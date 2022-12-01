Man with yellow Hummer shares his backstory
Dear Editor:
I was born in Den Hague Holland on Jan. 7, 1945. I was born premature and weighed only four pounds. Because the Nazis were losing the war, they implemented very harsh conditions and starved the Dutch people in the Netherlands.
I was only five-months old when the Allies — mostly the Canadian Forces — liberated my country and that’s the reason I am alive today.
In 1951, our family emigrated to Canada and, during my entire youth, my father would remind me of these facts and told me to never forget.
Therefore in 1965 I joined the Royal Canadian Legion and later the Army, Navy and Air Force in Canada (ANAVETs). Always volunteering and fundraising and elected to many executive positions, I became president for nine consecutive years.
My proudest achievement was working myself up to become B.C. Command Colour Sergeant and leading our veterans for countless years in parades and dedications.
Following my retirement I moved from Richmond to Penticton and decided to carry on my service by leading parades and fundraising for the training of service dogs (Citadel Canine Society). I was honoured to march with our Penticton Fire Department on 9/11 and was permitted to lead this year’s Peach Festival Parade.
Many local businesses and citizens continually thank me for my service, thinking I am myself a veteran,which I have never professed and I hope this letter better explains my passion.
Lest We Forget.
Robert Rietveld
Honourary President Unit #68
Past Colour Sgt. ANAF
Choosing a military career over being homeless
Dear Editor:
Trying to be constructive in approaching two longstanding societal challenges.
I see a number of able-bodied homeless in our community, who in a time of crisis could be eligible to serve in our military.
I respectfully suggest that every consideration be given to staffing and housing these young Canadians during these “exceptional” times.
Peter Foran
Victoria
Today’s lifeboat is about to become the iceberg
Dear Editor:
Premier David Eby responds to the housing crisis in the province by demanding more homes be built post haste, ordering municipalities to facilitate his directive at the risk of being compelled by law, should they tarry.
And he sees another 100,000 people pouring over the Rockies next year.
Pull out all the stops, all hands on deck.
No doubt we have a problem. If not ourselves, we all know people who struggle for reasonable, affordable accommodation.
But how does ramping up the population and building more homes, with all the requisite roads, bridges and other infrastructure, square with the other crises that have clobbered us for the past decade: The “atmospheric rivers” that wiped out several cities last year, the “heat domes” that perennially incinerate our province along with smoke that chokes us for an entire season, the intensifying droughts that dry up reservoirs on one of the wettest coasts on the planet?
Unbridled growth, both in population and consumption, may seem like the answer to today’s problem, but it is the known source of tomorrow’s disasters.
In desperation, we continue to launch lifeboats from the Titanic. Perhaps that’s necessary on a ship that’s going down.
But if we don’t have someone in the wheelhouse who’s willing to throttle back as we run full speed through the fog, and set a different course, we’re going to keep hitting icebergs.
Iain Donaldson
Parksville