“Character is king,” is a line that both my family and church community hear me repeat often.
This pandemic has shown what we are truly made of; it has shown our character and how we cope with pressures in the faith community. When I think of great character, I think of Ernest Shackleton fighting to keep his crew alive on the South Arctic Ice flow, Mother Teresa, embracing the dying on the streets of India, and Dr. Billy Graham, his clarity on faith and his blameless lifestyle.
Great individuals who, in different ways, have shown their best through challenging times. As Eleanor Roosevelt said, “people grow through experience if they meet life honestly and courageously. This is how character is built.”
But how is Christian character built?
I am loving spring and the new life it brings, but I know that if I do not intentionally attend to my garden, the weeds will grow, and my good intentions will be suffocated in a jungle of thistles.
An unattended character is precisely that.
If I do not intentionally attend my marriage, the dry rot of the heart can take control. Suppose I don’t attend to my relationship with my children.
In that case, I’ll be crying into my glass of amber nectar, listening to the poignant “Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin.
“I’ve long since retired, my sons moved away, I called him up just the other day, I said, ‘I’d like to see you if you don’t mind.’ He said, ‘I’d love to, Dad, if I could find the time.”
A father who had no time and a son who grew up to be his father. When it comes to Christian character building, God must work in me, and I must work at it. The life of faith is a partnership between the creator and us.
This does not happen without training; the apostle Paul wrote to his young apprentice Timothy, “…train yourself to be godly,” 1 Tim 4:7.
A fellow pastor expressed surprise this week at that verse; acknowledging that she hadn’t thought of training her character in that way as an athlete.
So much of what we face in our daily life is the gift, or more often boot camp, to help our character growth.
Here are three examples of character-building situations: first, daily irritations are a gift to train our responses, to silently pray for the frustrating person in the lineup, or when someone cuts you off.
Second, we all have “that person’ who creates frustration and turmoil in our minds, rather than treating them as an opponent, view them as the gift in the camp.
Third, I have found that lifetime responsibilities help to shape character. The discipline of looking outside of self, speaking kindly, working as hard you are able - giving thanks.
Enjoy your weekend, I’ll be weeding my garden.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.