Alberta’s Premier, Danielle Smith, seems to live in a world of unreality. How else can you explain many of the actions she has taken since assuming her position?
Her latest incomprehensible action was the implementation of a six-month suspension in approval of wind and solar power projects greater than one megawatt. During the suspension, the Alberta Utilities Commission will examine issues of development on agricultural land, reclamation security, the role of municipalities and system reliability.
There were some 15 renewable projects before the commission and more than 90 projects in various stages of development. All would be put on hold. This suspension generated a torrent of adverse commentary and high levels of opposition were generated immediately.
First, there was no prior consultation, so the renewable energy industry felt this action was intended to undermine further renewable energy investment. The minister who made the announcement justified the lack of consultation by citing scheduling difficulties.
Renewable energy is now the least expensive form of energy, and this wrong-headed pause just means higher overall costs for businesses and consumers due to the delay.
The industry said that the pause would be a major cost to the Alberta economy.
Since 2019, the renewable energy industry in the province supported more than $4.7 billion in investment and provided 5,300 jobs. The industry was growing at about 10 per cent a year, while employment in the gas and oil sector has been declining.
In early 2022 (the last period for which figures are available) there were more than 2,400 unfilled positions in the renewable energy sector. The union that is dominant in the industry said the pause would be tantamount to asking people not to work.
So, was there a rationale for implementing the pause? The minister responsible for the commission stated that there had been opposition to the growth of the industry because of possible loss of agricultural land, adverse impact upon scenic vistas and potential long-term costs of reclaiming land when both solar and wind powered facilities become obsolete.
As one commentator pointed out, however, both wind and solar installations take place on private land and could not take place without the agreement of the owners.
If government tried to set reclamation standards, that would compromise the bargaining power of the land owners.
This did indeed happen with the oil and gas sector, which is faced with massive costs of reclamation of no-longer -functioning wells.
Smith, early in her premiership, proposed having taxpayers assume the liability rather than the oil and gas sector. But, claiming they were worried about something similar to the situation in the oil and gas sector was of dubious validity.
Andrew Leach, of the University of Alberta, wrote that the announced pause seems like an attack on renewable energy, perhaps showing how much the United Conservative government of Alberta loves the oil and gas sector.
After all, the premier herself was a lobbyist for the oil and gas sector before assuming her current office.
Keith Brooks, the program Director of Environmental Defence said the pause was “an outright attack on climate action.”
Two Alberta government commentators offered a response. Sam Blackett, spokesman for Smith, said “We can’t have an affordable and reliable power grid without a reliable base energy source and that is natural gas.”
Furthermore, Robert Anderson, executive director of Smith’s office has described renewable energy as a “scam”. He accuses foreign companies of profiteering off of government programs and despoiling Albert’s landscape. He called wind turbines “butt ugly.”
Premier Smith herself seems to suffer from the “Trump problem” – an inability to tell the truth while deflecting responsibility. Railing against media coverage of the pause, she blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the decision.
She claimed that the federal government is preventing further natural gas development, which, her office said, was necessary as a backup to renewable energy generation.
She did not cite any particular federal ban but said the feds generate “so much uncertainty in the market.”
All this must make many voters in Alberta regret the results of the most recent provincial election.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.