With healthcare, education, wildfire management, opioid addiction and people experiencing homelessness, an alternate driving route between Kelowna and Penticton on the opposite side of Okanagan Lake hardly seems like a priority.
But, if you’re like me and found yourself stranded in Kelowna on Monday night, it seems like a long-overdue necessity.
What’s normally a drive of a little under an hour – even when traffic on the Bennett Bridge is heavy – ended up being two hours, 55 minutes (door-to-door, no speeding). But hey, Rock Creek is beautiful at this time of the year.
I’m not complaining because so many people have suffered incredible loss this summer. Fortunately, I didn’t have any medications to take at a certain hour of the day and my dogsitter was able to make alternate arrangements.
I well remember a Penticton co-worker, who lived in West Kelowna, panicking because the highway was shut down during one of his shifts. There was a two-car crash that shut down the 97 and he didn’t have his required insulin. It was frightening for a few moments.
Shame on both of us, I guess, for not having an emergency suitcase with a change of clothes and essentials in the trunk of our car.
I sometimes wonder that if the South Okanagan needed a mass evacuation (a la Fort McMurray), we could lose valuable evacuation time with only one way out. Hopefully our American friends would open up the Washington border for us in Oroville.
In 2010, I did a joint interview alongside Susan McIver, a regular columnist with The Herald at the time, with then-premier Gordon Campbell who was plugging the Vancouver Olympics. He did allow us to ask questions on other issues.
As someone relatively new to the Okanagan, who couldn’t understand why there’s only logging roads past Naramata, I asked Campbell if there had ever been any consideration to constructing a highway along the opposite side of the lake. After all, the party formerly known as the B.C. Liberals prided itself on highway construction.
The premier’s answer was something along the lines of that it had been mentioned in the past, but the cost would be prohibitive and there were other priorities across the province.
That was then, this is now.
With a huge push provincially for densification; many citizens who live in one community and work in another; rockslides and wildfires; plus the fact the Okanagan is one of the fastest-growing areas in the province, maybe the ministry of highways should consider this.
—————
An age-old debate among editors is how to cover vandalism and hateful graffiti in the pages of the daily newspaper. There’s no right or wrong answer.
I tend to agree with Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes that you’re giving credibility to thugs by splashing it on the front page. My preference is to not publicize it.
In the old days of the Front Street Business Association (prior to a merger with the Downtown Penticton Association), whenever the nearby bridge was spray painted, the president would get out a can of white paint and paint over it immediately. It seemed to discourage unwanted graffiti.
In today’s day and age of the internet, everyone is inevitably talking about it and thus it becomes news.
Another consideration is that 50 per cent of unsolved crimes that do get solved are thanks, in part, to the cooperation of the media. By bringing vandalism to the public’s attention, there’s a possibility that someone with information may choose to come forward.
It also draws attention to a problem within the community.
