Remembering heroes from Battle of Atlantic
Dear Editor:
On Sunday, May 1, veterans, sailors and the public alike will congregate at memorial sites throughout Canada to commemorate the longest running campaign of the Second World War, the Battle of the Atlantic, (September 1939 — May 1945).
Canada played a pivotal role in escorting supply ships through the dark and perilous waters of the Atlantic on their way to Britain or to Allied ships. These convoys were hunted by the “wolf pack” submarines of Germany which at their strongest were sinking 300 Allied ships per month.
As the war progressed and the Canadian navy became more experienced and stronger in numbers, German U-boats became the hunted, and Allied losses diminished remarkably.
When Canada joined Britain in declaring war in 1939, her small navy consisted of only six destroyers, four minesweepers and a few civilian boats scantily armed for combat. Naval forces included only 3,000 but grew, entirely through volunteer numbers, to over 90,000 strong.
In advance of the invasion of Normandy, the Canadian Navy was heavily engaged in maritime battles to protect the shores of home waters. Generations of Canadians may not realize that U-boats penetrated Canada’s St. Lawrence River, and hunted ships as close as I00 km from Quebec City. Such was the threat to our own country.
The Canadian Merchant Navy, too, was tremendously important to the war's cause, escorting convoys and often without benefit of gunnery, rescuing sailors adrift in the frigid seas, and sometimes watching helplessly when rescue was impossible.
“What a miserable, rotten hopeless life ... an Atlantic so rough it seems impossible that we can continue to take this unending pounding and still remain in one piece... hanging onto a convoy is a full-time job... the crew in almost a stupor from the nightmarishness of it all . . . and still we go on hour after hour.”
—Frank Curry, RCN, diary entry in 1941 as he endured life aboard a corvette.
The tenacious bravery of Canada's sailors was an ominous factor in the fight to gain freedom for the western world. Surviving veterans of that war are now in their 90's; many have “crossed the bar,” as the Navy gracefully expresses. We owe much to these sailors.
Let’s join them at the S.S. Sicamous (outside at the paddlewheel port quarter on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 1 and show them the immense gratitude that they deserve.
William Hood
Penticton Naval Veterans Association
How small arts school made Green difference
Dear Editor:
On Earth Day it is a time to plan for climate-friendly actions we can take moving forward and reflect on what we are doing or have done. At Studio9 School of the Arts we constantly discuss and plan for Earth- friendly activities or initiatives. To date Studio9 has undertaken a substantial list of programs and projects which are ongoing.
Even though we are a small education entity in terms of enrollment, we strive to punch above our weight on climate change.
The list includes projects that are student led, staff initiated or put in place through administration, as we work as a team to tackle climate change initiatives.
• Replacing all fluorescent and incandescent light with power saving LED Lighting
• Emphasize energy saving and use thing like motion sensor switches
• Using (recycling) an older building
• Using recycled materials in renovations wherever possible
• Using green cleaning supplies
• Upcycling projects in classes to reuse and repurpose
• Making found/recycled art projects from various materials
• A complete in-school recycling program for plastic, paper, cardboard, metal, glass, electronics, batteries and more with Forever Green in Kelowna
• Recycle computer and appliances
• Use recycled computers and peripherals in school from BC Technology for learning Society instead of buying all new
• Upcycle and reuse costumers for shows as well as source costume materials from used clothing resellers
• Reuse of materials in set building for shows
• Source props from donations and thrift stores
• Considering recycling properties of set and prop materials
• Utilize a music instrument donation program using used instruments instead of new
• Use recycle deposit containers for fundraising
• Installed a high efficiency furnace/air condition unit.
• Teach children to plant and grow food
• Teach students to cook with natural and locally sourced ingredient
• Have indoor and outdoor gardens
• Plant with bee-friendly plants
• Participate in bee saving programs
• Grass cycle in mowing
• Planting trees on property through the Kelowna Neighbourwoods program
• Composting on site
We will continue sourcing ideas and making plans to keep our school carbon footprint as low as possible. Keep it Green
Michael Guzzi
Kelowna
Heat pumps seem to do an inadequate job
Dear Editor:
Re: “Environmental group sounds warning on Okanagan pipeline,” (Herald, April 22).
Read Friday’s front page article with interest and would question the drive to install heat pumps. Our own experience finds them very infective when the temperature gets down to freezing levels.
Our house was built in 2007 and the contractor convinced us to pay for the $5,000 option to install a heat pump along with what is defined as emergency heat (natural gas).
Thank goodness we have the natural gas backup as the heat pump just doesn’t seem to adequately handle the need for heat.
If activated when cold, It will roar on for what seems like an inordinate amount of time as it struggles to warm up the house to acceptable levels, all the while using lots of electricity.
If we were to build again we would have to think long and hard about installing a heat pump. I don’t think they are workable solutions to providing heat for your home, particularly for our climate.
Would be interested to hear from other users of heat pumps.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
It’s time to end global vaccine inequity
Dear Editor:
While 80% of Canadians have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, just 15% of people in the Global South have received one dose. 2.8 billion people, largely in low and middle income countries, remain completely unvaccinated against COVID-19. Ending global vaccine inequity must become a priority to put an end to this pandemic.
While COVID-19 has impacted many lives in our province and country, it has had a devastating impact on marginalized communities around the world. Eighty million people have gone into extreme poverty. Until the pandemic is controlled everywhere, new variants will continue to emerge, endangering us all. A global effort now will help prepare for future pandemics.
Canada could show its commitment to a COVID-free world by joining the more than 100 governments at the World Trade Organization that fully support the proposed suspension of intellectual property barriers (the TRIPS waiver). This waiver would allow increased manufacturing of vaccines in low and middle income countries.
Please add your voice urging the Canadian government to make this happen.
Judith Gunderson
Kelowna