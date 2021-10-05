Climate deniers get your collective heads out of the sand
Dear Editor:
Re: “Good news from climate crisis” (Herald letters, Oct. 2).
I guess Andy Richards lives in a cave when stating that the media is cherry picking facts on climate change. It must be a cold dark cave, because while the rest of us were experiencing a heat dome in June, he didn't notice.
He certainly does not avail himself of Global News, or he would have seen, on BBC, Aljezera, Euronews, CNN and The National, that 800-year old villages in Germany were washed away by never- before-seen flooding, as was thousand year old cities in India, France, Spain and on every continent on the planet.
Rather than concern himself with cherry picking, he should focus on pulling his head out of the sand, like an ostrich, and join the rest of humanity who experience the consequences of this apocalyptic problem.
What will it take to convince deniers of not only the reality, but the urgency of mitigating action ?
49.6 degrees doesn't seem to be enough!
Patricia Reid
West Kelowna
We are just tired of being the victims
Dear Editor:
We are seniors who must make sure our exterior, car and carport locker doors are always locked. We must witness and deal with damage to our personal and community property and take extra steps to protect it.
We must expect overnight trespassers who rest and sleep close to our homes and use our garbage cans as toilets. We can drive around Penticton and see more blue shopping carts on streets and lanes than there are on the supermarket parking lot.
We must deal with more litter and read about our tax payments being used to clean up temporary camps and garbage. We must be cautious about where we walk, at night and during the day.
We have seen green spaces, shrubs and foliage in city areas severely cut back where they may provide concealment. We have seen our quality of life diminish and no longer have the comfort of peaceful enjoyment of our lives.
We do not pretend to have the answers to the homeless situation in Penticton. Most of us do not believe that building more and more shelters is helping. We are just tired of being the victims in the situation.
John McLeod
Penticton
Take your vaccine passport to Staples
Dear Editor:
To all those that have received paper vaccine passport documents from the B.C. government. You can take them into Staples and, for a very small charge, they will make a plasticized wallet-size card for you. You can carry it in your wallet or they will punch a hole in it and then carry it around your neck.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Care Closet run by dedicated volunteers
Dear Editor:
Re: Thrift Store prices are becoming expensive (Herald letters, Sept. 30).
Arlene Wright, are you for real?
The concept for raising monies for charities is to help with their needs. The object therefore is to raise as much money as possible in order to do this.
The many volunteers who give their time freely to work with charities do so because they feel the need to help. The Care Closet is a wonderful example of giving and caring.
“The Back Room” people spend many hours sorting donated items in order that they are displayed in the store looking their very best. This includes washing, cleaning, polishing and discarding of items not deemed fit for sale.
The store is always clean and fresh and customers are confident that they are not buying inferior items.
The store received the silver commendation in this years “Best-Of” poll.
Our prices are reasonable (tell me where you can buy a designer label men’s shirt for $6.50). I would suggest that your spending habits are better suited to “Jumble Sales.”
Dee McDonald
Care Closet volunteer
Penticton