ensure their well-being?
I look forward to finally receiving my own shot in hopes that it will lead to a more normal life.
Glen Wittur
Kelowna
Good grief, project needs more thought
Dear Editor:
Rumour has it that Jonathan Swift is alive and well in Summerland.
The Penticton Herald conducted an online poll where 86.3% of respondents feel that the proposed solar project in Summerland requires a lot more thought, at the very least.
I’m not sure whether councillors have seen those results or not, but I’m not entirely convinced that an “Eco-solar village” was the picture the poll was painting.
More like, “An Immodest Proposal.”
Oh “good grief,” as Charlie Brown might say. Cog railway.
Here we go again.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Let your thoughts be known on Skaha Park
Dear Editor:
I would like to re-emphasize Jack Killough’s thoughts on Skaha Lake Park (Herald, March 18).
He has seen fit to give kudos to several people regarding issues. True, there are some people that have been pushing for park preservation and the importance of same. Hats off to them for their continued efforts.
As much as the efforts of some individuals have been recognized, it begs the question to be asked, “What are the rest of us as the voting taxpayers doing?” Evidently, not much as the same people seem to be putting pen to paper on a regular basis.
Is there a general apathy regarding the park and related issues? If this is the case, be prepared to pay for whatever the city decides to do. Keep in mind that after all the development is over, it will be too late to do anything about it.
Now is the time to make known your sentiment as to Skaha Lake Park. Investigate fully; write letters to the editor; use SMS; one-to-one conversation and multi-media. If you make like the proverbial ostrich with its head in the sand, you will get whatever the city plans to do shoved down your taxpayer throat. Is this what you really want?
Skaha Park is 23.1 acres or 9.34 hectares. It is pristeen family oriented recreational property and has been for years. To preserve that, the park should remain “unencumbered.” (little or no commercial expansion).
By comparison, Stanley Park in Vancouver is 1001 acres or 405.09 hectares, which means that Stanley Park is about 44 times as large as Skaha Park. The point of all this is that although Stanley Park has some business ventures in its area, the businesses are well distributed and spaced. Skaha Park, on the other hand, has limited space and restructuring business development would be taking away from the park’s appeal
In essence, it boils down to:
1. Your thoughts on park preservation as opposed to more economic development
2. Whether or not you feel that almost $3 million to “upgrade” the park would be money well spent
3. Whether or not council would base any referendum questions objectively instead of subjectively
4. Putting too many items on a ballot so as to detract from real issues
5. How accurately Council reports taxpayer survey information
There is still time before June voting to share your thoughts and ideas regarding the park. However, time is of the essence. Phone City Hall to get the latest report on Skaha Park. Don’t wait!
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Crying a different version of NIMBY
Dear Editor:
Sickle Point in Kaleden has the highest conservation ranking (Class 1) by the Southern Okanagan Similkameen Biodiversity Conservation Strategy.
Sickle Point’s water birch and wild rose communities, which support endangered wildlife and aquatic species such as the Yellow-breasted Chat, Lewis’s Woodpecker, Western Rattlesnake and Pallid Bat, are red-listed by the province.
Sickle Point is also part of the migratory path for both resident and migrant wildlife, including the American White Pelican and Sandhill Crane.
There has been a long-standing dispute with Penticton and the satellite communities that refuse to collaborate with Penticton Council in setting up a fair distribution of costs for the recreational services used by area residents on a regular basis.
Too many cheapskates have cried a version of NIMBY: claiming they don’t use those services and refusing to pay their share of the costs that others in their community use. Payment for parks and recreational uses by the area residents should be levied by population.
Those percentages are already in use by the RDOS for other purposes. This is a fair way of distributing costs used by the outlying community for the benefit of all.
Because the area residents fail to assume their share of the costs of the benefits they use in Penticton; they pay far lower taxes than Penticton residents who fund those costs for all.
Unfortunately the chickens have come home to roost as Kaleden fights for or against saving Sickle Point. In a recent referendum Kaleden decided the $2.5 million costs that would be added to their tax bill was too high for one small community. One resident on TV said, “this is not our problem it is a community responsibility.”
With a failed referendum, the RDOS will raise the Kaleden Parks and Recreation Service tax requisition limit if the provincial government approves.
RDOS board representatives refuse to accept community involvement in area recreation costs with a simplified population contribution insisting Penticton go to a costly identification system.
Example: Kaleden has a recreational centre was an excuse for non-participation.
Kaleden has been busy raising pledges to offset the costs of saving Sickle Point while the surrounding area sits back content to let them hold the bag.
The only ones blameless in this are Pentictonites.
Shame on all of you.
Elvena Slump
Penticton