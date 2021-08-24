Well, here we are spending about $500 million on an unnecessary federal election.
Mr. Trudeau is desperate to achieve a majority, believing, I suspect, that this would give him the ability to regularly ignore both the House of Commons and the opposition parties. Given his error-prone administration and his remarkably weak cabinet, is it any
wonder that he hopes a majority will make life easier.
There is little doubt that the Liberals will win the most seats but there appears to be a glimmer of the possibility that a majority will prove elusive. And I believe that would be the best outcome for Canadians.
The Tories, under the leadership, of Erin O’Toole are far from united and their overall platform appears to be weak in several fronts. There is some evidence that they will lose seats in both Western Canada and in vote-rich Ontario. Just who might pick up those seats is the million-dollar question.
The NDP, under leader Jagmeet Singh, is proposing a varied program including increased taxes on the top 1% of income earners, along with pharmaceutical insurance and policies to create “a million jobs” – though just how he would do that is not obvious.
The Bloc Quebecois will give a strong challenge with both the Liberals and Tories in Quebec but will fall far short of holding the balance of power in the next parliament.
The other parties, including the Greens and the Peoples party, will be fortunate to win any seats.
So, what can we expect come Sept. 21, the day after the election? The Liberals will remain in power but they will continue to exhibit deficiencies in their management of the government. Their strategic vision and planning will likely be weak (perhaps verging on nonexistent) and they will probably comport themselves in an even more arrogant manner in their treatment of the opposition in the House of Commons.
What will they fail to do? First, they will studiously avoid dealing in any meaningful way with the distorted national tax system. Untouched in any significant way in more than half a century, the Liberals will avoid the topic fearful that a move on tax reform could limit in some way their economic power.
Secondly, our policy towards China will continue to drift, with little or no improvement in how the Chinese treat Canadians working or trading with China. They will soon to have the world’s largest economy and will, in all probability, treat Canada more as a nuisance than a nation worthy of respect. This means our trading relations with China will continue to be high-risk in terms of both stability and fairness.
Thirdly, relations with our largest market and closest ally will be challenging indeed. Fraught with deep divides in policy, a highly dysfunctional federal government and increasing polarization in public opinion on virtually every issue, America will be highly focused on trying to find a path forward towards some semblance of unity. Trade with the US is our most important interest abroad and Biden appears increasingly to be shifting towards a more protective trade regime in terms of restraints on foreign competition in his domestic market. When it comes making a trade-off, the administration will opt for limiting foreign activity in the U.S.
These three issues alone would tax any Canadian government. It will be even more of a challenge for a weak government with limited depth in its Treasury bench.
Put another way, the next four years could be very trying for Canada. Rather than calling an election, Trudeau could have concentrated on building up the quality of his caucus and more clearly defining his objectives. But that would require a great deal of work and thought – something the Liberals in their current incarnation appear to avoid.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.