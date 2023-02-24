I have always loved gimmicks. My writing is gimmicky. I enjoy social events with a theme. I’m fascinated by marketing that capitalizes on gimmicks.
I wear green on St. Patrick’s Day, I’d bring my kid to Take Your Child to Work Day if I had children, my favourite minister held an annual service where pets were part of the congregation.
I was briefly cynical of Pink Shirt Day believing it was glossing over a serious societal issue. It gave lip service to employers who honestly believed they had a harassment-free workplace.
Pink Shirt Day began as a student initiative and that’s why I appreciate the message. In 2007 two senior students in Nova Scotia bought 50 pink shirts for classmates after a freshman was bullied the day before for wearing pink to school.
It caught on from there and anti-bullying day is now recognized in all 10 provinces with B.C. being one of the first to sign on.
Pink Shirt Day wasn’t invented by adults or an ambitious marketer. It was young people who said, “bullying sucks. This isn’t cool. Choose kind.”
I’m disappointed when I don’t see everyone wearing pink on Feb. 22, the same way as when “the wave” abruptly stops at the third-base line at a Major League Baseball game.
For fear of dating myself, when I was a kid it seemed as though the issue of bullying was dismissed by adults as part of growing up. Their solution was stay away from the mean kids which actually, was pretty good advice.
As any principal or teacher can tell you, the best thing is when the toughest kid is also the nicest kid in the school. It does happen ... occasionally.
Public school educators have done a tremendous job at reducing bullying. The problem: most bullies operate after school hours.
I was so very lucky, I didn’t have to deal with the internet. The internet, I believe, is a huge vice. As Amanda Todd’s mother declares, parents can’t preach online safety enough to their children. This should be one of the major talking points on Pink Shirt Day. I’m not sure that it is.
Online bullying is additionally problematic because the aggressor never witnesses a reaction. So much of online bullying is anonymous. Before the internet, bullies sometimes had a heart and would see the pain they were inflicting by their victim’s reaction.
My suggestion to anyone is to stand up to bullies especially when you see it being done to someone else. You’re just as guilty when you remain silent.
Unfortunately, adults and a lot of kids, especially, don’t have the courage to do that. I can’t blame them. They don’t want to stay silent, but feel they have to.
That’s why Pink Shirt Day is needed. There is strength in numbers, especially when it’s the popular kids leading the charge.
James Miller, editor, Penticton Herald