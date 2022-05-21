Acknowledging the value of our seniors
Dear Editor:
As a way of celebrating B.C. Seniors Week, for the week of June 5-11, Penticton city council recently approved providing free Penticton Transit for seniors who are at least 55.
While this is a great gesture, to encourage seniors to use Penticton Transit, especially during this time of high fuel costs, many seniors already have an annual B.C. bus pass or a monthly bus pass, so any free transit that week makes little difference in their budget.
In the interest of promoting public transit, I think that the city council should have voted to make public transit free that week for all of Penticton’s residents. As well as seniors who have annual or monthly bus passes, high school and college students and people under 65 often have bus passes, and children 12 and under already ride for free.
Without doing any financial calculation of seniors who would financially benefit from this week of free transit, the City might not be as generous as they appear, but it’s at least acknowledging the value of Penticton’s seniors.
Brigid Kemp
Penticton
Giving police their proper recognition
Dear Editor:
This is in regards to the recent rescue of two hikers from the Chute Lake area.
I don’t wish to take anything away from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR).
Search and rescue do an amazing job and I thoroughly support them.
What I would like to mention is the RCMP’s part. One article about the rescue shows a picture of two RCMP officers in the woods with (I think) one of the
hikers. The officers hiked in to reach the duo, but there has been no mention of police assistance.
We always hear negative stories about our police, but they do so much good work that is never recognized.
Shannon Zubat
Kelowna
NATO needs to get tough with Putin
Dear Editor:
If Turkey manages to block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, the alliance should instead seek to expel Turkey.
It should be obvious to everyone that the dictator Recep Tayyip Erdogan is secretly allied with his buddy Vladimir Putin, even buying missile systems from Russia. When we go to war with Russia, Erdogan will turn his back on the West and remain on the sidelines or even aid Putin.
His lame excuse regarding Kurd sympathizers being harboured in Sweden and Finland is his way of aiding Russia now. One country of 30 should not have a veto. NATO needs to grow a spine and take out Putin before he uses his many hydrogen bombs. Because, if he does, that’s the end of the West, and evil will triumph.
God help us, and the Ukraine.
David Gibson
Summerland
Penticton city council has poor voting record
Dear Editor:
Several actions taken by Penticton city council over the past four years would indicate the group is out of touch with 37,000 Penticton residents.
Concessions: In the Peach fiasco, an Alberta firm got the contract with the decision apparently based on money rather than ethical/moral considerations.
Lake-to-lake bike route: Based on a 10-year-old concept and imposed unilaterally on the city residents in a despotic manner without genuine public engagement or approval of the quiet majority, including 35% of the population that’s seniors. I received a personal phone call at home from the non-resident councillor vaunting at length the immense value of the lake-to-lake bikeway without addressing my concern. I finally reminded him that he was entitled to his view and that I was quite entitled to mine.
Council make-up: Never passed a bylaw allowing only bona fide full-time residents to run for council and Mayor, allowing non-residents to bring their “baggage” and non-conformist views.
City staff usurping council control: Council gave staff free reign in making decisions that should be reserved for council, such as the Peach contract.
Ignoring Coun. Miller: Council rejected the wise and prudent advice from Coun. James Miller to take a pause on the bike lane, evaluate the mistakes made before continuing, reconsider their priorities and hold a city-wide genuine referendum to determine the real support of the quiet majority for that multi-million-dollar bike lane, issues all rejected by a comatose council.
The next election is on the horizon. I sincerely hope that voters will thoroughly check the credentials of the current council and others vying for council.
Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Okanagan voters have poor record
Dear Editor:
It's refreshing to see that there are still a few sane voters in the Okanagan district. I’m referring to Elaine Lawrence's letter, “Don’t let Poilievre take us backward” (Courier, May 17).
I totally agree with her views about the nasty, foul-mouthed magic man and his crypto cure-all scheme to fix all of Canada’s economic problems.
This is a quote from a recent article by Tom Mulcair, ex NDP leader: “Poilievre is a gleeful arsonist throwing Molotov cocktails at heaps of dry ideas and can’t be bothered waiting around to see the result. While his adversaries try to reply to his last one, he’s moved on.”
Unfortunately given the track record of the Okanagan’s voting habits it's like talking to a brick wall. People here have constantly voted in weak MPs over and over who have zero power to get anything done — just look at Tracy Gray’s and Dan Albas’s records.
So they’re either so anti-Trudeau that they’ll vote for anyone or they’re just too blind to see how dangerous politicians like Poilievre are and are willing to sell their souls for any change.
One only needs to look down south to our U.S. neighbours to see how a few unhinged racist politicians can have such a negative impact on a country. Is this what Canadians really want. I don’t.
Rick St. Martin
Lake Country
Discrimination to unvaxxed similar to those who smoke
Dear Editor:
I recently read a report from Central Okanagan-Similkameen Nicola MP Dan Albas in the Kelowna Daily Courier.
I sympathize with him about discrimination against the unvaxxed.
It is similar to the discrimination against smokers of tobacco.
I am not allowed to go into a restaurant and smoke the cigars I like to smoke.
I know that science says that vaccination helps to reduce the chances of death from COVID and I know that tobacco smoke increases the chances of lung cancer due to secondhand smoke.
Despite those facts, I am going to go out into the streets, fly a Canadian flag from my car, and demand that our elected representatives change their minds about allowing smoking in restaurants.
Maybe that will make them change their minds. It is an affront to my freedom.
Michael C. Riley
Kelowna