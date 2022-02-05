Protesting truckers deserve a meeting
Dear Editor:
The Freedom convoy protest is apparently costing the City of Ottawa $800,000 a day in policing costs and disruption of services. The city and its citizens are angry and want the truckers to leave claiming they have made their point. Ottawa civic politicians are looking at ways to legally steal the current $9-million the truckers have collected on the GoFundMe page.
Instead of attacking the truckers, Ottawa politicians should be pressuring the prime minister to meet with the truckers. That is a democracy isn’t it: Peaceful protests and a request for a meeting. This situation has to be resolved. Going after the truckers and attempting to steal their funds is not the answer.
Organizers said PPC leader Maxime Bernier wanted to speak at the rallies and be an official part of the convoy, but organizers want to keep it grassroots which means not involving political figures.
Many extremist groups have grabbed on to the coattails of the truckers hoping to ride to glory. Their disreputable actions; carrying Nazi flags; urinating on war memorials; hanging signs on the Terry Fox statue should not be confused with the truckers’ right to protest. The truckers have a legitimate claim.
For two years during the height of COVID, truckers supplied our country with needed goods. They were the heroes who continued working despite the lack of services as governments closed down facilities making it difficult for them to operate. No showers; toilets or truck stops to serve their needs for food; rest or hot coffee. Truckers normally work in a limited contact environment.
The current $9-million donation on GoFundMe in support of the truckers should give politicians an idea of the support this group has with Canadians. Ottawa should set up a GoFundMe page, they might get lucky and collect a few dollars. Or better yet talk to their friends on Parliament Hill and set up a meeting.
Theft of the thousands of Canadian citizen donations to fund the trucker campaign is not the answer.
This is a typical response to be expected in a political town like Ottawa. They have been wading in that cesspool so long they can’t think straight.
Elvena Slump,
Penticton
Asking why Ukraine matters is offensive
Dear Editor:
Re: “Why is Ukraine a major story?” by John Serginson (Herald letters, Feb. 1).
Serginson might as well say “U.S. invades Canada – what’s the big deal? Aren’t Canadians really Americans who cannot play baseball?”
As a Ukrainian Canadian, I know and understand my heritage, and take great offence to this uninformed comment in a letter to the editor.
Ukrainians have a proud, rich and long history and their own language and culture – significantly different and separate from Russia.
I am embarrassed, as a Canadian, to see a fellow Canadian expressing an uninformed opinion in such a pejorative way. Anyone who is ignorant on a topic, should keep their mouth closed and their pen in their pocket.
Douglas Lychak,
Okanagan Falls
Phrase brings back some sad memories
Dear Editor:
The public hears the words often: every child matters.
The words were a joke way back then and a bigger joke today! If a person hasn’t been down that loveless, unwanted lonely road as a child, cherish the children you have.
Children grow up fast in the environment they live in, whether it’s good, bad, ugly, rich or poor.
A good, loving family that grows together, plays together, stays together and shares open love together is a formula that I missed out on.
Looking back in time, survival became the name of my game.
The stains acquired during childhood still unlock my memory when I hear the words every child matter.
Where there’s a will there’s a way that holds sad things at bay?
Tom Isherwood,
Olalla
U.S. must address its Trump problem
Dear Editor:
Hey, American friends, your democracy is in peril because of the former president who tried to overturn a fair and just election and then perpetrated the Jan. 6 attack on your Capitol.
You know all that, and so does your president, your lawmakers, and the Department of Justice.
If they can’t bring this guy to justice before your mid-term elections, they too are putting your democracy in peril. They must hold Donald Trump accountable for his actions and “Make America Great Again,” or at least settle things down.
Cancelling his Twitter account and putting him on the news every night ain’t going to fix your Trumpie problem.
Given China’s rise in military strength and Russia’s unpredictable Putin, the free world needs a strong United States of America
Joe McGinnis,
Oliver
Protesters don’t live in real world
Dear Editor:
Written in amateurish legalese, the Freedom Convoy 2022 Manifesto is filled with make-believe assumptions and unattainable demands, because neither the Senate nor the governor general has that kind of power.
It looks as if protesters refused to read up on their subject, instead sat around a campfire, cracked opened a few beers and put down a misguided and convoluted solution they thought sounded swell.
Reading about these protesters and listening to their interviews for the past week or so, l find this protest to be nothing more than an indulgence of a petulant fringe.
The practised rage and phoniness of protesters performed for TV cameras abuses our democratic “right to protest.”
It is clear, the concern of a few has been hijacked by a vocal radical fringe galvanized by expense money and right-wing libertarian utopian rhetoric about freedom — which offers no solution to improve our country, only chaos and disorder that threatens the rule-based order.
This does not help our democratic system stand taller and straighter if compared to authoritarian systems like Russia and China.
Canada’s generous COVID relief program is probably the big reason why the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers raised more than $6 million from 58,000 online donors over 10 days.
The organizer, a woman from Medicine Hat, is described by local papers as working in the oil sector and a director of the western separatist Maverick party.
I hope Canada Revenue or RCMP makes sure these donations collected for one purpose are not used for another purpose.
When a lot of money is involved, untoward things usually happen. We’ve all heard the stories, how American politicians use fear and hate to successfully raise millions in political donations with few rules on its use.
While peaceful protest is legal, raising or donating money to support terrorist acts is a criminal offence in Canada.
Philosopher John Stuart Mills and his “Harm principle” sets the boundaries for our free speech in western societies — which ceases to be free speech when your words harm others.
Jon Peter Christoff,
West Kelowna
Hospital numbers need crunching
Dear Editor:
Larry Shipowick’s letter to the editor (Stop blaming people who are unvaccinated, Feb. 2) begs two adages: numbers can be deceiving and make sure you have all the facts.
For instance: Ontario’s population stands at approximately 14 million for residents five years of age and older. Of those 14 million, 88.345% have received at least one dose leaving 11.655% unvaccinated and there are 82.733% fully vaccinated.
Now the big numbers. Fully vaccinated residents of Ontario five years and older is 11,158,262 and unvaccinated is 1,631,700.
Larry states Ontario had in ICU 185 fully vaccinated and 168 unvaccinated. He also states in hospital there were 2,035 fully vaccinated and 686 unvaccinated.
So doing the math: there are at least six times more fully vaccinated residents as those unvaccinated.
For ICU, you are 60 times more likely to end up here if you are unvaccinated. For the hospital, you are three times more likely to end up here of you are unvaccinated.
Which strongly suggests to me it is more prudent to be vaccinated.
As a double doser plus booster myself, is this suggesting that I am blaming the unvaccinated? Not at all! Has my life become altered because of COVID-19? You bet! Am I suffering drastically because of it? Not really? Am I somewhat fearful when out with the general population? For sure!
Can I not wait till this is all over and some normalcy returns? Absolutely.
Will it happen soon? No! Not until the virus has been brought under control in both “my world’ and that of all creation. When this is all over; “yes” some will survived without any vaccinations and offer no threat to the rest of us. But not until we achieve a very high vaccination rate in all of earth will this come about.
Dallas Elliott,
Kelowna
Dear Editor:
Larry Shipowick reveals his statistical ignorance in his letter, in which he notes that Ontario hospitals have roughly equal numbers of COVID-19 patients who have been vaccinated, and COVID-19 patients who have not been vaccinated.
From this, he reasons that the vaccination offers no benefit at all.
He fails to recognize vaccinated patients come from a much larger population than unvaccinated patients.
If, as I understand, about 90% of Ontario’s population has been vaccinated, then his 185 vaccinated patients are only about 0.14% of the vaccinated population. But the 168 unvaccinated patients are about 1.2% of the unvaxxed population.
Work it out. The unvaccinated are between eight and nine times more likely to need hospitalization than the vaccinated.
Vaccination works. If you look at all the evidence.
Jim Taylor,
Lake Country
Dear Editor:
Larry Shipowick might wish to rethink his analysis of numbers in a Jan 14 report for Ontario where 185 vaccinated patients vs. 168 unvaccinated patients were in intensive care.
About 90% of Ontario’s population (12.25 million) are vaccinated but only 185, a tiny percentage, ended up in intensive care.
The 168 patients represent a much larger percentage within the 1.36 million unvaccinated. They are taking up over 10 times more bed space than those who are vaccinated.
Intensive care require massive amounts of funding and staff to maintain it. With so many more unvaccinated patients taking up this space, those with other needs are bumped from operations that could save their lives or even drastically reduce their pain.
The unvaccinated are not being responsible for the lives of other patients and health-care workers.
I thank those I come across who are vaccinated and who thus make it more likely that I will enjoy more time in my senior years, COVID-free.
Julia Lissau,
Vernon