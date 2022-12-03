Nothing wrong with police in our schools
Dear Editor:
So B.C.’s human rights commissioner suggests that all school trustees suspend the police liaison programs inside schools immediately because it potentially causes harm to marginalized students. Oh the poor dears.
That’s right, set up separate rules for distinct groups. As the saying goes, “Why don’t the 99% of us who aren’t offended by everything, quit catering to the 1% who are”?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Russia’s war on Ukraine must stop
Dear Editor:
Two of last week’s news reports confirmed my views. The reported events were the 70th anniversary of the Holodomor (death by starvation) in Ukraine and the resolution by the Parliament of Europe that Russia is a terrorist state.
From the time of Peter the Great, through the communist era, to Putin’s war on Ukraine, the policy was to deny the Ukrainian people the right to determine their own government and to deny their right to build their own society.
Russian nationalism and imperialism continue. Recent video news reports of the Russian army’s destruction of civilian housing, schools, libraries, hospitals, and then electricity and water service abound. Evidence of rape, torture, and murder is being documented for later prosecution.
The General Assembly of the United Nations has condemned Russia’s war on Ukraine. Membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization has been sought by many. And now, the formerly neutral states, Sweden and Finland seek membership as protection from Russian aggression. Stating that a proxy war between Russia and the U.S. is a diversion from the real cause of the war.
It is Russian nationalism and imperialism. The needless slaughter of soldiers and civilians and the destruction of property must end. Russia's war to destroy Ukraine must stop.
Taras Makar
Penticton
Trump gravely wounding the United States
Dear Editor:
Thus the Evil One (Satan) sent his apprentice Donald Trump.
His Gospel: “Bow down to me and I will make America Great Again (MAGA).”
His venom far reaching and deadly, it consumed prominent Christian and Defender of the U.S. Constitution Vice-President Mike Pence and the U.S. Republican Congress making them his accomplices gravely wounding America.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Cheaper options for Parkinson Rec. Centre
Dear Editor:
This new Parkinson Recreation Centre plan being considered by Kelowna's city council is way over the top. The latest estimate is to borrow $155 million out of the $167 million.
The plan discussed in Jan. 2022 was to have the new build in the vicinity of the existing facility with access off Harvey Ave. The most recent plan is to construct the new facility and parking lots on the green space/playing fields north of Mill Creek.
There will also be additional costs of constructing new access. What will be the environmental impact of placing this facility on green space? How will the public be affected by losing playing fields? What will happen with the current site following demolition?
But wait — this isn’t the city’s only choice. Some much less expensive options (Google: Parkinson Recreation Center Options Feasibility Study, Dec. 7, 2015; RTC NEW - PRC Options feasibility study.pptx (escribemeetings.com) were explored by an earlier council.
Four options were investigated in 2015 and Options 2 and 4 will do the trick. (Option 2 includes a renovation of a portion of the PRC plus new builds and Option 4 is a total new build but in the same area as the current facility.
These options will be the same size as the new proposed facility (triple the size of the current one), provide for the community’s needs for years to come (as required), and generate substantial revenue. Further benefits include allowing the existing facility to remain open during construction, being sited along Harvey Avenue/Highway 97 so the northern fields won’t be built on and costly new access roads won’t be required. As well, Options 2 and 4 will be substantially less expensive.
These options were costed out at — $50 million (2015 dollars). Even if costs rose by 50% to $75 million in today’s dollars, the costs would still be lower by about $90 million compared to the proposed plan. What could the city do with the extra $90 million?
What about the impact on residents’ taxes? The $90 million difference could be used to construct another community centre or other use, or not borrowed at all.
Council needs to take another look at the 2015 study as these options will still get us what we want but at a much lower cost.
Susan Ames
Kelowna
Strata Property Act changes won’t work
Dear Editor:
Our strata council is holding a special general meeting to vote on a proposed change to have our building designated “55+.” If approved, this would exempt our building from being forced to permit rentals under the proposed Strata Property Act changes. I suspect stratas throughout B.C. are planning similar meetings.
It saddens me that we must vote on this age restriction just to maintain the “no rentals” bylaw our owners overwhelmingly approved as part of a recent bylaw review.
Our current community is multi-generational consisting of singles and couples. Of course, current residents under 55 will be permitted to stay should this change to our bylaws pass. But it means that in the future only those 55 and over can purchase units in our building. Aside from changing our demographic, it also puts units such as ours — often in an older building and less expensive than newer structures — out of reach of younger singles and couples wanting to enter the housing market.
If the premier wants to make housing more accessible to more people, his proposed strata property act changes will likely have the opposite effect as more and more stratas revert to “55+” designations as their only recourse to maintain the bylaws that their owners have voted for.
Patty Pitts
Victoria