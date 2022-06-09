“Mamma Mia” presented by theatre students at Penticton Secondary School was just what the doctor ordered. Fun, happy songs (although The Winner Takes It All will put you in counselling) and a silly plot (didn’t any of Sophie’s three Dads RSVP to her wedding invitation before showing up in Greece?)
Many of us are coming off the two worst years of our adult lives and we don’t want or need anything dark and heavy. We want to laugh, sing, get up and do our thing. Well done students and teachers.
————
Central Okanagan school board trustees are debating whether or not to continue livestreaming their meetings now the pandemic is (hopefully) over.
Nobody asked me – I think they’ve misplaced my phone number – but this is long overdue. If memory serves me correctly, former trustee Chris Gorman suggested this more than
10 years ago and was brushed off.
The chairman of the board’s attitude is that if people are interested, they will be there in person. Wrong. The purpose of having meetings available is more for after the fact. If there’s an issue that’s been previously discussed, parents and citizens can comb the archives and see what was said and what wasn’t said.
This is called accountability, something a handful of the Central Okanagan trustees seem terrified of.
————
Earlier this month, former Naramata resident Sandi McCreight was named Castlegar’s Citizen of the Year. The seniors advocate and outreach worker is involved with many amazing projects including the Community Response Network, Better Off At Home, the Seniors Nutrition Working Group and Project IRIS (Increasing Recreation Involving Seniors). During the pandemic, IRIS delivered 6,400 meal bags to seniors.
Thank you, Sandi!
————
Congratulations to our friends at Slackwater Brewing on their third birthday. The downtown brewery in Penticton has really upped its game on entertainment. Last week, punk rock legends D.O.A. played a set. Last night they had a Shania Twain tribute band.
————
Eat your heart out Freida Whales, I have a new favourite drag artist – Rez Daddy from Keremeos. Rez Daddy raised the roof to Nickleback’s Burn it to the Ground at Saturday night’s Pride Kickoff at the Dream Café.
————
Jurassic Park trivia. Steven Spielberg wasn’t keenly interested in directing the first Jurassic Park film, even though everybody knew it would be a hit. At the same time, he was creating his most personal film Schindler’s List. He wanted to make Schindler’s List in black and white, the studio demanded a major star. (Liam Neeson was relatively unknown at the time.)
There was also debate on the long running time. In exchange for committing to Jurassic Park, Spielberg was given full creative control of Schindler’s List.
It was a win-win for everyone. Jurassic Park held the all-time box office champion title for several years and remains the best film in the franchise, Schindler’s List won the Academy Award for best picture.
————
Happy Seniors Week and Happy Pride Week everybody.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca