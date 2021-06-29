Offended by comment aimed at senior voters
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tight vote won’t sink marina plans,” by Joe Fries (Herald, Page 1, June 23).
The ignorance and arrogance of Karen Brownlee is wholly unbelievable. To first suggest that the Penticton city council “could very easily slip in some blank voting ballots tipping the final number count” on the Skaha Marina vote is something akin to saying our city council would not hesitate to lie and cheat.
A very slanderous accusation.
Then to state that “we have seniors who like to trust their officials AND seniors who grow confused and may not have actually known what they were saying yes to.”
Is she implying that seniors are not the brightest tulips in the patch, or maybe dumber than a bag full of hammers? The kicker Karen, is before you know it, you too will be a senior and, at least then, you will have some food for thought.
If you plan on staying in politics you should be nice to us seniors as we do tend to go out and vote. Take care
Marie Thor
Penticton
Cancelling Canada Day is not the right answer
Dear Editor:
I am writing to express my disappointment that Canada Day celebrations have been cancelled in Penticton.
There is no doubt there is tragedy in finding unmarked graves of children on the grounds of residential schools or anywhere else for that matter. While these children passed away decades ago, for each of them there is a story to tell. Were their deaths a result of abuse, natural causes or some other explanation? Regardless, for a child to die alone, away from family is truly sad.
We can’t turn back the clock or re-write history. We shouldn’t be so quick to judge actions taken in the past through the lense of 21st century sensibilities. This does not negate the harm that was done to children and their parents involved.
But, apologies from politicians that don’t have the remotest connection to residential schools or events occurring there, are meaningless. They are clearly easy to do however. So easy in fact, that they have become a political norm in Canada.
Much harder to do is to have a conversation about what we know actually occurred in the past, in the context of the time. Black and white will likely still remain but shades of gray will also emerge.
Cancelling the celebration of our nation’s birth and existence is shameful and cowardly. It is the easiest thing our politicians could have done. It in no way reflects the real tragedy of these children’s deaths.
Ron Ramsay
Penticton
We are all to blame for First Nations tragedy
Dear Editor:
About 20 or so years ago when I was toiling as a newspaper columnist, I wrote a somewhat critical column in response to the Chief of the Assembly of First Nations when he said that Canada’s record of policies concerning Indigenous people was similar to South Africa’s Apartheid laws, along with several other nations possessing questionable records of ill treatment of minorities. I owe the man a profound apology, along with expressing the shame I feel for my ignorance.
Despite the stubborn protestations of an unfortunate cohort of fossils who choose to deny the discoveries, we now know for a fact that the stories First Nations people have been trying to pound into our heads for years are tragically true.
And while I hope I’m wrong, I feel there may still be more evidence forthcoming.
Many decades back during my railroad days, we used to have the principal of one residential school riding our passenger train. In the course of conversations with this character who I used to respect, he would bemoan the fact that: “...these kids would simply go back to their reserve after graduation and all the good efforts we made in trying to convert them would come to nothing; they would simply revert to what they were before we got them.”
Most of us believed him. It was only a few years ago this same individual was in the news as being accused of sexual abuse.
It’s very convenient to blame the Roman Catholic and Anglican churches, along with others for this national disgrace. It’s also convenient for politicians to blame their opponents.
But when we come right down to it, we are all to blame. It’s my fault, and everyone’s fault, for our mindless complacency.
So, what do we do about our upcoming birthday on July 1st? At first I agreed with those who wanted to cancel the 2021 celebrations out of respect. However, I think I agree with CBC panelist Andrew Coyne, who suggested a less bombastic Canada Day in which we consider the situation constructively, and formulate ideas on how to improve our national attitudes toward the first nations people and all minorities in this otherwise great nation.
Then, perhaps we can hold up our heads as proud Canadians again.
Roderick MacIntosh
Peachland
Canada was a country built on hard work
Dear Editor:
“It is hard to recognize the country I was born into.”
The hallmark of a democratic society has always been open discussion. It is a system of government in which its citizens elect from among themselves, where individual freedom is valued, and the fundamental worth of every person is recognized.
Today, Canada has become a nation of selfish individualism and complacency where people are addicted to comfort and allergic to sacrifice. It is no longer the “true north strong and free.”
People, having gotten fat from this rich land, have become lazy, absolving themselves of any personal responsibility by offloading it onto the government, and the lazier we have become, the bigger and more controlling the government has become.
The prevailing societal mentality is emotionalism — bitterness, self pity, entitlement and self-righteousness. Morally, economically, socially and culturally we are rotting away, but we get what we deserve and we certainly get the governments we deserve because of our complacency.
Honest people that pay their taxes and vote no longer matter, not to the elite. We have become merely cattle. The pioneers of this country didn’t demand that someone else look after them, provide free education or a rocking chair in the evening, they provided for themselves, and there was no demand for maximum amount of money for minimum amount of work.
Cancelling Canada Day celebrations is just another step toward the machiavellian maneuvers of governments at all levels. We are moving from an egalitarian society and replacing it with more and more controls by authoritarian governments.
Question of the day: Will we still be the country of choice and still be Canada if we continue to make changes forced on us by others?
Abraham Lincoln said destruction will not come from the outside, but from within.
People will recognize it only with a loss of freedom. People who aren’t interested in truth are not going to listen anyway. Perhaps if people were told their brain was an app they would use it more often.
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Share land with deer, wildlife was here first
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton needs a deer cull,” (Herald, June 26). After reading a letter to the editor from Sandy Hayes, it had me thinking.
Sandy suggests, perhaps tongue in cheek, bringing natural enemies of deer to take out the sick and injured.
Perhaps the idea would work to cull all humans that are sick or injured.
In my opinion, man is the natural wild enemy of man himself.
Think of all the money mankind would save by eliminating all hospitals and health care.
The answer is as simple as giving the land back they shared with Indigenous people.
I believe animals have the right to live on their former land without having to take out a reverse mortgage.
The land was clear titled, healthy and free until the white man arrived.
If a person doesn’t like the animal gate, then don’t swing on it.
I suggest a move to the big city’s concrete and asphalt jungles where you may become the hunted by the human animal.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Lamentations of Sacred Heart Church
Dear Editor:
Following the fall of Jerusalem in 587 BC, and the terrible things associated with it, the Jews tried to understand.
When they returned to Jerusalem, 70 years later, they gathered to pray on the ruins of what had been their Temple, and took turns with their laments.
They were not complaining; it was in the ruins that they contemplated and were given their future. They considered “this Lamentation” such an importance part of their way forward that they compiled a book in their Bible called: Lamentations.
Father Obi, pastor to Penticton Catholics, came to the burning church at 7 a.m. to say a prayer. Like Moses at the burning bush, it was a strong moment for his soul. What rose up within him was a lamentation over the mystery that was unfolding.
He saw the Tabernacle upended in the smouldering remains. This reminded him of those First Nations people whose faith led them to believe this church was important in their human journey and worth building. It has always been their church; they built it in 1911.
Like the Jews, they knew that the Lord loves his people here, they believed this, felt it and lived it over their entire lives. The nearby cemetery gives ample witness to this.
Father Obi noticed a smouldering pew and thought of all the people who spoke to God the deepest trials and joys of their hearts over 100 years of life in that church. At this point his prayer became a lamentation.
This is holy ground. Sacred things happened here that will be remembered and honoured beyond the grave. In this church, many people found the meeting place between heaven and earth.
May they all rest in the peace of Christ.
Father Pandosy, a man of true faith, was among the first priests to speak of Jesus of Nazareth to these people; that he exists, that he loves us, that he died for the forgiveness of our sins and that he has prepared a place for us beyond the grave if we are worthy.
Our records show that he died in 1891 at the Penticton Indian Reserve following a trip from Kelowna to offer “last rites” (the final assistance of the church) to a dying member. He himself was already dying of pneumonia when he was called upon but because he loved and honoured this people he made the journey.
Father Harry Clarke
Penticton
Bus riders are again getting cut off by City
Dear Editor:
I get e-alerts from BC Transit of all changes of schedules, and I almost fell off my chair today, aghast, that the BC Transit and the City of Penticton had the nerve to announce this seasonal bus service on Sundays, and to actually call it an evening service.
Every year, for as long as I’ve been taking the No. 16 (Lake-to-Lake) Sunday service, there’s been an extra hour added to the end of the schedule, ending at 7 p.m. instead of the usual 6 p.m. from the last Sunday in June to the Sunday before Labour Day.
If city council would take a moment to read the South Okanagan Similkameen Transit Rider’s Guide, they’d see this additional service is recorded in the year-round guide. Or even more daring, to ride the Sunday bus service or any day of the week.
Sadly, I believed that the BC Transit and Penticton City Council had some real consideration for expanding the Sunday service for a genuine “evening” service during the summer, so that not just those with cars can visit the beaches and patios. Once again, many of Penticton’s citizens, for various reasons, are cut off from what Penticton has to offer on Sunday summer evenings.
Brigid Kemp
Penticton