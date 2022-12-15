Residents responded to Herald’s coverage
Dear Editor:
When the Herald published the story Free store needs help filling need on Dec. 7, we couldn’t believe the immediate response from area residents.
In the 36 hours after the paper hit the streets, the St. Saviour’s Church Free Store received more than 25 deliveries of coats, blankets, scarves, gloves and a generous selection of warm apparel.
Thank you so much to the Herald for sharing this story with your readers, and a very special thank you to the people of the area who showed tremendous compassion and generosity though your wonderful donations.
The Free Store makes these donations available to 13 agencies in our community who deliver the items to our most vulnerable residents, including those who don’t have housing. The Free Store restocks the racks with new donations for more deliveries to people in need.
If you have donations of gently used winter clothing, please drop them off at St. Saviour’s Church office, 150 Orchard Ave. between 9 a.m. and noon, Wednesday through Friday. You can also email or call the church for drop-off information: stsav@shaw.ca, 250-492-4325.
Thank you very much Penticton Herald and area residents for your wonderful kindness.
Reverend Canon Nick Pang
St. Saviour’s Anglican Church
Talking points from federal Conservatives
Dear Editor:
Re: “Increasing winter gas bills gives a chill,” by Dan Albas (Herald online).
Unfortunately, this again, falls in the realm of Conservative opposition talking points and selective reasoning. We all know that the pseudo-Liberals of B.C. seized on the cash cow of carbon tax before carbon tax existed elsewhere in Canada, while offering the most minimal of rebate.
The glaring divergence in rebate across Canada makes obvious that where the federal government administers carbon tax, the rebate basically equalizes cost.
To say “as this individual is not eligible for B.C. climate action rebate,” again strives to present a skewed impression.
Mr. Albas himself, tells us the person referenced lives in B.C. and his income, at nearly $80,000 threshold, is too high for B.C.’s program.
In actual fact, quite a bit too high, as the threshold, shamefully, for a single parent with three children,is $43,051.
For families the credit is reduced yet again by two per cent of their net income over $43,051.
Precisely whose fault is that? We are expected to believe it is “this prime minister” who is to blame, and to believe there has been no global effect from the COVID pandemic, or supply chain issues or war being waged against the Ukraine.
Or that those waiting out COVID couldn’t possibly have applied for their passport earlier, that the Stephen Harper government had bills on the table providing for an all encompassing passenger bill of rights, that all rural citizens were about to receive broadband internet and that this terrible Liberal government came in and prevented it all.
While we listen daily, to chants of “triple, triple, triple” in the House of Commons from the Conservative opposition, I hear not one word from them about the huge profits being made by grocery chains and oil companies. Why do you suppose that is?
Zoltan Lawrence
Kelowna
Bike lanes should be painted lines
Dear Editor:
We are not opposed to bike lanes that are defined with painted lines, but are strongly opposed to the concrete and steel lines that have been built.
The first snowfall showed how bad they were. We used to visit businesses on Martin Street on a regular basis, but have cut way back as it is so awkward now. It must be hurting local businesses and frustrating for them as well.
Why was the bike lane project even considered, with no referendum? We suggest that the current council consider having these barriers removed and carry on with painted lines and signage.
Ken and Marj Carlson
Penticton
Bill 36 gives politicians too much power
Dear Editor:
Bill 36 is Province of B.C. legislation to transfer regulation of medical professions to appointed boards. Previously they were elected from within.
This bill also makes it possible to force medications/inoculations as a requirement of licensing.
Thank you to Shirley Bond, Mike Morris and John Rustad, the Northern B.C. MLAs who voted against this bill, which passed third reading at the end of November before all of its articles could be debated.
This bill puts direction of our medical care in the hands of politicians to whom their appointees are beholden, taking it out of the hands of qualified experts in medical fields.
With mandates, we lost 2,500 health care workers. How many more do they hope to lose with this legislation? Will there then be a network developed for alternate medicine and how would this look?
I don’t know what the agenda of the NDP in our province is. It is not transparent at all.
They certainly do not care about our health over their political agendas. If the government had been out in the open with this bill, do you not think that there would have been a much bigger ruckus over it?
I ask that you stand with our local MLAs and write to Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier David Eby asking them to repeal this bill.
I understand that if there’s sufficient opposition, they must reopen the debate.
Dorothy Reimer
Prince George
Climate crisis is changing philanthropy
Dear Editor:
I subscribe to a CBC News environmental publication “What on Earth” that I receive once per week. A recent issue included a column entitled “Climate Crisis Changing Philanthropy”.
This indicated that prominent family foundations funding climate action in Canada are now going to give away the bulk of their endowment in lump sum amounts rather than in small annual donations.
The bulk payments are in response to the climate crisis and resulting importance of investing in environmental projects now.
An example is the Ivey Foundation providing lump sum donations to the Canadian Climate Institute who will be using the funds to help projects that work on creating new supply chains for electric vehicle components, reimagining the farming industry adaption to changing weather patterns, analysis of climate change policy in Canada, and helping the economy transition to a cleaner future.
These are important and critical requirements. I thought that many of the projects would have been the Canadian Governments responsibility to fund initiatives to help ensure success of meeting 2050 Carbon Neutral status.
Despite the value of the Canadian Climate Institute projects the only way we can avoid the climate crisis is if our governments, starting with Canada take on the oil and gas industry directly. Unless the oil and gas industry phase out of existence by 2050, we will never avoid the climate crisis. Changing philanthropy will only give the Canadian Government a new and continuing excuse for not tackling the oil and gas industry.
From the current Alberta politics, I recommend they wait until after the Alberta provincial election next year. No matter who wins they will have to tackle the oil and gas industry, but it may be easier if the NDP win.
Bill Stollery
Penticton