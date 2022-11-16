Commission is dragging on far too long
Dear Editor:
As the process of the Public Order Emergency Commission drags on at a desultory pace, attempting to determine the necessity for invoking the Emergencies Act on the “Freedumb” convey, one has to blurt out; who gives a rat’s patootie?
The action was necessary period, so quit wasting time and money and get on with more pressing matters.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Russia-Ukraine war none of our business
Dear Editor:
So it’s possible that NATO has finally got the war it’s has been itching to fight for 75 years. Bravo! Well done chaps! Throw another division into the meat grinder. Now our sons and daughters can head off to Europe and start marching to Moscow. I hope everyone is proud of themselves.
This is a perfect opportunity for real population control, no pandemic or vaccines necessary anymore, we have war! Russia’s war with Ukraine is not our business. Sorry but it’s true.
There’s a war in Yemen, and nobody cares. Why? Ukrainian blonde hair and blue-eyed kids photograph better than Yemen kids. The United States is currently occupying one-third of Syria, not a peep on the news about that, no condemnation or sanctions. Hmm.
Hypocrisy at its finest. We own this, this is the West’s fault, it’s a hard pill to swallow. But it’s true. War is very serious and everyone is guilty of begging for it, kinda like the summer of 1914. Be careful what you wish for, cause you just might get it. However once the dust settles the planet will a give a collective sigh of relief. No more bi-peds. We can be green again and zero emissions, might take a few thousand years, but it will be green again. Guess what? Climate change will still occur with no humans around, just like it did before.
Unfortunately I won’t joining in the adventure of a lifetime in marching to Moscow, Justin Trudeau and his virtue signalling has deemed the unvaccinated as not worthy of killing Russians. See you on the other side.
Dan Bitor
Penticton
Offended by reader’s viewpoint on deer
Dear Editor:
For proof that B.C. education is in trouble, I submit as evidence the letter you approved, by printing, by John Stevenson of Vancouver who repeats a disreputable politician’s assertion that deer, mammals, are rodents (Herald, Nov. 12).
Does this “gentleman” feel similarly about other animals or those people who love or revere those animals?
What is his opinion on First Nations? Is he a card-carrying member of a right-wing organization? These are questions made valid by his highly-discreditable remark on deer.
If he is in favour of shooting deer, prey animals, then perhaps he's in favour of a 365-day hunt on bears and wolves?
Why did you print such an awful travesty, free speech and expression notwithstanding?
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Bike lane hindering snow removal
Dear Editor:
Do bike lanes on city streets in countries that get snow make sense? This photo is behind Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Atkinson Street.
Snow plows can’t properly plow the street.
This was only our first snowfall. The bike lane is not plowed and is useless. We also saw a car with Alberta plates trying to park on the right side of the road and hit the cement block which was not visible under the snow. Perhaps the bike lane needs to be relocated down the Channel Parkway so our city streets can be properly plowed and used for parking.
Or left the way it has been for many years — bikes sharing the roads.
Marion Robbins
Penticton
Greta has intelligence, knowledge, integrity
Dear Editor:
So Greta Thunberg was not an attendee of the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Conference... probably cause she’s smart enough to know nothing productive will come of it. (With 600 oil and gas promoters, how could anything good happen?)
By the way, I wonder why certain old guys, from Trump on down, feel the urge to denigrate her. One example here was by a man in a past Herald, who lacked a cohesive argument, so called her “stunted.”
Her intelligence, knowledge and integrity are certainly not stunted, but his seem to be. She may grow in height, but she doesn’t need to grow in integrity — he does.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Remain focussed on planet’s top polluters
Dear Editor:
I have heard very little of Greta Thunberg in the mainstream corporate news-media since COVID hit the world. Nonetheless, memorable was her apt, poignant description last year of the global-warming non-efforts of fake or neo-environmentalist politicos as just more “blah, blah, blah.”
It’s no longer prudent to have so much of society, including our primary modes of transportation, reliant on traditional sources of energy.
Yet, even as bone-dry-vegetation regions uncontrollably burn, mass addiction to fossil fuel products undoubtedly helps keep the average consumer quiet about the planet’s greatest polluter, lest they feel and/or be publicly deemed hypocritical. It must be convenient for big fossil fuel.
The industry and friendly governments can tell when a very large portion of the populace is too tired and worried about feeding and housing themselves or their family, and virus-variant damage still being left in COVID-19’s wake.
All this while on insufficient income. And then to criticize them for whatever environmental damage their policies cause or allow, particularly when not immediately observable.
Unfortunately, global governmental decisions on curbing greenhouse-gas emissions have thus far mostly reflected the profit interests of the influential fossil fuel industry.
And the mainstream news media are too quiet on the industry’s growing lobbyist potency.
Meanwhile, neoliberals and conservatives are overly preoccupied with vociferously criticizing one another for their politics and beliefs thus diverting attention away from the planet’s greatest polluters, where it should and needs to be sharply focused.
Albeit, it seems to be conservatives who don’t mind liberally polluting the planet.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Weaponizing provincial health care
Dear Editor:
Statistics Canada and food bank data show a significant drop in food bank use among Canada Emergency Response Benefit recipients. Recent research also tells us that provinces with inadequate social assistance supports, have the highest rates of food insecurity: notably Alberta at 20.3%, Sask. at 18.8% , and Ontario at 16.1%.
These are the same provinces describing as “intrusive” the Ottawa support that saved thousands of Canadian lives and the economy during a historic pandemic.
Ottawa gave these same provinces millions intended for use to support the medical system, promote free vaccination, alleviate waiting times, improve ventilation in schools, subsidize employers, top up senior’s income, the child benefit that since 2015 has lifted half a million children out of poverty, $10/day child care, a proposed targeted dental program for children under 12 in lower income families , and carbon tax rebates that surpass cost to consumer.
More than eight of every 10 dollars to fight COVID was provided by the federal government. Yet it appears the provinces are weaponizing health care, using we, the people, as human hostages, ignoring the tax acquisition shift from Ottawa to the provinces, which has had a significant positive impact on provincial finances.
The provincial financial requests, of Ottawa insist on “no strings attached” which does not bode well for the health care recipient.
Considering that the health system, as administered provincially, was in shambles long before the onset of COVID, we have to question where those tax dollars have been going.
Furthermore, where is the Conservative Opposition’s concern for Canadians? Poilievre stands in the House of Commons daily repetitiously snapping rehearsed lines about food bank use and inflation. He hopes we are unaware of supply chain and global issues, or the fact that without targeted government support Canada would have slid into recession during COVID, like most global countries did, an important point that Albas fails to address in his tirade of Nov. 8.
Ever the drama queen , Poilievre jealously tells us “Canada is broken,” when in fact, much to his chagrin, Canada is in much better shape than all other G7 countries, as evidenced by a triple A credit rating, and unparalleled job opportunities.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Glad to see council invited the warden
Dear Editor:
I watched the city council meeting on Nov. 15 on my tiny cell phone from Abbottsford. The sound and the video was excellent even the Zoom calls.
I was glad council is getting on the crime scene by requesting the warden of Oliver’s Correctional Centre to appear and tell council where prisoners are sent after their prison sentence is finished. It doesn’t take a brain scientist to figure it out — just ask the people on the street. I’m sure bylaw officers can find that out.
Why didn’t council bring up the closing of pop emergency shelters in extreme cold weather?
I’m sick and tired of hearing councillors telling us the social activities they have been attending, in particular Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Coun. James Miller. Meanwhile, people are suffering from excessive crime and drug issues. This council needs to get very serious to solve these issues.
Darren Red
Abbotsford
Local government, know the boundaries
Dear Editor:
The newly elected Vancouver city council’s commitment to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People’s (UNDRIP) protocols, while Victoria city councillors are contemplating some form of land rent from some of the city’s occupants may be wandering outside their political boundaries.
The essence of the UNDRIP protocols was and still is, to make sure indigenous people have and experience the same rights, opportunities, and responsibilities as everyone else in our country.
That should mean an end to segregation and all other forms of racism, re-enforcing Supreme Court of Canada rulings.
Indigenous people now have the same rights to own, occupy and use the land as non-indigenous people, including ceded and non-ceded lands, on and off tribal community properties.
There is pride in ownership. It promotes self-esteem.
It motivates people to do better for themselves, building healthy and wealthy communities that will give them a better quality of life.
It also opens the doors for Indigenous communities across Canada to provide occupants with long overdue basic infrastructure and services they need to improve their quality of life, like local roads for better access, water and sewer treatment plants, and to collect the taxes they need to pay for it all.
Schools and hospitals are built by the provinces.
The cities of Vancouver and Victoria can only collect rent on properties they own, and municipal governments are not collection agencies for the Crown.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna