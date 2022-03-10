An unintended positive outcome of Indian Act
Dear Editor:
How do we reconcile the atrocities that were committed by the government and churches that resulted in the deaths of all those innocent children in residential schools many years ago?
Those of us who survived the abuse while incarcerated in a residential school can only hope the institutions responsible will somehow be held accountable.
It is sad that it took the revelation of these atrocities and acts of genocide to awaken Canadians to their government’s past actions against First Nations.
History has judged them. We will never forget the children as we move forward to reconcile other injustices happening now. They will be our inspiration.
We are at a time in our history where governments and corporations have an opportunity to reconcile injustices being committed to First Nations people today, including unceded First Nation land being claimed by recent governments in B.C.
The one unintended positive outcome of the Indian Act is elections, whereby the people choose individuals they can trust to serve them. Elections give the chief and council legitimacy over and above the Indian Act’s intent of creating electoral boundaries.
The Chief Executive Council, which consists of elected chiefs within Okanagan Nation territory, are the ones we trust to serve us and take on challenges with governments and corporations.
The larger picture of title and rights would be better served if the chiefs were to appoint a team familiar with both sides of the dispute and be able to present our side utilizing the strength of the oral histories of our territory as documented in our Okanagan Nation Declaration on Lands, written in our language by the fluent speakers of our nation.
We would expect the same recognition of our Okanagan Nation Declaration by Premier John Horgan as that of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
The difference being the Okanagan Nation has never surrendered their lands and has not entered into treaties with any government.
Whatever we have been doing isn’t working. As one who has followed politics for many years, I believe there is no better time than now to fully engage with this premier and this prime minister as they both profess their support for reconciliation to First Nations peoples.
We’ll see if what they say is what they’ll do. Hopefully calling themselves honorable in the house they serve in is more than just a title.
Joe McGinnis
Okanagan National Elder
Oliver
Hiding the shame of childhood poverty
Dear Editor:
It has been reported that one out of three Canadian children goes to school hungry every morning.
It’s high time political fat cats corrected the shame Canada is hiding.
It’s fine to help out other countries in their time of need, but priority should be given to the sad issues we face here at home. Putting on a face of caring can turn into something very difficult to chew on down the road, that is, if there’s a road left to travel on.
The No. 1 priority of the federal Canadian and all provincial governments needs to be our Canadian children.
Jet setting around the world is ridiculous with all the modern ways of communication that are available in today’s world.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
The West Bench flies under the radar
Dear Editor:
Re: “City approves $300K for turf replacement” (Herald, March 10).
Is it just me, but is there something wrong with this picture?
The City of Penticton taxpayers pay the full bill and the West Bench pays nothing? We are conditioned in Penticton to pay for everything while the West Bench flies under the radar and pays nothing once again.
If memory serves me correctly, about 50 years ago or so, a Penticton city council got the West Bench to make a small contribution to the trade and convention centre and perhaps the museum and library.
Since then, what does the West Bench pay for?
Further, what has any Penticton city council asked them to pay for?
The present city council needs to calculate what the West Bench’s fair contribution to our infrastructure is and present RDOS Area F director Riley Gettens with a bill so she can add this cost to the property owners of the West Bench.
When Penticton is suffering under high taxes, the West Bench flies under the radar. You can’t even park downtown anymore for free which is damaging our downtown businesses.
Riley Gettens needs to write a cheque payable to the City of Penticton for a per centage of all Penticton infrastructure expenses.
The alternative would be to ask Premier John Horgan to annex the West Bench into Penticton so they can be guaranteed to be taxed fairly and West Bench tax dollars would go to Penticton and not Victoria.
Ron Johnson
Penticton
Western countries must take real action
Dear Editor:
There is a saying; “All it takes for evil men to succeed is for good men to do nothing.”
In my opinion, the world has to stand up to this egotistical maniac even if there is a possibility of nuclear war. By not doing so, there’s a real possibility that will eventually happen in any case.
NATO and the UN are concerned that confronting Russia militarily could bring China and other countries dependent on Russia for weapons, fuel and other economic necessities into the fray and rightfully so.
However, by not taking real action, some Western countries are likely to become victims just like the Ukraine and then, who’s next?
If the Allies had stood up to Adolf Hitler immediately, he would have never achieved the evil he did and millions of lives that were exterminated in the most horrible and hideous ways could have been prevented.
The sanctions being deployed against Russia will only serve to hurt the average citizen making life difficult— if not impossible — and many innocent Russians (as well as Ukrainias) will die for the lack of necessities for life (or protesting the war), while Putin with his billions and his SS type of ministers will not have need of anything.
I also have to question why U.S. President Joe Biden cancelled the Keystone project while continuing to buy oil from Russia, which has to be sent by ocean tankers where any spill would be catastrophic compared to any leak from a pipeline.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
How much use will bike lanes really get?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Lakeshore desperately needs a redesign,” (Herald, March 4).
I read with interest, a letter submitted by Derek Evans. I am somewhat confused at his word to council to readdress this issue and treat it as “a matter of urgency.”
It would seem that the matter of urgency to which he refers would be from the perspective of the special-interest bicycle group of which he appears to be a member.
Let’s assume, for the sake of numbers, that there are 500 bicycles within the confines of the city. This is just a ballpark number as we don’t have any way of calculating the actual number.
Everyone should be asking as to “in summer, fall, winter and spring how many bicycles do we see on the road in bike lanes at any given time?” If you come up with a count of anything more than 12 or 15, it would be an exception, especially in winter months. With this in mind, how is it that Mr. Evans deems it a condition of urgency for council to arrive at the decision he so desperately wants?
Furthermore, it would seem that Mr. Evans may not have thought this through. Did he consider what his vision of redevelopment might involve? I wonder if he considered any of the following:
• Economic impact on the city from events such as the Peach City Beach Cruise, Elvis Festival, grad parades, etc. It is an established tradition that cars be seen on Lakeshore Drive. There is no other area in the city with the same impact.
• Access and egress to Lakeshore businesses: (restaurants, motels, etc.) Patrons will not want to park away from businesses that they wish to visit.
• A more serious parking problem.
• Access and egress for emergency vehicles (ambulance, fire, police.) With a one-way traffic and other possible obstacles, how do they get to where they are needed?
• Total mono-directional traffic blockage at Power Street and Lakeshore Drive.
In summary, it would seem that Derek Evans has visions that with this traffic pattern change that the use of cars will decrease and that there will be a plethora of city seniors and others who will become avid bike riders. Unfortunately, the build-it-and-they- will-come theory would seem to fall flat here.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Protesters are really in search of significance
Dear Editor:
Like many others, I’m frustrated and annoyed by the weekly protests of those who keep braying about their rights to be free of the pandemic’s restrictions, as if they’re the only ones tired of wearing masks.
I expect they’ll keep it up until such time as Dr. Bonnie Henry, guided by science and data, finally declares that we can stand down from these measures. At that time, they’ll declare victory over her and congratulate themselves for having “worn her down” with their repeated demands.
But I’ve also come to understand that the most fervent of the protesters are actually to be pitied — deep down, they’re looking for some significance to their lives, a sense of meaning that has so far eluded them. They think that by raising a big enough stink, the authorities will eventually bow down to them, and that therefore their actions have actually mattered.
Too bad that they can’t understand that they could satisfy that hunger if they’d just stop, look around and find someone worse off, and find ways to help them.
It could be an older neighbour needing help with heavy yard work or some minor repairs done to their homes. It could be someone who needs a ride to a doctor’s appointment or to the store to pick up groceries, or a dozen other things. But it’s unlikely this will happen — such gestures aren’t dramatic enough. As I say, it’s a pity.
Lorraine Lindsay
Saanich
Wine industry drives agri-tourism in B.C.
Dear Editor:
B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham is a good friend of the B.C. wine growing industry; but she needs to answer a difficult question when she visits the Okanagan next week to speak to Wine Growers BC.
The Minister needs to explain why her government is re-imposing archaic regulation on our local wine industry.
During COVID, LCRB rules were relaxed to allow wineries to host tastings anywhere on their property. Prior to that, the areas on a winery property where tastings and other services could take place were severely prescribed by a patchwork of rules applying separately to indoor tasting rooms, patios, picnic areas and other locations on a winery site
When re-elected in October 2020, the NDP government committed (in Solicitor Mike Farnworth’s mandate letter) to make expanded service areas permanent. The LCRB has not followed through on this commitment. Instead it has announced that temporary expansion of service areas (TESA) authorizations will expire on June 1, 2022.
There is absolutely no reason to re-impose arduous regulations restricting the location of tastings on a winery property. Allowing service anywhere on a property has worked perfectly well throughout COVID without raising policy concerns.
In Ontario, it is permanently the case that any winery can get a by-the-glass endorsement allowing the sale, service and consumption of wine anywhere on its property. We need to have equally flexible laws in B.C.
Staff of the LCRB cite the recent changes to the picnic endorsement rules as furthering the commitment to expand service areas. This is not the case. The rule changes retain the prohibition on winery staff offering sales or tastings in a picnic area. The way the LCRB sees it, a picnic area is not a service area, but just a consumption area where patrons can bring samples or drinks purchased from other service areas. All the rule changes do is remove some of the detailed restrictions governing where picnic areas may be located on the property.
Minister Popham understands better than anyone else in government that our wine industry is at the heart of our local sustainable food culture and a key driver of our agri-tourism industry. Without her help on this important issue, wineries that do not already have a patio endorsement (it takes 7-10 months to get one) will not be able to offer outdoor service this summer.
Al Hudec
Oliver
Use one-way traffic during busy season
Dear Editor:
There has been much chatter and little action on improving the recreation quality of this great beachfront roadway.
For seven months of each year I am almost a daily bicycle user of Lakeshore to gain access to the KVR Trail.
For nearly four of those months, Lakeshore is a recreation zoo! Kudos to all those patient drivers who accommodate walkers, cyclists, pedal cars, with relatively few mishaps and no evident road rage.
Lakeshore does not have to be a place where drivers and other street users are so mixed up.
For those four busy months, the City could just close the westbound lane and turn that lane over to multi-use recreation while motorists use the east-bound lane to access beach parking and the motels and services of the lakeshore area.
At the end of the tourist season, restore two-way traffic. All that would be required is a few temporary bollards and seasonal signage.
There are benefits to be had: reduced congestion for autos, a safer play area for locals and tourists, fewer bike/pedestrian conflicts and increased safety for all users.
It would enhance Penticton's reputation as a tourist destination while having little negative impact on waterfront businesses.
It is sad that we need bike lanes at all. While bicycles are not vehicles under the BC Motor Vehicles Act, cyclists have the same duties as other vehicle operators and are specifically prohibited from using sidewalks and crosswalks except where bylaw provides for it.
Alas, some bike riders have terrible road manners, and they give all of us responsible riders a bad name and seemingly invite aggressive driving against us.
Both public education and enforcement of the MVA are needed, especially those who ride abreast.
Full disclosure: I am not a Penticton resident for all I am a regular user of a City roadway.
Richard W. Hall
Penticton
City needs to address issue of noise pollution
Dear Editor:
In the Feb. 26 edition of the Globe and Mail Elizabeth Renzetti writes about noise pollution and the affect on people’s health (theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-turn-down-the-racket-were-trying-to-live-here).
With respect to life in Penticton:
1. The current traffic trend would appear to be to restrict traffic in the downtown centre and move it to the outer routes. Winnipeg Street is now one of the routes for heavy traffic and accompanying increasing noise levels. Winnipeg Street also happens to be a major area for seniors housing.
2. Winnipeg Street sees heavy use by emergency vehicles from Penticton Fire Hall No 1. The use of sirens and other such noise makers to draw attention is of questionable value at this location.
I was standing on the corner of Nanaimo Avenue and Winnipeg Street when a fire truck turned the corner and then turned on the siren. It hurt!
3. We also experience cars and small trucks accelerating from the stop light on Westminster Avenue to stop light at Wade Avenue.
I am not looking forward to summer traffic which includes bands of motorbikes with their mufflers tuned to give the loudest noise. There seems to be little to no attention by our city bylaw staff on speeding and noise on our streets.
I believe that the City of Penticton should address this aspect of our lives with the ultimate objective of becoming a noise-free community.
As noted in the article it is achievable.
If others can do it so should we for our community health. It could attract tourists and make the city unique in both living and visiting.
Doug Lawrie
Penticton