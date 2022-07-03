One of my former computers had an operating system that allowed me to recover my settings and data if I made a catastrophic mistake. I could “restore” the system to a date before the mistake.
Recent news suggests that Donald Trump, the Republican Party, and the U.S. Supreme Court run on a similar system. They want to restore America to a previous time.
Donald Trump’s preferred “restore” date is fairly evident. His “Make America Great Again” campaign wanted to go back to the 1950s, when America was the world’s uncontested and most prosperous superpower.
He hasn’t rebooted his mind since.
The Republican Party, equally clearly, wants to reset America to before the Civil War. When white men still exercised power over women and other lesser beings.
You might think that the Supreme Court wanted to restore the nation to 1973, before the landmark Roe v. Wade decision gave American women the legal right to have an abortion.
Not so.
It goes further than that, says Morgan Marietta, a political scientist at the University of Massachusetts, and editor of the annual SCOTUS series published by Palgrave Macmillan. He argues that the six conservative justices on the Supreme Court have their operating systems locked on 1787, when the U.S. Constitution was adopted.
The ruling, says Marietta, signals “a massive change in how we read the Constitution, from a “living” reading to an “original” reading.”
During the last century, Marietta explains, progressive judges treated the Constitution as a “living” document. That is, “the meaning of the document’s language changes as the beliefs and values of Americans change.”
The Constitution must be interpreted in terms of current knowledge, actions, and practices.
It must evolve with the nation.
So, as attitudes change about women’s rights, about same-sex relationships, about medical science and environmental damage, the meaning of the Constitution has to be constantly re-evaluated.
By contrast, he argues, the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade believe in “originalism.” That is, “the Constitution is static until officially altered by amendment. It does not evolve on its own without public approval. The role of the justices is (only) to determine the original public meaning of the text.”
Which makes it a dead document. Not living.
“Originalism” refuses to consider what the original writers of the Constitution would have said, if they had access to today’s knowledge. Their words are frozen. Even mummified.
I happened to mention Marietta’s distinction between a living and a dead document to a friend.
“But isn’t that also what we do with the church?” she replied.
I hadn’t extended the circle that wide. She’s right. It’s the great division among churches. And maybe among other institutions as well.
Religions also have their foundational texts. The Bible for Christianity. The Qur’an for Islam. The Vedas for Hinduism.
Some religions treat those as “living”
documents, whose meaning and significance evolves as the world changes. Others treat those same documents as fixed, inflexible, preserved in amber for all time.
A clergy friend once jested that you could tell when a church got locked into its operating system by the garb that a priest or pastor wears while presiding at worship.
The same might be true for the language used to express a church’s primary doctrines and beliefs. Islam, though practiced in hundreds of countries, continues to rely on original Arabic; Anglican prayer books still use King James English.
The same could possibly be argued for other institutions. In the First World War, for example, British troops bogged down in Ypres and the Somme because their generals couldn’t reboot their tactics. Canadian forces succeeded, because they were not hamstrung by outdated operating systems.
“Originalism,” it seems to me, denies the original writers of a document the right to have intelligence, to learn, to adapt to new circumstances. If they were writing today, would they still hold exactly the same views? I doubt it.
The drafters of the original U.S. Constitution were intelligent men. They tried to apply the best wisdom of their time.
They could not have imagined the developments since then in medical science, human relationships, electronic communication, space exploration, environmental crises, and psychology. Plus the AR-15.
“Originalism” is, at heart, a belief , not a reasoned policy — a conviction that certain people long ago fully grasped of all the truth that anyone would ever need, for anything.
And it is wrong.
Neither our laws nor our social norms today should be held hostage by yesterday’s failures to foresee the future.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca