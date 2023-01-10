Do we not all deserve to die with dignity?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Assistance in dying not compassion (Herald letters, Jan. 6).
Patricia Cuthbetson stated, “That suffering has a purpose in this life.”
Here is the purpose. Pain is a signal to your nervous system that something may be wrong. Pain can cause suffering when the event is uncontrolled or persistent. Mental, emotional and psychological qualifiers are often used to define suffering.
No matter what causes the pain and suffering the persistent event becomes a medical condition. A condition to be dealt with between the person and the doctor.
No law should have the right to prolong suffering.
There has been nothing rapid about this process of medical assistance in dying (MAID). It was studied long before coming into law in 2016. Various amendments have been suggested and studied by experts from many in the legal and medical fields, special interest groups and input from
people from all backgrounds.
Advance Care Planning for people with Alzheimer’s has been delayed while more studies are done on the wider scope of mental illness. Safe guards for both doctors and patients are in place.
Elections, vacations and extensions have added months of delays. It is time that decisions are made.
Do we not all deserve to die with dignity?
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Mother Nature is a bit disturbed
Dear Editor:
Bike lane debate:
Should a united bicycle voice formulate a comprehensive bicycle lane plan on need, routes. support of community, costs, including fundraising to augment the taxpayer and its overall implement for use between April Fool’s Day and Halloween?
Coast ferry service:
Is it time to begin a long-term vehicle rail link from the B.C. Mainland to Vancouver Island with a combination of bridges, tunnels and man-made islands including specialized pipelines to move a variety of products?
Climate change home proofing:
Should we prepare as best we can for unexpected wind threatening wildfires (homes surrounded by forest) drenching long-term rain, earthquakes or volcanoes especially if we reside in a low-lying area near streams, on a hillside or base of a hill (because of slides)?
Blocked highways:
When our main highways are blocked have we upgraded secondary routes to keep our vital supply chain open and do we have enough water, food and toilet tissue to cover an interruption?
Even the Devil fears the wrath of an upset
Mom. These days Mother Nature is definitely a bit disturbed.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Voters won’t forget four years from now
Dear Editor:
In John Dorn’s Second Opinion column of Jan. 4, the author points out, enthusiastically, how Mayor Doug Holmes and the Summerland council have put the financial boots to Summerland taxpayers.
Dorn mentions a salary increase and added benefits for our politicians and a new position of deputy mayor with a pay increase of $7,200 annually, all of which are justified in his opinion.
Dorn points out the cancellation of the 10% early payment discount which for a majority of us means a 10% increase in our monthly bill to go along with the other planned increases in all services, including electricity. Rather than being upset about that, Dorn seems to feel that it’s just good politics even if Summerland residents are experiencing the highest level of inflation in generations.
Dorn, like our mayor and council, feels that we, the public, are too stupid to remember this added financial hit in four years. That’s the kind of attitude that makes me see red and, unfortunately, it seems to be prevalent in Canadian politics. When I think that just over 30% of Summerland residents voted in the last municipal election, I wonder if that’s not the case.
On the front page of the Jan. 3 Penticton Herald, was an article by Joe Fries showing local municipalities flush with cash, including Summerland with $11.1 million, just slightly less than Penticton, which is a much larger center. However, none of that surplus, will be used to ease the financial pain inflicted by this mayor and council.
Well I have no doubt who Dorn supported, I did not vote for Holmes because of his record on council and because I saw him as another, would be, socialist politician who would pad his political resume by picking our pockets. I did, however vote for four of the council member who were elected. While they, along with our mayor feel we are too stupid to remember this in four years, I will do my best to remind people.
The only way we can as a society stop being treated as fools is to push for achievable recall legislation at all levels of government, including municipal.
One can only hope.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Catholic church should ordain married priests
Dear Editor:
The article by Nicole Winfield of the Associated Press about Pope Benedict’s oversight of the problem of sexual abuse he tackled within the ministry is an eye opener (Herald, Jan. 3).
So was serendipitously watching the movie “Spotlight” about the massive coverup in the Boston diocese. I comment, not as a Catholic, but as one whose career was as a registered nurse and a registered counsellor, being able to see first hand that trauma caused by any kind of violation of trust, but especially that of sexual abuse is a life-time burden.
As well as each victim, even the generations of family that ensues from these crimes suffer a distorted life path and a distrust in their heart for the goodness of the high beings that these priests were meant to represent.
I have had 83 years to observe and participate with people of many different faiths and cultures and along with my career experience, I offer this wisdom. As Pope Benedict realized, the problem is much deeper and vastly worldwide. Defrockings and litigation may serve a purpose, but not eradicate the underlying cause.
I think we need to look to the record of Jesus here for the answer. When he trained his 12 inner circle of apostles, he had chosen six men that were already married. Between these six they had 20 children. These families were delivered of funds every week by Nathaniel, they were never left neglected. The fact of being in a marriage and dedication to children was not seen as an impediment to service.
It brought in the experience of trustworthy devotion to love and compassion.
As well, Jesus trained women to go forth with the teaching of the new gospel to other women. Some of the women travelled and taught with their apostle husbands creating a living balance in their ministry. Perhaps the future popes might crack open the vaults of distorted history and allow those priests who wish to marry to do so without loss of the dedication to a higher source that they still wish to serve.
In my life, I have known two priests who left the ministry to marry and they were deeply honest and compassionate souls. A sad loss to the church. As the old saying goes, when you can't untie the gordian knot, you have to take the cleaver and cleave it.
The present pope may not have the energy at his age for such an action, but all of us of any faith need to pray for a someday pope who will be endowed with the strength and courage for such an action. We don’t have to be a member of any particular church to be our brother’s keeper and lighten the burdens of humanity.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Tune-Agers always welcome newcomers
Dear Editor:
I send this to the attention of Susan Brown, CEO of the Interior Health Authority.
I am sure you are aware of the severe staffing shortages in British Columbia hospitals and healthcare facilities and the resulting impacts on those requiring care. Should I happen to require care, I am very concerned that the requisite resources will not be available and the level of care will not meet recognized standards.
Wouldn’t it make sense to hire back all the healthcare workers who were unjustly fired by IHA one year ago due to the coercive and discriminatory mandates? Surely you can appreciate that staff shortages would be greatly reduced and quality of care would improve. Also, the increased costs due to excessive overtime would go away.
The New Year is a time for positive change. I ask you to do the right thing and hire back all personnel who were dismissed for exercising bodily autonomy and informed consent.
An act of kindness would cleanse your conscience, improve healthcare and contribute to the overall wellbeing of our society.
Naomi Aoki
Penticton
Here’s a party game for home or office
Dear Editor:
A different game with no age limit and only one rule… would you dare participate, is your skin thick enough or are you full of yourself?
Remember this is 2023, not 2022 and we have all moved on. It’s time for a change.
Initially this game would be played at the dining room table with Mam and Dad and the kids with the dog and kat pretending to be asleep, the game could equally be played at work (lunch hour) or at the office board room.
Your standing in the group plays no part in the game, it don’t matter if you are the office boy/girl or the CEO, you all have the same standing, nothing more, nothing less.
One person in the group who has the podium will ask, “Who of you want to play?” If you say yes, there is but one rule — You must tell the truth and be prepared to take your turn on the podium. And the single question will be the same for all of you… “What don’t you like about me?”
Now think, the kids at the dining room table are going to be the most important to you. Their opinion of you is paramount, you will certainly be afforded little tact in their comments about you.
In the lunch room, you will find out a few things, the CEO/boss might want to wonder why their toes are starting to curl up, do you think a teacher could stand in front of the class and ask the students, “What don’t you like about me?”
What about a politician? Perhaps the nurses at the nurses’ station. The editor in the cutting room, the chief of police, or the mayor in council, your friends in the bar. Pick your battleground wisely, it might go places you didn’t foresee. And regarding the dog and kat, don’t include either of them because the dishonest dog will lick you to death for a biscuit, and the kat will go check the cleanliness of its litter box then have a look at the quality of the food in its dish before giving you a command.
Good luck. You might even score a 10, but I doubt it.
I was going to ask my first wife what she doesn’t like about me, but after 57 years what could there be not to like. Hey.
Don Smithyman
Oliver