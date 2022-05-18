Society would be ideal if gas cost $7.49/litre
Dear Editor:
$7.49 a litre for gas would be the ideal incentive for Penticton to become a exciting city of golf carts, rollerbladers, scooters, bicycles, cable cars, moving sidewalks, rickshaws, walkers, canes, drones and things we have never imagined. Yet, for our mobile public, automobiles will be heritage and museum items. Visualized is the Okanagan Corridor Sky Train from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm.
A saying from the wise... “Standing still today is already going backwards.”
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Tories also responsible for spike in crime rate
Dear Editor:
With regards to my most recent submission (Herald, May 14), it appears in my haste to point fingers at those entities most culpable for the huge spike in crime over the past number of years, I forgot the person who should be held the most culpable.
How could I possibly have forgotten our illustrious former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who, during his 10-year reign of terror, shut down about 90 percent of the mental health facilities across this great nation.
That is the problem with the Conservatives. Sure, they make cuts and save money, but the cuts are always to the areas that are most needed, which is why I will never vote Conservative again. They make their rich friends richer on the backs of the working class, and leave us to our own devices when it comes to crime.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Satellite communities also need to contribute
Dear Editor:
How does Penticton council bring pay equity to recreation when the satellites do not contribute?
We provide recreational services because it is important to health and family life; sports are an important builder of character in our young. Arguments such as non-use are spurious as that is not the defining reason to provide services. I don’t play soccer so should we close the soccer field and turn it into low-cost housing?
Bringing fairness to costs in the recreational field is challenging when residents from Naramata to Okanagan Falls pay no taxes towards our recreational services yet use them on parity with Penticton residents.
Here are a few suggestions:
Membership and fees should be raised across the board and apply to everyone. Satellite residents should respect this as all pay the same and non-users pay nothing. Then special consideration should be given to Penticton residents because of their current tax contributions to that field. Upon proven application each Penticton resident that uses those services will receive a discount on their fees.
Commercial operators in Penticton that do not reside here would not qualify. Whether it is renting out a second home in Penticton or running a business; taxes and expenses are written off against income so should be a disqualifying factor. Residential taxpayers do not have the privilege of writing off their costs against taxes. Satellite residents with a Penticton mailing address can be easily disqualified on a broad basis using the City computer system.
We need some fairness brought to the residential taxpayer in Penticton. It must be done in a manner that is not seen as penalizing out-of-towners but as giving Penticton taxpayers a reasonable return on earned equity.
Council needs to settle this before the election in October. This was a defining issue in the last election and council’s failure to adequately address this during a four-year term can only be seen as a dereliction of duty that should no longer be ignored. That leaves Pentictonites with the option of electing new council members that understand who they work for and the defining issues.
We need people on council willing to resolve tough issues bringing them to a successful conclusion. We need problem solvers on council. If you qualify then run.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
No low-cost housing being built in Kelowna
Dear Editor:
In recent months there has been much discussion about building highrise buildings in Kelowna, some of which promise a certain fraction of residential units to be at “market value,” the rest to be luxury units.
What this does, unfortunately, is to distort the market with the extra provision of high-priced accommodation, along with “average-priced” units, but no new low-cost units.
All this at the same time as low-cost housing in the form of trailer parks is being taken off the market: examples being the Hiawatha park on Lakeshore, the trailer park next to Gyro beach and the rather nice and large trailer park on Casorso Road that has recently been purchased by a developer.
It is high time council and the administration get a proper handle on the provision of affordable accommodation and emphasize not building units that start at market levels and go up from there, but rather build down in cost and affordability from there.
While on the issue of affordability, we're also seeing the removal of affordable and walkable golf courses. The city owns the Shadow Ridge Golf Course for the purpose of airport expansion, and has more recently eyed the Michaelbrook course to create more playing fields in the Lower Mission.
Additionally, the Kelowna Springs Golf Course has been sold to a developer for the purpose of creating an industrial park.
All three courses are highly popular, particularly with our senior citizens who can’t afford the prices at the more resort style courses, which also require a longer drive to get there.
Between them, these courses see 700-800 Kelowna residents out for wholesome exercise on a daily basis, and the removal of these is not likely to be replaced by other walkable and affordable courses.
Both these issues are part of the larger issue of this city becoming considerably less affordable and less liveable for our average citizen.
We need fresh faces on city council.
Jan Conradi
Kelowna